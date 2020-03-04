Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS with a breakdown of what to watch for among the four games that tip tonight:
Class 3A Rantoul Regional
(3) Urbana (16-14) vs. (5) Centennial (17-13), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Jermale Young running the point and both Chris Cross and Bryson Tatum shooting from inside and out paces the Tigers, while Axel Laby leads a Chargers crew that can score well inside.
The X-factor: Centennial’s defense slowing things down to the Chargers’ pace will be critical, especially with Urbana loving to run the floor offensively.
The pick: Urbana 60, Centennial 54. Neither of the Tigers’ two regular-season victories over the Chargers was all that dominant, so expect another nail-biter.
Bloomington Regional
(4) Danville (15-15) vs. (7) Bloomington (11-15), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Vikings Tevin Smith and Nathanael Hoskins are both Division I targets for a reason. Purple Raiders junior Landon Moore is a key presence for a unit with just three seniors.
The X-factor: Smith’s health. The junior only recently returned from a lengthy absence due to injury. But if he’s back to his usual self, Danville can be a force.
The pick: Danville 75, Bloomington 65. The Vikings narrowly beat the Purple Raiders in December, needing a big rally late. They won’t let it get to that point this time.
Class 2A
Pontiac Sectional
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (27-4) vs. Joliet Catholic (14-19), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Trey VanWinkle put the 2A field on notice with 29 points in his regional final, and Colton Coy leads PBL’s supporting cast. Cristian Young and Mitchell Fenske were key to JCA getting here.
The X-factor: If the Panthers play defense in this sectional as they did versus Tuscola in their regional title game, they’ll be extremely hard to beat.
The pick: PBL 45, Joliet Catholic 42. The Hilltoppers are a battle-tested bunch that’s better than their record, but the Panthers’ defense sends them to the Sweet 16.
Class 1A
Schlarman Sectional
Ridgeview (24-8) vs. Salt Fork (23-8), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Mustangs Reece Ramirez and Levi Zimmerman can shoot the lights out. Payton Taylor, Dawson Dodd and Clayton Jarling pace the Storm.
The X-factor: Ridgeview rediscovering the stout defense that made it so tough to beat early in the regular season would make the Mustangs hard to pick against now.
The pick: Ridgeview 55, Salt Fork 51. The senior-heavy Storm won’t go down easily, but veteran Mustangs coach Rodney Kellar knows how to push his guys on this stage.