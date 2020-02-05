DANVILLE — For roughly eight game minutes Tuesday at Shebby Gymnasium, it felt as if a lid was positioned on top of each basketball hoop.
That especially was true for the Salt Fork boys, who produced just one third-quarter field goal and hardly could buy a bucket from any shooting distance.
Yet the Storm led host Schlarman by one point entering the last period.
And a senior-heavy lineup paced by 6-foot-1 forward Payton Taylor wasn’t backing down to the Hilltoppers.
“I just needed to slow myself down,” Taylor said. “I was rushing my shot really bad. So once I set my feet, I was fine.”
Taylor piled up eight of his team-leading 17 points in the fourth quarter as Salt Fork ended Schlarman’s six-game win streak via a 64-57 result.
“Any time you can get a road win, it means a lot,” Storm coach Andrew Johnson said. “I told the guys in the locker room, ‘I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day of the week.’”
The Vermilion Valley Conference bout didn’t start that way for Salt Fork (17-6, 5-2 VVC), which hasn’t lost in its last three outings.
The Storm deftly executed a series of dump-down passes for athletes cutting through the paint, taking away the effectiveness of a trap defense deployed by the Hilltoppers (12-12, 3-4).
With senior Dawson Dodd running the point, Salt Fork rolled to 21 first-quarter points and led 36-27 at intermission. Seven different Storm players converted at least one field goal before the break, and Dodd keyed the charge with 10 of his 13 points.
“The focus was on decision-making,” Johnson said. “Our decision-making was really good. We were aggressive, but we were always under control.”
Schlarman didn’t have the same fortune early on.
Playmaking junior Jamal Taylor picked up his third foul with more than five minutes remaining before halftime. And while the Hilltoppers matched their rivals with seven athletes on the score sheet prior to the break, none could claim more than six points.
“I’m trying to change their identity, change the character of ... our team,” first-year Schlarman leader Kashif Watson said. “So I like to play how I played basketball. I’m very aggressive so I’m trying to get my team to be the same way. Play a lot of pressure defense, rebound the ball and attack the rim.”
The Hilltoppers did amass a 9 of 14 free throw clip over the first 16 minutes. They simply needed to group that with defensive stops and made field goals out of the locker room.
It didn’t take long for that to become reality. Jamal Taylor and senior Cole Carnahan erupted for 12 points in barely more than two minutes, and Schlarman outboarded Salt Fork 18-13 across the third and fourth periods.
“Our guys finally woke up second half,” Watson said. “Started off kind of slow, but it’s been a tough week of practice. A lot of guys have been sick.”
The Hilltoppers, however, couldn’t capitalize on their chance to take control. When the Storm’s offense went quiet, so too did Schlarman’s, and Salt Fork held a 38-36 lead for exactly three game minutes.
“We just needed to keep our defense in focus,” Payton Taylor said, “and not lose our heads.”
Joining Payton Taylor and Dodd in double figure scoring for the Storm was senior Clayton Jarling, who overcame foul woes of his own to pot 11 points. Senior Logan Appelman also banked four of his nine points in the last quarter for Salt Fork.
The Hilltoppers received 18 points from Jamal Taylor, 10 points from Carnahan and eight points apiece from junior Rance Bryant and sophomore Caleb Kelly.
“They kind of wore us down just running their offense,” Watson said of the Storm. “They’re a solid team. They’re an older team, a lot of seniors on their team, so they just did what they were supposed to do. They ran a well-oiled machine.”
Johnson felt Salt Fork wasn’t quite at its best Tuesday. But the Storm did enough correctly to wind up on the happier side of a single-digit final margin — unlike what’s transpired in all three of Salt Fork’s losses this calendar year.
“It’s February right now, and it’s a matter of finding ways to win ballgames even when you’re not playing very well,” Johnson said. “We had the ability to go to our bench and have a couple guys make plays for us.”