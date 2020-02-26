ST. JOSEPH — When his Villa Grove/Heritage boys’ basketball team fell behind Unity 21-8 in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional quarterfinal contest, Hawks coach Corey White thought back to a previous game.
The Feb. 1 Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament title bout with Cumberland, in which VG/H trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.
Before rallying back to force overtime. And ultimately losing in that extra period.
“Could’ve won the ballgame at the end,” White said of that 63-61 defeat versus the Pirates. “These guys never quit. They just keep going, and that’s a testament to them that they never feel like they’re out of it.”
Turns out the Hawks were correct to feel that way Tuesday.
Jake Eversole banked 30 points, including six in overtime, as sixth-seeded VG/H spurned 12th-seeded Unity 67-63 and avenged regional losses to the Rockets in 2019 and 2017.
“That’s how our team is. It’s been like that all year,” the junior Eversole said. “If we get down, we come right back. That’s what I love about this team.”
The Hawks (21-10) came up short just twice over their final 10 regular-season games. Both of those setbacks required more than the regulation 32 minutes to reach a final outcome.
So perhaps VG/H was due for an overtime success.
“We don’t have to win pretty in the postseason,” White said. “It’s all about winning and moving on.”
Early Tuesday, it didn’t look like Unity (5-24) would permit the Hawks that opportunity.
A Rockets squad battle-tested from competing in the rugged Illini Prairie Conference quickly racked up a double-digit lead against VG/H. Sophomore Blake Kimball and senior Karson Ewerks each had 10 first-half points to fuel that surge.
“That game really was just a microcosm of our whole season,” Unity coach Matt Reed said. “Not being able to make plays when it mattered, not being able to get stops. But I can’t fault our kids’ effort.”
Reed highlighted a seemingly inocuous play, moments after the Rockets crafted their largest edge at 21-8, as one that turned the tide in the Hawks’ favor.
A 50-50 loose ball chased by Unity senior Jared Routh instead wound up in the hands of VG/H junior Logan Nohren. The Hawks’ post player handed off to Eversole, who drilled a three-pointer to both end the Rockets’ run and put the Hawks at ease.
“We knew just by watching some of their film that they were better than their record showed,” Eversole said, “and we came in like they were the best team around.”
It took until the third quarter’s late stages, but VG/H finally drew to a tie at 33 with 2 minutes, 9 seconds on the clock in that frame. White’s crew then jumped in front on its next possession.
From there, a see-saw battle commenced.
Eversole was a constant presence. Appearing healthy after missing nine regular-season outings because of a high-ankle sprain, the guard put down 11 of his points in the fourth period.
“He was really good for us (Tuesday),” White said. “He’s picked it up over the last month and taken that role of being the leading scorer.”
Unity still refused to surrender.Its fight was aided by Hawks junior Blake Smith (12 points) missing three free throws in the last minute of regulation, although two of the tries were caused by Routh fouling out. The last of that trio came with 37.7 seconds on the clock and VG/H ahead 53-52.
Enter Kimball, who dribbled up-court after the third miss and calmly buried a distance shot to hand the Rockets a 55-53 advantage with 28 seconds to go.
“We didn’t want to play without him,” Reed said of Kimball, who wound up with 20 points on the night. “He’s got some confidence to him right now.”
Eversole quickly offered a retort, driving to the rim and forcing Ewerks (16 points) from the game with five fouls. Eversole swished both his ensuing freebies, and VG/H entered overtime knowing Unity was without a pair of starters.
“We felt like we had all the momentum going into there,” Eversole said, “and I feel like we came out and kind of played like it, too.”
A cumulative 6 of 8 free throw clip from Eversole and Nohren (16 points) in OT — three makes apiece — proved the difference.
The Hawks’ reward? Getting to meet No. 4 seed and regional host SJ-O in a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.
“It’s going to take a lot beating them on their home floor,” Eversole said. “But I have faith in us. I think if anyone can do it, we can.”
St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Westville 22. The fourth-seeded Spartans dashed out to a 20-2 lead in the opening eight minutes and never looked back in Tuesday’s first quarterfinal, ensuring at least one more matchup on their home floor by knocking off the 13th-seeded Tigers.
“We picked up the tempo,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “We needed to find ways to push the basketball, get up the floor and see if we could get some easy buckets, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”Senior Chance Izard banked three two-point field goals in each of the first two quarters and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Spartans (22-8).
His output was supported by junior Lukas Hutcherson’s 10 points and nine points each from freshman Ty Pence and seniors Payton Cain and Dade Allinger. Duval freely substituted all evening and saw nine of his players record at least two points apiece while simultaneously forcing 25 turnovers.
“One of the things that’s good about (Tuesday) is that we were able to get some of the guys some rest since we do play back-to-back,” Duval said. “Payton and Ty and Chance, they’ve logged a lot of minutes this year.”
SJ-O, which forced a running clock for the entire fourth period versus Westville (5-24), next draws into a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal with sixth-seeded Villa Grove/Heritage.
“I wish I could say it’s going to be the same way it turned out (Monday), but it’s not,” Duval said. “It’s going to be a tough matchup.”
The Tigers were paced offensively by sophomore Wyatt Nicholson’s eight points — including a pair of conversions from beyond the arc — and four points apiece from seniors Raef Burke and Dalton Rolinitis. They were without the services of sophomore leading scorer Bryce Burnett, who suffered a knee injury late in the regular season.