ST. JOSEPH — For the first half of Wednesday night’s second Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional boys’ basketball semifinal game between the host school and Villa Grove/Heritage, it appeared the Spartans would have another relatively easy night.
They forced a running clock the previous evening in rolling past Westville during quarterfinal play. A little more than 24 hours later, SJ-O found itself building a 16-0 first-half run en route to a double-digit edge on the scoreboard.
Spartans coach Kiel Duval let his athletes know that even though they led the Hawks 31-18 at halftime, these sort of good times wouldn’t last.
“A lot of their games, they played their best basketball coming from behind,” Duval said of the opposition. “Even though we had that lead, they’re going to make their run and they’re going to make a punch.”
VG/H did just that.
Unlike fellow Illini Prairie Conference member Unity in the quarterfinal round, SJ-O held firm.
Five different Spartans finished with at least seven points to guide the fourth-seeded program to a 56-40 victory versus the sixth-seeded Hawks and allow SJ-O (23-8) the chance to play for a regional plaque on its home floor.
“It’s a big goal,” Spartans senior Jordan Kelly said of reaching this stage. “We want to make it to the last Friday in February, and I think it’s a huge accomplishment for this team.”
Freshman Ty Pence’s 19 points and Kelly’s 12 points paced SJ-O offensively, followed closely by the outputs from seniors Payton Cain (eight points), Payton Grimsley (eight points) and Chance Izard (seven points).
It was Kelly who sent the Spartans on their decisive fourth-quarter run by faking a three-point bid from the corner in front of his bench before taking a couple steps closer to the net and pulling up for a mid-range jumper.
At the time, VG/H (21-11) had cut its disadvantage to six points with a little more than four minutes remaining.
From Kelly’s conversion onward, SJ-O outscored its foe 10-0.
“We knew that we could push them to our tempo, which they’re not used to playing at,” Kelly said. “If we just pushed the ball ... we can really execute that in our game.”
The Hawks already were behind the 8-ball in terms of energy stored. While the Spartans breezed into the semifinals, VG/H needed overtime — and a significant rally to reach that point — in order to knock off Unity one night prior.
“We don’t really care how far down we are. It seems like we always make that run at some point,” Hawks coach Corey White said. “Just ran out of time, ran out of gas.”
Juniors Jake Eversole (16 points) and Logan Nohren (11 points) had the most fortune finding the bottom of the nets, but VG/H was hampered by 4-of-12 free throw shooting, as well as Cain’s stifling defense limiting Eversole to five first-half points.
“They’ve got good players,” Duval said. “They’ve got guys that can put the ball in the hole, and we knew that was going to be the case.”
That doesn’t change in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional championship matchup with undefeated No. 1 seed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The Blue Devils own a regular-season triumph over the Spartans as well, 65-51 in St. Joseph on Jan. 18.
“We’re really hyped,” Kelly said. “We’re going to ... give them (our) all.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Oakwood 52. Four Blue Devils bucketed at least 10 points apiece in Wednesday’s first semifinal as top-seeded BHRA overcame a major challenge from its Vermilion County rival and staved off the No. 11 seed.
“I’m not pleased with the way we played,” Blue Devils senior Drew Reifsteck said, “and we’re going to get after it (Thursday) in practice and be ready to go Friday.”
Reifsteck was double-teamed defensively throughout the night and went into halftime boasting no points and five turnovers.
Though senior Kaj Stanford (10 points) and sophomore Mason Hackman (10) kept BHRA afloat in the opening 16 minutes, the Blue Devils (31-0) entered the locker room trailing the Comets (18-14) by a 28-25 margin.
This despite the Blue Devils easing past Oakwood 65-37 on Jan. 10.
“Oakwood came out and had a great game plan, and they played loose,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “That kind of put us back on our heels a little bit.”
The Comets also created plenty of strong looks at the basket. Four different athletes drained a first-half three-pointer, and both sophomore Josh Young (14 points) and senior Elijah Harden (seven points) were able to bully their way into the paint.
“We were proud of them,” Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “We’ve talked about just leaving it all out there, not having any regrets, and I said, ‘You shouldn’t have any regrets.’”
Senior Jayden Cox’s 10 points and senior Jackson Powell’s nine points also aided the Comets’ cause.
But Reifsteck set the second-half tempo less than 15 seconds in with a steal and dash the other way that ended with a layup and Reifsteck being fouled.
BHRA’s leading scorer still managed to lead all involved with 15 points, joined in double figures by Stanford, Hackman and junior Elijah Tidwell (12 points on four three-pointers).
“We’re gritty. We’re tough,” Reifsteck said. “But we can’t play like that if we want to continue on in the postseason.”
Gary Tidwell recognized this as well. Even so, he saw a silver lining in what transpired Wednesday, as far as readying the Blue Devils for Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final with fourth-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden and whatever lies beyond.
“One of the knocks on our team is we’re not really battle-tested,” Gary Tidwell said. “We haven’t been in a lot of close games. ... From that viewpoint, I think this is really good for us.”