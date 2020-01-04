ST. JOSEPH — Payton Cain displayed plenty of intangibles in Friday night’s nonconference matchup with Cissna Park, even before a unique play unfolded.
The St. Joseph-Ogden senior was “doing all the little stuff,” as Spartans boys’ basketball coach Kiel Duval described it.
Battling to the rim.
Fighting for rebounds.
Flustering the Timberwolves’ top offensive options.
But following a successful Cissna Park three-point play that pulled it within nine points of SJ-O with less than five minutes to play, Cain showed his skill set in a totally different way.
“I thought we were getting out of the (post-timeout) huddle and we were just going to walk down there,” Cain said. “And I saw the ball on the ground, and the ref was calling out the seconds.”
Cain’s response? Sprinting away from his bench and chucking the ball off a Timberwolf’s leg to retain possession.
The Spartans scored two more points on the ensuing possession, pulling away for a 68-51 victory.
“He’s our Superman,” Duval said. “It’s hard for me to ever take him off the floor, but I know that eventually he wears down. But I feel like he never wears down.”
Cain added three offensive rebounds between that split-second decision and the final buzzer, not to mention 12 points on the night as SJ-O (9-4) defeated Cissna Park (9-4) for the second time this season (65-49 on Dec. 6).
“It’s hard to beat a good team twice,” Cain said, “and so we came out slow.”
Indeed, the Timberwolves led 16-8 through eight minutes as 6-foot-1 Penn Stoller banked eight first-quarter points on his way to a team-high 15.
He may not be as hefty as now-graduated 6-7 brothers Christian and Julian Stadeli, but Stoller is making life tough for Cissna Park’s opponents.
“He’s definitely a more dynamic player than the twins were,” first-year Timberwolves coach Seth Johnson said. “He could’ve played for us last year as a junior, but we had so many weapons we just didn’t get around to him.”
Cissna Park ultimately was undone by a stretch of five turnovers across five consecutive second-period possessions, leading to 11 Spartan points.
“We picked up the intensity a little bit on the defensive end,” Duval said. “Got in some passing lanes and made it tough on them to make those easy passes.”
Joining Cain in double figures scoring for SJ-O were Chance Izard (16 points), Payton Grimsley (14) and Ty Pence (13).
Stoller was complemented by Keegan Boyle’s 12 points and Ian Rogers’ 10, but the Timberwolves also are dealing with a flu bug that’s struck about half the roster.
“It’s still no excuse,” Johnson said.
Just as the Spartans wouldn’t excuse a rough start to Friday’s action.
“We all just looked at each other and were like, ‘We’ve got to turn it up,’” Cain said. “So that’s what we did.”