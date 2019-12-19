Sports Editor MATT DANIELS takes stock of the latest area happenings for three area teams:
Vikings not back down from tough schedule
DANVILLE — Challenges abound on the Danville boys’ basketball schedule this season.First-year coach Durrell Robinson wouldn’t have it any other way, though.
The Vikings (5-2) host Normal West at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Big 12 action, Danville’s first home game since losing 74-64 to three-time defending state champion Chicago Orr on Dec. 3.
Since then, Robinson’s team rallied to win 67-65 at Bloomington last Friday in a rematch of a 4A regional championship game the Vikings won last March and then knocked off Rich East 65-51 last Saturday during the Team Rose Shootout at Chicago Mount Carmel.
“We’ve shown a lot of growth,” Robinson said. “Bloomington is a tough place to play, and we responded well. That carried over into the game against Rich East.”
Juniors Tevin Smith and Nathanael Hoskins help carry the Vikings. Smith, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, averaged 27.5 points during the two wins last weekend and Hoskins, a 6-4 guard, averaged 18.5 points in the two wins.
Smith holds offers from Oregon, DePaul, Bradley, UT Martin and Milwaukee, with Illinois, California, Wichita State and Auburn, among others, showing increased interest.
“He’s a really special young man,” Robinson said. “He’s one of those that has a thirst of wanting to be great.”
Hoskins is also attracting Division I interest, according to Robinson, with Indiana State, Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State and Ball State reaching out.
“He’s getting more confidence in himself, which is scary,” Robinson said. “I’ll put him up against any guard in the state.”
Much like Robinson will his team, which is looking to replicate last year’s run to the Sweet 16 in 4A.
“Our whole thing is just to get better in every situation,” Robinson said, “and to elevate the program as much as possible.”
Multiple scoring options keying Sabers
CHAMPAIGN — Alex Anderson joked with Fisher boys’ basketball coach Cody Diskin before Anderson’s St. Thomas More team hosted the Bunnies on Tuesday night.“I told him, ‘We’re not really a team that’s going to go out and score 70 points or more,’” Anderson said.
Oops. He was wrong.
The Sabers defeated Fisher 81-58 to continue their solid play through the first three weeks of the season.
Anderson, in his second seasong at STM, has the Sabers (7-1) almost halfway to the win total they had last season when the Sabers finished 15-17.
“We have a lot of new faces and only returned about 12 total varsity starts,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how we’ve played so far.”
Losing News-Gazette All-Area First Team selection Riley Morris, the area’s leading scorer last season when Morris averaged 23.1 points per game during his senior season, hasn’t slowed down STM.
Anderson has relied on multiple contributors throughout the season as the Sabers like to spread out the scoring.
Seven different players have already had at least one game with double-digit scoring, sparked by 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Dawson Magrini, 6-2 sophomore guard/forward Patrick Quarnstrom and 6-4 sophomore forward David Hubbard.
“We don’t have a focal point on offense this year,” Anderson said. “It’s really a team effort, and any given night, anyone can go off for 15-plus points or more.”
Anderson said the balanced scoring started to show itself this past summer. And he was all for what he was seeing.
“Last year, I was hired in late May and we weren’t really able to have the full summer,” Anderson said. “We played 21 games this summer, and we took a lot of bumps and lost to teams that we shouldn’t have, but it was kind of getting everyone on the same page. This year, we’re way more equal opportunity when it comes to scoring.”
Senior guards Cameron Cole and Tyronn Lee, senior forward Parker Jackson and junior forward Averi Hughes are also key components for the Sabers.
STM has won four in a row since suffering its only loss, a 56-41 setback to Parke Heritage (Ind.) during the championship game of the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 29. The Sabers will be tested before December ends, though, with Springfield paying a visit to STM for a 6:30 p.m. tip this Friday.
“We really embrace the Illini Prairie Conference schedule of having all our league games after Christmas,” Anderson said. “With that in mind, we try and go out and schedule a tough nonconference slate.”
After Friday night, STM heads to the Bloomington-Normal area next week where it begins play at the 16-team State Farm Holiday Classic Small School tournament with a 1:30 p.m. first-round game against El Paso-Gridley at Normal West. STM is the eighth seed and awaits either top seed Winnebago or Chicago Providence St. Mel, the defending Class 1A state champion, in its second game.
Nonconference games against Teutopolis, Urbana, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Champaign Central, among others, are still on tap this season for the Sabers, who will compete in the 1A postseason this year.
“You look at our schedule at the end of the year when it comes to seeding, we’ll play less than five 1A teams,” Anderson said. “It’ll prepare us great because we see a level of competition that not a lot of teams we’ll see in the postseason have encountered.”
Panthers showing signs of growth
LeROY — Matt Chastain almost single-handedly carried LeRoy to a Class 1A state title in 2016. A freshman starter on that Panthers’ team, Nick Perry, then emerged as the go-to player during his next three seasons.
But this season? LeRoy doesn’t have that household name. At least not yet.
No worries. LeRoy (8-1) is rolling along going into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Heart of Illinois Conference foe Heyworth, with a strong junior class leading the Panthers.
“The junior class has had success at each level,” LeRoy coach Mark Edmundson said. “They all realize that they don’t have a star, but not only are they all accepting of that, but they get along and they know their team is different than the Chastain or the Perry teams.”
Logan Petersen is capable of big scoring games, with the 6-foot-3 junior forward dropping 30 points in a win against Fisher last week. Fellow juniors Max Buckles, Mason Buckles and Ty Egan, among others, are also vital to LeRoy.
Same goes for Caleb Moore, a 6-1 senior in his third season starting for the Panthers.
“He leads by example and just like the Buckles, they just go after every ball,” Edmundson said. “They’re so high-energy and aggressive that what they lack in talent, they make up for in effort and energy.”
Since LeRoy won the program’s only state title four years ago, the Panthers haven’t hoisted any postseason hardware.
Edmundson isn’t touting this group as the next great LeRoy team, but the early progress indicates the Panthers are a team to contend with in the always rugged HOIC. And possibly in the 1A postseason.
“They’re growing and improving at about the rate they normally do and what is acceptable,” Edmundson said. “Our goal is always to peak in late January and February. I think we’re on track there.”