PAXTON — Holding Watseka to 11 first half points allowed Paxton-Buckley-Loda to build a double-digit halftime lead in Tuesday night’s Class 2A regional semifinal game. Doing the same in the final two quarters for a 53-22 victory locked up the Panthers’ spot in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Stingy defense has been a calling card at times this season for PBL (26-4). Tuesday was the fourth time the Panthers held their opponent to fewer than 30 points and 14th they’ve given up 40 or fewer points.
“Our effort was good,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said about his team’s defense. “We were good in rotation and active. We were able to turn them over and were able to limit them to one shot because we rebounded well.
“We have some experienced seniors who understand the defense and what we’re trying to do, and we’ve got kids who are competitors and are going to play hard. They take it personally when the other team scores on them.”
Trey VanWinkle led PBL with a game-high 23 points. The Panthers’ senior guard knocked down four three-pointers, including two early ones as PBL built its lead, and was almost perfect at the free throw line. Colton Coy chipped in 13 points in the win.
“Trey’s been really aggressive all year and again (Tuesday) getting to the rim,” Schonauer said. “His teammates did a good job of getting him shots on the perimeter. Our guys know to look for him.”
Conner Curry’s seven points was tops for Watseka (15-18) against the stifling PBL defense.
The Panthers could need that defense in Friday’s regional championship game. They’ve already played both Tuscola and GCMS this season. PBL suffered a six-point loss to the Warriors in late December at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla before the Panthers beat Tuscola 56-39 on the road on Jan. 31. PBL secured a 19-point win against the Falcons in mid-December.
The Wednesday plan for PBL is a regular practice and then a little more scouting in the 7 p.m. semifinal between Tuscola and GCMS.
“We’ve played both teams and have a pretty good idea of their personell and their style of play,” Schonauer said. “(Wednesday’s) practice we’ll just focus on what we need to clean up.”