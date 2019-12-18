CHAMPAIGN — Khailieo Terry checking in to Tuesday night’s nonconference boys’ basketball game versus St. Joseph-Ogden was met with a roar not often heard during breaks in action.
A woman in the Combes Gymnasium crowd hoisted up a sign reading, in part, “LEO” as the 6-foot-4 athlete jogged onto his home hardwood. Central’s “Bleacher Bums” student section also offered its approval through cheering and clapping.
“I love my family here,” Terry said. “Makes me want to push and do better — show off for my family.”
Terry didn’t throw down any of his signature dunks during the Maroons’ 43-39 comeback victory over the Spartans, but his return to the Central lineup was a big reason coach Jeff Finke’s program came out on top.
After the Maroons (5-5) were held scoreless in the games’s first eight minutes, Terry piled up a game-best 17 points to make his 2019-2020 season debut a moment worth remembering.
“I had to work really hard (to) get back on the court, but it feels really good,” Terry said. “It’s a lot about getting back in shape.”
Though Terry hadn’t suited up for Central prior to Tuesday, SJ-O (6-2) game-planned as if there was no doubt Terry would be playing.
And that showed on the scoresheet, as the Spartans spent the night’s early stages sending multiple players in Terry’s direction whenever the big guy possessed the ball.
That option was made more feasible by the absence of Pryce Punkay, the Maroons senior who has drilled 49 three-pointers and three game-winning baskets already this campaign. Punkay was on street clothes on Central’s bench and moved around on a single crutch Tuesday, with Finke terming the guard’s health “day-to-day.”
“We played our tails off on the defensive end,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “Terry takes all your attention. ... It wasn’t just one guy on him. We had five guys on him.”
While that was going on, Chance Izard guided the Spartans to an early edge by scoring six first-quarter points.
But once Central began pressing defensively — with Finke directing three of his pupils up the floor to harass the Spartans before they reached midcourt — an opening existed for the Maroons to rally.
Even with the scoreboard reading 8-0 after one period.
“We just weren’t getting ball reversals. We weren’t getting paint touches,” Finke said. “St. Joe did a great job in the first half, so we basically said, ‘We need to execute what we’re trying to do.’”
Terry rounded up nine points in the second quarter alone to give Central its first offensive boost of the evening.
It was offset by a combination of Izard, Ty Pence and Payton Cain swishing the twine for SJ-O, which led 24-18 at halftime and stayed in front for most of the third quarter.
Izard finished with 15 points for the Spartans and the 6-4 freshman Pence added eight points.
“When we got tired, we made some mental mistakes,” Duval said. “By the time the fourth quarter came around, (Pence’s) legs were shot. You saw that on his shot, and he’ll learn from that.”
The tide officially turned in the Maroons’ favor when junior forward Diego Sanchez launched and connected on a corner three-pointer with less than 30 seconds to play in the third quarter, putting his side in front for the first time.
Sanchez pump-faked on a few occasions earlier in the game when given a chance to launch from distance. At a time when Central needed it most, though, he let it fly and ultimately drained another on his way to eight points.
“That was one of the things we said to Diego: ‘We know you believe in yourself. You’ve just got to trust yourself,’” Finke said. “We’ve got a lot of good pieces. A lot of young guys. At times, we’re playing five juniors.”
Reece Jacobson, Judd Wagner, Isaiah Roosevelt and Todd Marshall each hit one triple as well, providing the Maroons just enough offensive balance in the low-scoring tilt.
“When (Terry) draws that much attention, that’s when their other guys hit some big shots down the stretch,” Duval said. “Give them credit. That’s how it goes.”
Terry is hopeful Central keeps trending in the right direction, still attempting to get its full roster in action once this season.
And weren’t all for naught, even if they didn’t include any of his usual highlight-reel moments.
“When I’m sitting on the bench watching my team playing, I’m just looking at things that they don’t see,” Terry said, “... and I’m just trying to do the things that they didn’t see so I can make the team a little better.”