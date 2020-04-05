Why he’s Coach of the Year
Tidwell’s fourth season in charge of the Blue Devils was the squad’s best in that stretch, as BHRA won its first 34 games, its own BSN Classic, the Vermilion County Tournament, a Class 2A regional championship and the program’s first-ever sectional crown.
Season highlights
“Undefeated season. Breaking the school record for number of wins in a season, which was 34. Capturing the school’s first-ever sectional title. And just really the whole postseason run that we had and seeing the enthusiasm and support we had from our community was something special.”
A few of my favorites
A sporting event I need tickets to see is the men’s Final Four. Just that whole experience would be neat. ... If I wasn’t a coach, I would be a preacher. I really enjoy sharing the good news of the gospel with other people. ... My favorite motivational tactic is baseline for practice and the bench for games. ... My favorite subject to study in school was P.E. ... My favorite athlete in college basketball was Steve Alford, NBA was Michael Jordan and presently I’d have to say my three boys. ... My favorite TV show is “9-1-1.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jesus, John Wooden and my teenage dad.
What I enjoy most about coaching
“The thrill of victory and just the whole process that goes into winning. I really enjoy the daily grind and just pushing players to their maximum potential, and I think it’s really special when you see your team really buy into that same mentality.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2020 Gary Tidwell Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
2019 Kevin Long Cissna Park
2018 Tom Cooper Judah Christian
2017 Kevin Roy Monticello
2016 Brian Brooks St. Joseph-Ogden
2015 Chad Benedict Mahomet-Seymour
2014 Wayne McClain Champaign Central
2013 Brian Brooks St. Joseph-Ogden
2012 Dale Schuring Arthur