Trey Bazzell
Jr., Prairie Central
Why he made the team: Bazzell led the Hawks in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, to go with 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists, and he reached 1,000 career points while helping Prairie Central to 24 victories.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Zac Brown Band. ... Before I compete, I eat Subway. ... In my dream career, I would be a professional sports commentator. It seems like an easy way to make money, and I would love doing it. ... My favorite subject to study in school is any type of math or shop class. ... My favorite athlete is Michael Jordan. He’s the GOAT and my idol. ... My favorite TV show is “Impractical Jokers.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Walter Payton. I couldn’t go wrong getting to talk to these three legends.
Three items on my bucket list: Tour Europe (something I’ve always wanted to do), sit courtside at the Final Four and play a round of golf with Tiger Woods.
Grant Coleman
Sr., Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the team: The Milwaukee signee compiled more than 1,500 points in his career, finishing his senior campaign by averaging 21.6 points and putting up three double-doubles on top of breaking a 38-year-old school record with a 44-point game.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s and chew two pieces of gum. ... In my dream career, I would play in the NBA. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Kevin Durant. ... My favorite TV show is “Lucifer.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skydiving, go to Bora Bora and drive a McLaren.
Nathanael Hoskins
Jr., Danville
Why he made the team: Hoskins stepped up during Tevin Smith’s injury absence, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.6 steals for a club that nearly knocked off 32-win Lincoln in a Class 3A regional final.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NBA YoungBoy. ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. ... In my dream career, I would play in the NBA. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Kyrie Irving. ... My favorite TV show is “Martin.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to New York, go to New Orleans and see LeBron James play.
Pryce Punkay
Sr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: The three-point specialist boasted two game-winning, buzzer-beating triples among his school-record 117 makes from distance, averaging a team-best 17.7 points and shooting better than 78 percent from the free-throw line.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat Bobo’s BBQ pork plate. ... In my dream career, I would make money. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Jeff Finke. ... My favorite TV show is “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick my dad, Mike Wallner and Dave Portnoy.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skydiving, be a millionaire and travel the world.
Jalen Quinn
Soph., Tuscola
Why he made the team: The repeat first-team pick — also an Associated Press all-state first-team selection — with a bevy of Division I interest turned in another strong season, this time for the 26-win Warriors, as he averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals en route to reaching 1,000 career points.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Baby and Gunna. ... Before I compete, I eat a Snickers. ... In my dream career, I would be playing professional basketball. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Paul George. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kobe Bryant, Paul George and Michael Jordan.
Three items on my bucket list: Eventually travel out of the country, go to the national championship and go to an NBA Finals.
Drew Reifsteck
Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Why he made the team: Our Player of the Year was an Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-teamer after guiding the Blue Devils to a 34-1 record and first-ever super-sectional appearance, averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds and setting the school’s single-season and all-time career scoring marks.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat a sandwich and fruit. ... In my dream career, I would be a Division I college basketball coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is P.E. ... My favorite athlete is Derrick Rose. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kobe Bryant, Kemba Walker and Landon Donovan.
Three items on my bucket list: Go scuba diving, watch the U.S. men’s national soccer team win the World Cup and travel the world.
Bryson Tatum
Sr., Urbana
Why he made the team: The top point producer in a three-headed attack that also includes Jermale Young and Chris Cross, Tatum averaged 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Tigers’ second consecutive Class 3A regional champion.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see the Grammys. ... Before I compete, I eat a granola bar or something light. I don’t play well on a full stomach, so I avoid eating a meal before a game. ... In my dream career, I would of course love to play in the NBA, but also go to school and get my degree to be a sports medicine physician. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science, which is why I’m interested in being a sports physician. ... My favorite athlete is Steph Curry. ... My favorite TV show is “Stranger Things.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Three items on my bucket list: Go scuba diving, see the Northern Lights and go on a safari — because when I was little I loved lions, tigers and all the big cats.
Khailieo Terry
Jr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: After missing the season’s first nine games, Terry got to work as the Maroons’ point guard and averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while also shooting 63.2 percent from the field for his second straight first-team spot.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Trippie Redd. ... Before I compete, I eat a Subway sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would play in the NBA. ... My favorite subject to study in school is physics. ... My favorite athlete is Ja Morant. ... My favorite TV show is “Wild ’n Out.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Juice WRLD, Kevin Hart and Ice Cube.
Three items on my bucket list: Playing in an NBA game, having a family of my own and going to Bora Bora.
Trey VanWinkle
Sr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Why he made the team: A reigning All-Area first-team golfer as well, VanWinkle was a scoring machine for the regional-champion Panthers by averaging 20 points on top of three rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.5 assists as PBL racked up 27 wins.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat Monical’s pizza. ... In my dream career, I would own and operate my own golf course. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math because it has always come easiest to me. ... My favorite athlete is Steph Curry. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Donald Trump, Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel outside the U.S., live in a beach house and graduate college.
Jermale Young
Jr., Urbana
Why he made the team: The calm and collected point guard averaged 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Tigers and bucketed a game-winning, buzzer-beating, mid-range jump shot that propelled Urbana into a regional final.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NBA YoungBoy. ... Before I compete, I eat candy. ... In my dream career, I would play professional basketball. ... My favorite subject to study in school is algebra. ... My favorite athlete is Derrick Rose. ... My favorite TV show is “Everybody Hates Chris.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, NBA YoungBoy and Derrick Rose.
Three items on my bucket list: Getting married, playing D-I basketball and driving a jet ski.