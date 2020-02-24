CLASS 2A
Paris Regional
No. 12 Sullivan Redskins (5-21)
Players to watch: Kanin Elder (Jr.); Leyton Ellis (Jr.); Gary Herschberger (Sr.).
Regular season: Two of Sullivan’s victories prior to Friday’s game against Tuscola came against five-win Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
Outlook: Redskins would need a big effort to get past No. 5 Newton in the quarterfinals.
Riverton Regional
No. 8 Monticello Sages (17-11)
Players to watch: Briggs Fultz (Sr.); Garrett Kepley (Sr.); Ethan Miller (Sr.).
Regular season: Tough schedule but had five consecutive wins prior to Friday’s game with Olympia, including one over 1A No. 1 seed St. Teresa.
Outlook: Monticello should get around No. 12 Clinton to start. Dropped early-December decision to semifinal foe and No. 3 seed Riverton, though.
No. 12 Clinton Maroons (5-24)
Players to watch: Zeke Hickman (Jr.); Garrett Wayne (Sr.); Clayton Welch (Sr.).
Regular season: Maroons carried an eight-game skid into Friday’s tilt with Meridian and last succeeded Jan. 24 against fellow five-win team Sullivan.
Outlook: Clinton will need to channel some “Hoosiers” vibes in order to knock off No. 8 Monticello in the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
No. 1 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (29-0)
Players to watch: Mason Hackman (Soph.); Drew Reifsteck (Sr.); Kaj Stanford (Sr.).
Regular season: Blue Devils decimated most of their opponents prior to Friday’s visit to Armstrong-Potomac, though it took until the most recent Associated Press polls for them to finally crack the 2A top 10.
Outlook: Sure, BHRA’s schedule isn’t the toughest locally. But wins are wins, and this team’s largely have been dominant. Should the Blue Devils get past No. 4 St. Joseph-Ogden in a potential regional final, they could make a run. Maybe all the way to Peoria.
No. 4 St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (21-7)
Players to watch: Payton Cain (Sr.); Chance Izard (Sr.); Ty Pence (Fr.).
Regular season: After losses to Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Spartans won 11 of 12 ahead of Friday’s game at Bloomington Central Catholic.
Outlook: Having home court for the regional could make a difference, even though SJ-O lost to BHRA at that venue last month. A rich tradition also could help the Spartans in the postseason.
No. 6 Villa Grove/Heritage Hawks (19-10)
Players to watch: Jake Eversole (Jr.); Logan Nohren (Jr.); Blake Smith (Jr.).
Regular season: Hawks have some near-misses on quality victories (against Salt Fork springs to mind) but won their last three before Friday’s game with Sangamon Valley.
Outlook: VG/H doesn’t have quite the resume of the two teams seeded above it, but should knock off No. 12 Unity in the quarterfinal round.
No. 8 Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes (16-13)
Players to watch: Kaden Mingee (Soph.); Gavan Shelton (Sr.); Cale Steinbaugh (Soph.).
Regular season: Buffs have taken their lumps since runner-up Vermilion County Tournament finish, though they may’ve gotten things right Friday against Chrisman, and Steinbaugh recently hit 1,000 career points.
Outlook: A recent 63-36 loss to quarterfinal foe Oakwood suggests G-RF will have an early test.
No. 11 Oakwood Comets (17-12)
Players to watch: Jackson Powell (Sr.); Brevin Wells (Jr.); Josh Young (Soph.).
Regular season: Inconsistent play and injuries finally gave way to some positive results in February, including triumphs over Salt Fork and Georgetown-Ridge Farm before Friday’s visit to Schlarman.
Outlook: Oakwood could buck seeds versus a G-RF squad it recently defeated, but would be in a rough spot against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin after.
No. 12 Unity Rockets (5-22)
Players to watch: Nate Drennan (Jr.); Blake Kimball (Soph.); Jared Routh (Sr.).
Regular season: Rockets’ campaign was derailed early when Brady Porter got hurt and losses started piling up.
Outlook: Unity has won just once in 2020 and would need to put it all together to topple No. 6 Villa Grove/Heritage.
No. 13 Westville Tigers (5-22)
Players to watch: Raef Burke (Sr.); Bryce Burnett (Soph.); Dalton Rolinitis (Sr.).
Regular season: Tigers own three victories over Chrisman but found little footing otherwise before hosting Salt Fork on Friday while coach Drew Arteaga serves the country overseas.
Outlook: Westville beating No. 4 seed St. Joseph-Ogden in the quarterfinals would be a significant upset.
Manteno Regional
No. 1 Prairie Central Hawks (23-7)
Players to watch: Jack Bachtold (Sr.); Trey Bazzell (Jr.); Rylie Vaughan (Jr.).
Regular season: Outside a recent three-game skid, Hawks fared pretty well — including a win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda — before Friday’s action with St. Thomas More.
Outlook: Prairie Central bulked up in nonconference play to prepare for moments like this.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
No. 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers (24-4)
Players to watch: Colton Coy (Sr.); Drake Schrodt (Sr.); Trey VanWinkle (Sr.).
Regular season: Panthers won 15 of 17 in 2020, trumping the likes of St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola ahead of a strong Friday matchup with Cissna Park.
Outlook: This is one of the toughest area regionals to predict simply because PBL and Tuscola have split against one another this season. Panthers hold the edge because they’ve won more recently.
No. 3 Tuscola Warriors (24-3)
Players to watch: Grant Hardwick (Jr.); Jacob Kibler (Sr.); Jalen Quinn (Soph.).
Regular season: Tuscola started 15-0 before three losses between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 — albeit to three excellent foes in Central A&M, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Teresa — and closed the regular season at Sullivan.
Outlook: Having a Division I prospect in Quinn automatically makes Tuscola a viable regional contender. They’ll need a much better effort in the final with Paxton-Buckley-Loda than they showed in home loss to the Panthers last month.
No. 7 Watseka Warriors (14-16)
Players to watch: Brayden Haines (Jr.); Maddux Rigsby (Jr.); Jordan Schroeder (Soph.).
Regular season: Warriors were 11-8 on Jan. 24 and have struggled since, leading up to Friday’s finale with Dwight.
Outlook: Watseka lost to quarterfinal foe Hoopeston Area on Feb. 15, so Warriors will need to play well to advance.
No. 9 Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers (13-16)
Players to watch: Josh Delfino (Sr.); Cameron Flint (Sr.); Mauricio Gonzalez (Sr.).
Regular season: Cornjerkers won five of six prior to Thursday loss at Schlarman and Friday’s game at Milford.
Outlook: Hoopeston Area playing well of late could spell a minor upset over No. 7 Watseka in the quarterfinals.
No. 10 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons (6-21)
Players to watch: Tanner Cribbett (Sr.); Cade Elliott (Sr.); Braden Roesch (Jr.).
Regular season: Mass graduations after last season’s 2A third-place finish have made life tough on Falcons, who faced Lexington on Friday.
Outlook: Clifton Central may be too tough a hurdle for GCMS to overcome in the quarterfinal segment.
CLASS 1A
Meridian Regional
No. 7 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights (17-9)
Players to watch: Kaden Feagin (Fr.); Austin Plank (Jr.); Wyatt Romine (Jr.).
Regular season: Knights played well within conference, closing that stretch Friday against Okaw Valley, but struggled in tournament formats all season.
Outlook: ALAH can defeat No. 11 Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, but No. 1 Central A&M, a potential foe in the semis, is a state title contender.
Okaw Valley Regional
No. 9 Arcola Purple Riders (13-10)
Players to watch: Ben Crane (Sr.); Beau Edwards (Soph.); Hugo Garza (Sr.).
Regular season: Similarly to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Purple Riders did good things in league action — finishing Friday at Tri-County — and had less luck elsewhere.
Outlook: Arcola split prior games with No. 8 Cumberland. Beating the Pirates, though, likely means a too-tough semifinal with No. 2 Casey-Westfield.
No. 10 Tri-County Titans (15-14)
Players to watch: Drew Bevill (Sr.); Cole McClain (Jr.); Mitch Pollock (Sr.).
Regular season: Results have been mixed for Tri-County, which faced Arcola on Friday, but most matchups with above-.500 foes ended in defeat.
Outlook: Titans will need strong showing to beat No. 6 Neoga in the quarterfinal stage.
No. 13 Chrisman Cardinals (3-24)
Players to watch: Porter Hale (Sr.); Landry Lorenzen (Sr.).
Regular season: Though all of the Cardinals’ wins have come in 2020 prior to Friday’s tilt at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, success has proven fleeting.
Outlook: Third-seeded Okaw Valley will offer a task too large in the quarters.
Lexington Regional
No. 5 LeRoy Panthers (15-9)
Players to watch: Ty Egan (Jr.); Nate Perry (Jr.); Logan Petersen (Jr.).
Regular season: A relatively young outfit began the season 11-1 before Heart of Illinois play — ending Friday at Blue Ridge — resulted in a mixed bag.
Outlook: LeRoy should overcome No. 10 Cornerstone in the quarterfinals, but No. 4 St. Anne is a rough semifinal test.
Mt. Pulaski Regional
No. 2 Judah Christian Tribe (22-4)
Players to watch: Tyler Grenda (Sr.); Noah Jackson (Sr.); Isaiah Thompson (Soph.).
Regular season: Judah’s last loss was Dec. 28 against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, and 11 wins in a row followed before Friday’s conference tournament final with Normal Calvary.
Outlook: Tribe has tools to capture third straight regional title, but No. 3 seed St. Thomas More isn’t a pushover.
No. 3 St. Thomas More Sabers (14-15)
Players to watch: Averi Hughes (Jr.); Dawson Magrini (Soph.); Patrick Quarnstrom (Soph.).
Regular season: Sabers opened 7-1, but combination of tough non-league schedule and rugged Illini Prairie play — concluding Friday at Prairie Central — left STM with so-so record.
Outlook: STM likely a little more battle-tested than No. 2 Judah, which would make for a good regional final.
No. 12 Argenta-Oreana Bombers (2-22)
Players to watch: Logan Batson (Sr.); Ryder Sprague (Sr.).
Regular season: Bombers are on a six-game skid and own one win in 2020.
Outlook: No. 5 Mt. Pulaski offers a difficult quarterfinal draw for A-O.
Salt Fork Regional
No. 4 Salt Fork Storm (19-8)
Players to watch: Dawson Dodd (Sr.); Clayton Jarling (Sr.); Payton Taylor (Sr.).
Regular season: Salt Fork acquired good wins over Monticello, Villa Grove/Heritage and Georgetown-Ridge Farm before visiting Westville on Friday.
Outlook: If offense is consistent, Salt Fork should make final. Defeating No. 1 St. Teresa would be a big order.
No. 7 Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos (15-14)
Players to watch: JD Benson (Jr.); Conner Moore (Sr.); Thaddious Roberts (Sr.).
Regular season: Broncos got back above .500 late after five-game losing streak, though they could’ve slipped back Friday against Cumberland.
Outlook: CG/B previously went to double-overtime with No. 10 Blue Ridge, meaning quarterfinal should be competitive. No. 4 Salt Fork would be too big a hurdle in the semis.
No. 9 Schlarman Hilltoppers (14-14)
Players to watch: Rance Bryant (Jr.); Cole Carnahan (Sr.); Jamal Taylor (Jr.).
Regular season: Toppers used a six-game win streak early in 2020 to get healthy but had so-so results otherwise before Friday’s hosting of Oakwood.
Outlook: Besting No. 9 Decatur Lutheran in the quarterfinals is doable. No. 1 St. Teresa won’t be as beatable.
No. 10 Blue Ridge Knights (8-20)
Players to watch: Wayne Bowns (Sr.); Zach Stephens (Sr.).
Regular season: Knights hadn’t won in their last eight bids before Friday’s matchup with LeRoy.
Outlook: Even with close game in past against No. 7 Cerro Gordo/Bement, Blue Ridge likely in for short playoff stay.
No. 14 Uni High Illineks (4-21)
Players to watch: Arav Jagroop (Jr.); Adit Kalsotra (Jr.).
Regular season: Three of Illineks’ wins have occurred this calendar year, with regular season ending Friday against Cornerstone in league tourney.
Outlook: Uni High lost 59-45 to Salt Fork, its quarterfinal foe, in January.
Iroquois West Regional
No. 2 Ridgeview Mustangs (21-7)
Players to watch: Dylan Jones (Sr.); Reece Ramirez (Jr.); Levi Zimmerman (Sr.).
Regular season: Despite a few hiccups in Heart of Illinois play, Mustangs beat LeRoy, Eureka and Tri-Valley.
Outlook: Potential final with No. 3 Cissna Park projects as a great matchup.
No. 3 Cissna Park Timberwolves (19-8)
Players to watch: Keegan Boyle (Sr.); Ian Rogers (Jr.); Penn Stoller (Sr.).
Regular season: Defending 1A state runner-up has fared well, faced good Friday test against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Outlook: Cissna Park has the chops to take down another regional, but will need to be hitting shots both inside and out all week long to get that done.
No. 6 Milford Bearcats (19-10)
Players to watch: Nick Allen (Sr.); Tanner Sobkoviak (Sr.); Trey Totheroh (Jr.).
Regular season: Bearcats won five of six before Friday’s matchup with Hoopeston Area and played unbeaten Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin close.
Outlook: Milford is a sleeper pick to win this event, but getting past No. 3 Cissna Park in the semifinals will be tough.
No. 11 Iroquois West Raiders (8-19)
Players to watch: Jack McMillan (Jr.); Zach Rice (Sr.); Ryan Tilstra (Jr.).
Regular season: Raiders were 6-6 to close 2019, and things have proven much more difficult since.
Outlook: IW has beaten No. 8 Tri-Point before and could do so again in quarterfinals, but No. 2 Ridgeview would be too much in the semifinals.
No. 14 Fisher Bunnies (5-21)
Players to watch: Carson Brozenec (Jr.); Jake Cochran (Jr.); Will Delaney (Sr.).
Regular season: Fisher won two of its last three prior to Friday’s game with Fieldcrest, but largely struggled elsewhere.
Outlook: A quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Milford would be Fisher’s best win of the season.
No. 16 Armstrong-Potomac Trojans (1-22)
Players to watch: Dylan Knight (Sr.); Rylee Showalter (Jr.).
Regular season: Trojans’ lone win — barring huge upset of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday — came against Martinsville on Dec. 20.
Outlook: A-P is unlikely to get past No. 2 Ridgeview in the quarterfinals.