MONTICELLO — Jacob Kibler wasn’t about to rank these latest accomplishments.

A 10th win in as many tries versus qualifying for a tournament championship game?

Too tough to make a call.

“They’re both pretty important,” the senior said after he helped the Tuscola boys’ basketball team knock off Monticello 64-48 on Friday afternoon in a Monticello Holiday Hoopla pool-play game. “Over the years, I’ve seen Tuscola as a basketball program improve so much. It means the world to me and the team as well.”

2019 holiday basketball tournament scoreboard An update on all tournaments featuring area high school basketball teams

Kibler was one of three Warriors to land in double figures scoring as Tuscola (10-0) put a firm end to a six-game win streak carried by the Sages (6-4).

The turning point: Monticello didn’t score for more than five minutes to open the second quarter while Kibler and his pals clicked on all cylinders shooting from beyond the arc.

“We’ve got a guy (Division I recruit Jalen Quinn) that can create a lot of attention defensively, but then we’ve got shooters surrounding him,” Warriors coach Justin Bozarth said. “We did a really good job attracting defense in the middle of the paint, and then we’d kick it to shooters. And when the ball moves like that, we’re getting really clean looks at the three-point line.”

Tuscola concluded the outing with nine three-pointers drained by five different athletes — all of them in the first three quarters.

Quinn connected on two and compiled a game-high 20 points, Kibler netted one and recorded 15 points, and Grant Hardwick added three on his way to 15 points.

This performance came on the heels of Cole Cunningham putting down seven three-pointers the previous night versus Oakwood, and Cunningham netted two more against Monticello to go with Donovan Chester’s one off the bench.

“It was incredible what he did,” Kibler said of Cunningham. “From (Thursday) night to (Friday), we were all feeling pretty good.”

The Warriors also posted just three first-half turnovers while their foes committed seven such miscues and three offensive fouls in the same stretch. Grouped with the Sages’ perimeter shooting not getting in rhythm until it was far too late, Monticello was chasing a 20-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

“They were tougher than us. They were quicker than us. They were more aggressive than us,” Sages coach Kevin Roy said. “It felt like our shot selection wasn’t real good, which led to their transition (game) and kind of gave them extra possessions, and they capitalized on that and built a lead.”

A combination of starters and substitutes actually made a spirited rally for Monticello over the final eight minutes, with the hosts cutting their disadvantage to 59-48 with one minute remaining.

Garrett Kepley accounted for 17 points to pace the Sages, including nine in the last period. Briggs Fultz wound up one rebound short of a double-double at 10 points and nine boards, but six of his points came after the intermission.

Even with this setback, Roy’s crew finds itself in much better shape now than it did at the beginning of December, when the Sages started 0-3.

Monticello can secure third place in its own showcase for the third consecutive year should it defeat Ridgeview (10-2) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. third-place game.

“Tough start, but guys continue to battle,” Roy said. “We continue to compete and continue to improve. Took a little step back (Friday) with how we need to play the game to be successful.”

Bozarth’s bunch, meanwhile, boasts a chance at team history when Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game with Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-1) tips off.

That’s because the Tuscola boys’ basketball program has never before captured top honors at the Holiday Hoopla.

Perhaps Kibler would be able to rank a tournament crown against an 11th win overall.

“We felt like this team ... had that opportunity, but we knew there’s some good teams over here,” Bozarth said. “We felt like, coming into it, there’s a lot of teams that can win it. We’re glad to be one of the last two standing.”