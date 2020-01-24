In boys’ basketball
Chick-fil-A Classic
Champaign Central 54, Belleville Althoff 29. Champaign Central advanced to the consolation championship of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East with its 25-point victory. Khailieo Terry had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Maroons (11-10), while Pryce Punkay matched Terry with 17 points of his own and also had five assists. Central will return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against two-time reigning Class 4A state champs Belleville West.
In girls’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
Eureka 53, Fisher 33. The Bunnies’ run to a possible championship game appearance ended with a loss in the tournament semifinals at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Kallie Evans scored a team-high 12 points for the Bunnies (12-10), while Sidney Hood (nine points) and Kylee Bishop (seven points) also contributed, but Fisher was unable to overcome a 24-14 halftime deficit. The Bunnies will play El Paso-Gridley at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game at the Shirk Center.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Tri-County 62, Cerro Gordo/Bement 24. Tri-County jumped on Cerro Gordo/Bement early for a 20-point lead after one quarter, and the Titans rolled in their semifinal matchup to lock down a spot in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Villa Grove/Heritage. Tayler Barry scored a game-high 22 points to lead Tri-County (19-5) to its ninth straight victory. Bella Dudley and Kaylin Williams each finished with seven points, while Melia Eskew handed out seven assists. Freshman Haley Garett had nine points to pace CG/B (9-15).
Villa Grove/Heritage 57, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37. Villa Grove/Heritage built its lead to 10 points by halftime of Thursday’s semifinal game against Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and cruised in the second half to secure its spot in the championship game. Kyleigh Block and Aliya Holloman had 16 points apiece for the Blue Devils (18-4), with the former knocking down four three-pointers in the process. Madie Burwell made it three in double figures for VG/H with 11 points. Mackenzi Bowles made three three-pointers of her own and led ALAH (12-9) with a game-high 19 points.
Arcola 69, Argenta-Oreana 39. Arcola actually trailed by nine after scoring just five points in the first quarter against Argenta-Oreana, but the Purple Riders rallied in a big way in their consolation semifinal matchup with 24 points in the second quarter and 23 more in the third. Arianna Warren led Arcola (11-7) with 16 points, while Ella Hopkins hit two three-pointers and chipped in 13 points during the win. Gabrielle Williams put up a game-high 18 points for the Bombers (6-12).
Blue Ridge 42, Okaw Valley 35. A 15-point third quarter helped Blue Ridge rally from its early deficit, and the Knights followed that up with 14 points in the fourth quarter before fending off a late Okaw Valley charge in the second consolation semifinal game in Broadlands. Meah Carter led Blue Ridge (9-6) with 15 points, while Jaclyn Pearl added 10.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
At Watseka
Momence 46, Cissna Park 32. Cissna Park took an early lead in its consolation semifinal game against Momence, but the Timberwolves’ advantage slipped away by halftime and they couldn’t recover. Alexis Seggeburch led Cissna Park (3-20) with 14 points, while Mikayla Knake chipped in 10 points in the win. The Timberwolves will play at 3 p.m. Saturday against St. Anne in the seventh-place game
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Iroquois West 24. The top-seeded Panthers (17-6) will advance to the championship final of the SVC tournament with their win against Iroquois West (6-19). Mackenzie Bruns’ 14 points led PBL in scoring. Emily Adwell sank a pair of three-pointers along with her eight-point total. Iroquois West’s top-scorer of the night was Shelby Johnson with eight points.
Watseka 48, Dwight 33. Watseka left no doubt in making sure it would reach the SVC tournament championship game. The Warriors (19-5) led by double digits after one quarter and didn’t let up in winning their ninth straight game. Natalie Schoreder paced Watseka with 19 points on the strength of five first half three-pointers. Kennedy McTaggart chipped in 18 points as well during the win. Watseka and PBL will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game on Watseka’s home court.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 47, DeLand-Weldon 29. Arthur Christian stayed unbeaten in East Central Illinois Conference play and won for the second time this week in its 18-point victory against DeLand-Weldon. Alexa Franklin tied her program record with six three-pointers and led the Conquering Riders (14-7) by nearly matching DeLand-Weldon with a game-high 27 points. Lindsey Mast hit three three-pointers of her own and chipped in 11 points for Arthur Christian.
Clinton 64, Shelbyville 34. Mallory Cyrulik’s dominant scoring of 22 points, was key in the Central Illinois Conference win for the Maroons (13-11). Kaitlyn Rauch wasn’t far behind with 18 points.
Mahomet-Seymour 44, Bloomington Central Catholic 40. Mahomet-Seymour had to fend off a late run from Central Catholic to post its second win of the week, with a halftime lead coming in handy for the Bulldogs against the Saints. Nichole Taylor led M-S (14-9) with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and she scored most of her points by shooting 11 of 15 from the free throw line. Cayla Koerner added 12 points, six steals and two rebounds in the win.
Olympia 55, Rantoul 22. An early double-digit deficit and two Olympia players finishing in double figures was too much for Rantoul in its Illini Prairie Conference loss. Tanaya Young’s eight points led the Eagles (4-16) in scoring for the night.
Sullivan 56, Central A&M 35. Sullivan used a seriously efficient offense — 17 assists on 23 made shots — to top Central A&M during CIC action. Emily White led the Redskins (18-4) with 23 points. Avery Still added a double-double, putting up 19 points and 13 rebounds during Sullivan’s seventh consecutive win.
Uni High 48, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 19. Uni High won its third straight game and got back above .500 in ECIC play with hits big win against Cornerstone Christian. Lara Marinov led the Illineks (12-10) with 21 points and eigth steals.
Mattoon 49, Urbana 39. Urbana found itself facing a nine-point hole at halftime, and the Tigers couldn’t make up that deficit against Mattoon. Chian Scott made two three-pointers and led Urbana (11-13) with 13 points.
In wrestling
At Bismarck. Host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac took home a victory over Hoopeston Area 41-36. Isaac Tabels at 152 pounds won via pinfall in 52 seconds. Teammate Braxton Wilson won in the same manner, but weighing in at 220 pounds. For Hoopeston, Able Colunga had a pinfall victory in 35 seconds at 182 pounds. Justin Jones at 145 pounds won via pinfall in 31 seconds.
At Fisher. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 39-29. Rylee Edwards had the quickest pin for the Tigers, doing so in 1 minute, 10 seconds at 170 pounds. Kaden Gream at 145 produced the lone pin for the Falcons.
At Lincoln. Prairie Central won the first seven bouts of its dual with Lincoln before finishing off its 54-20 road victory. Six of those first seven wins for the Hawks came via pinfall. Connor Casner won at 182 pounds in just 52 seconds, while Brandon Hoselton had his own quick pinfall victory in 59 seconds at 220 pounds.
At Mahomet. Winning almost every match, Mahomet-Seymour topped Pontiac 64-12. Logan Petro won at 138 pounds in a pinfall at 1 minute, 55 seconds. Brennan Houser, at 160 pounds, won in an 18-11 decision for the Bulldogs. M-S made it a sweep on Thursday with a 72-11 victory against Champaign Central, with Petro adding another win with a 28-second pinfall victory. Payton Ragona was nearly as quick, winning by pinfall in 29 seconds at 113 pounds. Bacillio Domingo (45-second pinfall, 120 pounds) and Dalton Hall (17-1 technical fall, 160 pounds) were the lone wins for Central.
At Monticello. Monticello managed a split in its home meet, topping Ridgeview 39-30 but losing 52-22 to Heyworth. Jacob Trent posted a 15-3 major decision at 132 pounds for the Sages’ against Heyworth, with teammate Matt Kerr scoring a quick pinfall victory in 44 seconds at 182 pounds. Kerr added a 15-3 major decision against Ridgeview, while Austin McConaha took care of business at 138 pounds against the Mustgans with a 15-0 technical fall.
In boys’ swimming
At Urbana. Urbana won three individual events, but the Tigers fell 98-75 at home to Charleston. Avery Wright scored 211.40 for a first-place finish in diving. Jonather Dullerud swam 56.84 seconds to win the 100 freestyle and Willem Alleyne won Urbana’s only other event with a victory in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.02.
Julia Wilson contributed to this report.