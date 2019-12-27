In boys’ basketball
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Mundelein Carmel 67, Champaign Central 63. Despite Khailieo Terry throwing down 26 points and snagging seven rebounds for the Maroons (5-7), the scoreboard favored the opponent at game’s end. Pryce Punkay and Judd Wagner each potted 11 points for Central, which faces Cahokia at 10 a.m. Friday in a consolation quarterfinal.
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
Centennial 39, Antioch 27. The Chargers (6-4) prevailed in their first-round game thanks to a game-high 18 points from Termarion Howard, while Amareon Parker added seven points.
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
Urbana 69, Lift For Life (Mo.) 51. The 10th-seeded Tigers (6-5) pulled a small upset versus the No. 7 seed out of St. Louis and, as a result, receive a 6 p.m. Friday quarterfinal date with second-seeded Ritter (Mo.).
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
Chicago North Lawndale 72, Mahomet-Seymour 69. The 14th-seeded Bulldogs (4-5) were behind 52-46 entering the final quarter and nearly upset their third-seeded foe, but they ultimately were relegated to the consolation bracket. Braden Finch erupted for 24 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for M-S, which also took in Grant Coleman’s 19 points (two threes). The Bulldogs next match up with No. 11 Joliet Central at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
El Paso-Gridley 55, St. Thomas More 41. The eighth-seeded Sabers (7-3) lost their second consecutive game by the exact same score, the latest result greatly affected by being outscored 17-2 in the first quarter of their tournament debut. Cameron Cole keyed the STM offense with 13 points and was backed by seven points apiece from Patrick Quarnstrom and Dawson Magrini. The Sabers will take on No. 16 Providence St. Mel in a 2 p.m. Friday consolation quarterfinal.
St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Annawan 42. After playing to a 31-all tie through three quarters, the sixth-seeded Spartans (7-2) manufactured enough offense to pull away from the No. 11 seed in a first-round game. Payton Cain sank 6 of 8 free throws on his way to a team-leading 10 points for SJ-O, which took nine points from Ty Pence and eight points apiece from Conner Hodge and Chance Izard. The Spartans will face third-seeded Rockford Lutheran in an 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal game on Friday.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Prairie Central 74, Unity 60. Trey Bazzell accounted for 12 points in the first quarter alone, finishing with 28 to guide the fourth-seeded Hawks (11-3) to a tournament-opening win over their Illini Prairie Conference rivals, the 13th-seeded Rockets (3-8). Rylie Vaughan hit a trio of three-pointers in overseeing a 15-point effort for Prairie Central, which must take on No. 5 Petersburg PORTA in a 4:30 p.m. Friday quarterfinal. Unity wound up with four athletes in double figures: Nate Drennan (17 points, four three-pointers), Jared Routh (14 points), Brady Porter (12 points) and Karson Ewerks (10 points). However, the Rockets slip to a 10:30 a.m. Friday consolation quarterfinal game with No. 12 East Peoria.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Tuscola 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52. A 21-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter helped the Warriors work around the Falcons in a competitive opener for both sides. Jalen Quinn mustered 26 points and eight rebounds for Tuscola, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 3 of 5 from distance. Jacob Kibler’s 11 points and four rebounds also pushed the Warriors. Cade Elliott soared to 20 points for GCMS, hitting six shots from beyond the arc. Braden Roesch contributed 16 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort.
Monticello 56, Oakwood 38. Ryan Reeder’s 16 points, five assists and five steals served as integral to the Sages in securing their fifth straight triumph, and their first in this event. Also important to Monticello was Garrett Kepley’s 15 points and Ethan Miller’s seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. The Comets garnered 11 points from Josh Young and 10 points from Jackson Powell.
Ridgeview 66, Clinton 48. Reece Ramirez racked up 18 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs (9-1), who handled the Maroons (4-9) in both parties’ first game of the tournament. Garrett Stevens’ 12 points and seven rebounds also pushed Ridgeview, which landed 11 points from Levi Zimmerman. Tyrese Petty and Zeke Hickman each reached double figures scoring for Clinton with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Hickman added six boards.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 72, Neoga 56. The Panthers (7-1) recovered from their first loss of the season, in their previous outing, by dousing Neoga in a tournament opener. Trey VanWinkle was lights-out from the field, hitting 13 of 17 field goals — including 3 of 4 threes — and tallying 30 points. Sam Penicook’s 11 points and Colton Coy’s nine points supported VanWinkle’s big outing.
Tuscola 63, Oakwood 40. Cole Cunningham put on a shooting clinic from distance as the Warriors (9-0) eased past the Comets (7-6) to stay unbeaten on the year and in the tournament. Cunningham converted seven three-pointers and recorded 29 points and six rebounds for Tuscola, with landed another 14 points and six points from Kibler and 10 points from Quinn. Young and Elijah Harden each created 10 points for Oakwood.
Monticello 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42. After starting their campaign 0-3, the Sages (6-3) now have twice as many wins as losses, the latest victory coming over the Falcons (2-8). Kepley’s 23 points and five rebounds keyed Monticello’s charge this time around, pairing well with Miller’s 11 points and four assists. Roesch scored 16 points for GCMS in defeat, also bringing down the most rebounds for his side with seven.
BSN Classic
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 43, Lexington 38. The Storm did not allow its opponent to score in the first quarter en route to what eventually became a narrow first-day success. Kieler Bennett and Payton Taylor each acquired 16 points for Salt Fork, combining to shoot 9 of 10 from the free-throw stripe. Clayton Jarling added nine points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37. Though the sides found themselves tied at 16 after one period, the Hawks took off from there and dispatched the Buffaloes. Jake Eversole boasted three makes from distance and 22 points overall for VG/H, which received 13 points from Nick Coffin, 12 points from Logan Nohren and 10 three-pointers cumulatively. Kaden Mingee generated all of his team-best 18 points in the first half to go with Cale Steinbaugh’s 13 total points.
Judah Christian 72, Blue Ridge 44. Thirteen three-pointers from the Tribe served as more than enough buffer in an event opener versus the Knights. Noah Jackson sank four of those baskets on his way to 28 points for Judah, which landed 12 points from Isaiah Thompson and nine points — entirely on deep makes — from Jacob Jones. Zach Stephens’ 18 points and Wayne Bowns’ 16 points stood out for Blue Ridge, with the former potting three triples.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Lexington 47. Steinbaugh refused to let the Buffaloes (6-6) slip up twice in the same day, as his 35 points played a big role in this outcome. Steinbaugh converted 13 of 16 free throws — 12 of them in the fourth quarter — for G-RF, which also benefited from Mingee’s nine points.
Salt Fork 47, Blue Ridge 37. Bennett’s sharpshooting again paved the way for the Storm (6-2), which started the tournament 2-0 by dispatching the Knights (5-6). Bennett netted 20 points — entirely in the first three quarters — to lead Salt Fork, which garnered nine points from Taylor and eight more from Jarling, who hit all of his tallies in the fourth quarter. Zach Stephens’ 13 points and Cole Stephens’ 10 points helmed Blue Ridge’s attack.
Judah Christian 70, Villa Grove/Heritage 59. Both Jackson and Thompson stayed hot shooting for the Tribe (9-3), who compiled a 2-0 record on the day by holding off the Hawks (8-4). Jackson sank eight field goals and turned in 23 points for Judah, while Thompson netted 20 points and finished 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Eversole’s 17 points and Nohren’s 10 points led the VG/H output.
At Bismarck
Fisher 67, Rantoul JV 53. The Bunnies trailed by a point through eight minutes before unleashing their offense to open the tournament with a bang. Will Delaney converted 11 field goals and tallied 27 points to pace Fisher, which gained 20 points from Carson Brozenec and nine points from Jake Cochran.
Milford 39, North Vermillion (Ind.) 35. Nick Allen produced five first-quarter points to help the Bearcats build a 14-5 lead in that frame, aiding their eventual tournament-opening victory. Allen finished with nine points for Milford, which was led by Trey Totheroh’s 14 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 75, Centralia Lutheran 20. The Blue Devils dismantled their first tournament foe, jumping ahead 25-4 by the first quarter’s conclusion. Elijah Tidwell bucketed eight field goals for all of his 16 points to lead BHRA, which took in 14 points apiece from Drew Reifsteck and Mason Hackman, as well as 11 points from Brody Sexton.
Milford 62, Fisher 40. The Bearcats (8-4) discovered offensive balance versus the Bunnies (2-10), with four players hitting double digits scoring en route to a romp. Tanner Sobkoviak’s 12 points led that quartet and was closely followed by Klaytin Hunsinger (11 points), Trace Fleming (10 points) and Totheroh (10 points). Both Brozenec and Cochran generated 12 points for Fisher.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 74, North Vermillion (Ind.) 26. Reifsteck turned in another 19 points for the Blue Devils (11-0), who continued their dominant ways by finishing Day 1 of the tournament 2-0. Ten different BHRA players, Reifsteck included, banked at least one field goal. Kaj Stanford’s 14 points was the club’s next-best scoring mark.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Dieterich 68, Arcola 57. The Purple Riders (2-3) tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, but fell in their tournament opener. Kacee Moore (12 points), Ben Crane (11 points) and Hugo Garza (11 points) sparked Arcola.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Sterling 65, Rantoul 53. The Eagles (0-7) couldn’t generate enough offense and fell short in their tournament debut. Lorenz Lee (11 points), Deonta Space (11 points) and Colin Wilkerson (10 points) led Rantoul.
In girls’ basketball
Decatur Eisenhower Tournament
Decatur MacArthur 67, Urbana 42. The Tigers (7-6) had their three-game win streak come to an end when they fell behind 25-7 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in their opening matchup of this round-robin showcase. Raevyn Russell and Chian Scott shared in the high-water mark for Urbana with 14 points apiece.
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
Brimfield 48, St. Thomas More 23. The 14th-seeded Sabers (2-5) found themselves trailing 16-2 after eight minutes and couldn’t put together enough offense to dig out of that hole, slipping to the consolation bracket. Ava Dickerson’s seven points and Kennedy Ramshaw’s six points topped the chart for STM, which next takes on No. 6 IC Catholic at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Annawan 51, Oakwood 43. Katelyn Young couldn’t be slowed for the Comets (11-4), but her 29 points wasn’t enough to save the eighth-seeded club from falling into the consolation bracket via a loss to the No. 9 seed. Young banked 9 of 13 free throws and drilled a pair of three-pointers for Oakwood to go with six points from Ashlynn Pinnick. The Comets will take on 16th-seeded El Paso-Gridley in a 2 p.m. Friday consolation quarterfinal.
St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Bishop McNamara 42. The fourth-seeded Spartans (11-3) escaped versus their 13th-seeded foe in overtime, not allowing a single point in the extra frame while scoring four themselves. Ashlyn Lannert bucketed a game-high 16 points for SJ-O to go with 10 points from Taylor Barnes. The Spartans now enter into a 5:30 p.m. Friday championship quarterfinal against either No. 5 Normal U-High or No. 12 Rockford Lutheran.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Stark County 51, Monticello 50. A furious fourth-quarter rally from the Sages trimmed their deficit from nine to one, but that wasn’t enough in this tournament debut. Both Cloe Clark and Lizzie Stiverson racked up 13 points for Monticello, with the former also hauling in six rebounds, while Renni Fultz finished with 12 points and eight boards for the hosts.
Tuscola 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17. While achieving their fifth consecutive victory, the Warriors held the Falcons to just one first-quarter point in the event opener for both sides. Sophie Kremitzki’s 12 points paced Tuscola to go with Ella Boyer’s 10 points and Brynn Tabeling’s six points, three assists and three steals. Emily Clinton cooked up six points for GCMS.
Ridgeview 58, Clinton 41. Kelly Jones’ 22-point, seven-rebound afternoon pushed the Mustangs (13-1) in the right direction, as they overcame the Maroons (8-6) in a tournament-starting game. Emma Nunamaker (13 points, eight boards), Haleigh Beck (11 points) and River Rosales (eight points, eight assists) also showed well for Ridgeview. Clinton cooked up 12 points apiece from Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch.
Monticello 64, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24. The Sages (4-9) ended a five-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, rolling over the Falcons (4-9) in both teams’ second game of the day. Hannah Swanson collected 21 points to pace Monticello, which built itself a 20-4 advantage in the first period and also received 14 points from Fultz. Abby Spiller’s nine points showed the way for GCMS.
Tuscola 57, Stark County 53. The Warriors (8-3) secured their sixth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle, outscoring their foe 18-10 in the fourth quarter. Marissa Russo’s 17 points served as the lead mark for Tuscola, with Tabeling not far behind at 15 points and Kremitzki accounting for 10 points.
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 40, Cissna Park 24. Kayleigh Davis put down 10 field goals to produce all 20 of her points for the Storm, which got its tournament run started by stalling the Timberwolves. Joining Davis in double figures scoring for Salt Fork was Carsyn Todd, who hit a trio of three-pointers on her way to 13 points. Mikayla Knake’s nine points showed the way for Cissna Park, which nailed four triples as a unit.
North Vermillion (Ind.) 47, Westville 14. The Tigers were shut out in the first quarter and never recovered versus their out-of-state foe. Hunter Lange and Emma Myers shared Westville’s scoring lead with five points apiece. Lange connected on a three-pointer, while Myers netted 3 of 4 free throws.
Benton (Ind.) Central 65, Salt Fork 18. The Storm (10-3) permitted more points (22) in the first quarter than it scored the entire outing, falling to 1-1 in tournament play as a result. Todd’s seven points and four points apiece from Davis and Mackenzie Russell keyed Salt Fork offensively.
Unity 64, Lexington 35. Elyce Knudsen again proved nearly unstoppable to her opponent, with the Rockets’ standout generating 30 points in a successful first game for her club. Chloee Reed and Martina Miebach added 15 and nine points, respectively, to Unity’s total, which led to a fourth consecutive win overall.
Westville 36, Cissna Park 33. Despite Knake rattling 22 points for the Timberwolves (1-11), it was the Tigers (3-10) who came out ahead on the scoreboard in each program’s second tournament tilt. Lange again led Westville in scoring with 12 points, while Mackynzee Woodard was second with nine points. Knake’s big outing including three three-pointers and was backed by Kenadee Edelman’s eight points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35. VG/H punched BHRA in the mouth out of the gate, leading 20-9 through one quarter and never relenting in a tournament-opening victory. Kyleigh Block and Samantha Campbell each tabbed 16 points for VG/H, with Block hitting two three-pointers. That stat was matched by teammate Aliya Holloman, who finished with nine points. BHRA acquired 14 points from Emily Meidel — who was held scoreless in the second half — and 11 points from Sophia Rome.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Unity 36. The Blue Devils (12-2) recovered from their earlier setback to deal the Rockets (10-3) their first loss in the last five games. Meidel was the scoring champ on both sides with 24 points for BHRA, and Rome banked nine more points. Knudsen and Maddie Reed each finished at 12 points for Unity, with the latter producing all of her total on three-pointers.
Villa Grove/Heritage 59, Lexington 43. Holloman knocked down eight field goals and climbed to 22 points for the Blue Devils (11-2), who wrapped up an unblemished first day of the event. Joining Holloman in double figures scoring were Block (17 points) and Campbell (16 points).
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
Mahomet-Seymour 47, St. Teresa 32. Three players finished in double figures scoring for the Bulldogs, who picked up their third consecutive win overall and began this event with a triumph. Cayla Koerner and Makayla Rosenbery each reached 12 points for M-S, and Rosenbery made four steals as well. Ashley Wheeler compiled 10 more points for M-S, which was led by Nichole Taylor in rebounding (five).
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Vandalia 25. Strong defense continued to be the order of the day for the Bulldogs (8-5), who ran their win streak to four and started the tournament with a perfect record. M-S limited its foe to seven first-half points and was led in scoring by Taylor, who posted a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double. Rosenbery’s seven points and Savannah Oregeron’s six points also helped the Bulldogs.
Knights Holiday Classic
At Arthur
Sullivan 91, Cumberland 25. The Redskins (9-3) made quick work of their first tournament rival, shooting 63 percent from the field in a dominant performance. Emily White hit four three-pointers and racked up 23 total points for Sullivan to go with Avery Still’s 16 points and Lilly Null’s 10 points, six assists and six steals.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 28. Mackenzi Bowles finished one rebound shy of a double-double, but her 13 points and nine boards did more than enough to push the Knights (6-6) to a win in their first tournament game. Kailee Otto (seven points) and Alexa Miller (six points) also helped the ALAH cause, while Bowles turned in four blocked shots to boot.
Mt. Zion 68, Chrisman 13. Kendl Lemmon’s six points and Makenzie Mitchell’s five points paced the Cardinals (0-8) in a tough tournament-opening loss.
Peotone Blue Devil Classic
Plainfield South 52, Watseka 49. Although seven different athletes bucketed at least one field goal each for the Warriors (9-4), it wasn’t enough to avoid a narrow setback. Natalie Schroeder headed the charge with 14 points for Watseka, which acquired 13 points from Kennedy McTaggart and next faces Beecher at 10 a.m. Friday.
Schlarman 50, Peotone 42. McKaylee Allen buzzed to 29 points for the Hilltoppers (5-4), who collected their fourth win in a row. Capria Brown netted 15 more points for Schlarman, which next matches up with Aurora Christian at 1 p.m. Friday.
Riverton Holiday Tournament
Prairie Central 49, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 41. The Hawks (14-1) turned a two-point halftime deficit into a five-point advantage eight game minutes later, securing their seventh win in a row. Emma Kinkade sank four shots from beyond the arc and produced 14 points for Prairie Central, which secured nine points from Madison Kinkade and eight points from Elly Haberkorn.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 58, Arcola 34. Ella Hopkins gained her team-leading 13 points in a variety of ways for the Purple Riders (6-3), but most of her teammates were stymied offensively in this tournament opener. Hopkins hit a three-pointer and went 4 of 6 from the charity stripe for Arcola, which received eight points apiece from Arianna Warren and KayLee Hohlbauch.
COLIN LIKAS