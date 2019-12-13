In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Watseka 63, Westville 34. Watseka began defense of its tournament championship the Warriors won a year ago with a resounding win in its tournament opener. Watseka took a 38-17 lead into halftime and never let the Tigers back into the game during the second half. Conner Curry scored a game-high 17 points to lead Watseka, with Maddux Rigsby compiling 12 points and Drew Wittenborn also reaching double figures with 10 points. Brayden Haines (seven points) and Ethan LaBelle (six points) also made valuable buckets for Watseka. Bryce Burnett scored a team-high 16 points for Westville (0-4) and Raef Burke added 11 points.
In girls' basketball
Argenta-Oreana 59, Okaw Valley 53. The host Bombers avoided a second straight loss with a hard-fought Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Balanced scoring propelled A-O (4-5), with Keely Meador dropping in a team-high 14 points, Tara Grider tallying 12 points and Gabrielle Williams finishing with 11 points. Kylei Houser and Cassi Newbanks each added seven points apiece.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Cumberland 32. The visiting Knights outscored the Pirates 33-17 in the second half to pull away for an LPC win. Mackenzi Bowles was a force for ALAH (4-4) with a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals. Charley Condill, Makenzie Brown and Mallory Nichols all finished with six points apiece for the Knights, while Jolynn Barbee (six assists, three steals) and Alexa Miller (nine rebounds) also chipped in.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Milford 14. The visiting Blue Devils displayed their typically stout defense, limiting Milford to only five points in the second half, as they stayed unbeaten on the season with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Emily Meidel led BHRA (10-0) with a game-high 20 points as the Blue Devils held their third straight opponent to less than 20 points. Sophia Rome added nine points to offset Meidel’s big night. Jakki Mowrey and Abby Tovey each scored five points to pace the Bearcats (5-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Central A&M 46, Clinton 43. Clinton held a slim 34-33 lead going into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on for the win in Central Illinois Conference play. Mallory Cyrulik scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Maroons (5-5) and Kaitlyn Rauch tossed in 13 points. Kylie Raymer and Destiny Schlesinger rounded out the scoring for Clinton with seven points apiece.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45, LeRoy 40. The host Falcons fended off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Panthers to claim a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Emily Clinton made three three-pointers and wound up with a game-high 15 points to lead GCMS (3-6). Ryleigh Brown (nine points) and Rylee Tompkins (seven points) complemented Clinton’s big night. Tiffany Bargmann (10 points), Kiera Spratt (nine points) and Layna Spratt (six points) were the top scorers for LeRoy (2-10), which trailed 33-24 entering the fourth quarter.
Judah Christian 43, Rantoul 30. The host Eagles led 18-15 at halftime before the Tribe responded with a stellar third quarter to earn the nonconference win. Four players scored for Judah Christian (6-6) in its second straight win — and all four reached double figures. Lyndon Pelmore scored a game-high 12 points to pace the Tribe while adding eight rebounds and four steals. Sa’kinah Williams (10 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots), Jenna Barnhart (11 points, four rebounds) and Megan Wolf (10 points) all had strong games as well for Judah. Tanaya Young (11 points) and MyeJoi Williams (nine points) sparked Rantoul (2-8).
Mattoon 57, Mahomet-Seymour 31. The visiting Bulldogs trailed 30-15 at halftime and couldn’t mount a second-half comeback in an Apollo Conference loss. Nichole Taylor scored nine points and added 10 rebounds for M-S (4-5).
Oakwood 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. The visiting Comets held their fourth opponent this season to less than 20 points as Oakwood picked up its third straight win with this VVC triumph. Katelyn Young scored a game-high 13 points to spark Oakwood (10-2) and Addie Wright wasn’t far behind with 12 points. Aaliyah Denius also contributed with six points as Oakwood rolled into halftime with a 23-6 lead. Cheyanne Hasselbring scored a team-high nine points for G-RF (0-7).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Clifton Central 25. The host Panthers darted out to a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in earning their fourth consecutive victory. Baylee Cosgrove scored a game-high 13 points to lead PBL (7-3) in the Sangamon Valley Conference win, while Mackenzie Bruns chipped in with 11 points and Brooke Walder added seven points as 10 Panthers tallied at least two points.
Ridgeview 44, El Paso-Gridley 26. The visiting Mustangs outscored the Titans 27-9 in the second half after the HOIC game was tied at 17 at halftime, keeping Ridgeview’s perfect start to the season intact. Emma Nunamaker scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help pace Ridgeview (10-0), while teammate River Rosales also contributed 12 points. Kelly Jones (seven points, eight rebounds) also contributed for the Mustangs.
Salt Fork 41, Armstrong-Potomac 28. The host Storm stayed perfect in VVC play, jumping out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never relinquishing the lead. Mackenzie Russell scored a game-high 14 points to lead Salt Fork (6-1), while Carsyn Todd (13 points) formed a solid 1-2 punch with Russell. Kyla Bullington accounted for nearly half of A-P’s point total with a game-high 12 points for the Trojans (1-9).
Teutopolis 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 31. The host Spartans trailed 34-27 at the start of the fourth quarter in a rematch of a Class 2A state semifinal game between the two foes last season, but could only muster four points during the final eight minutes against the Wooden Shoes in a nonconference loss. Ella Armstrong accounted for a team-high nine points for SJ-O (8-2), which had its four-game win streak snap ahead of another showdown on Saturday night when it hosts defending 3A state champion Morton. Atleigh Hamilton also finished with six points for SJ-O.
Tri-County 65, Decatur Lutheran 9. The Titans relied on stingy defense to claim a comfortable LPC home win, limiting Decatur Lutheran to no more than four points in a quarter. Tayler Barry scored a game-high 21 points to lead Tri-County (9-2), while Emily Barrow (seven points, seven rebounds), Bella Dudley (seven points), Thaylee Barry (seven points) and Melia Eskew (eight steals) all contributed in Tri-County’s third straight victory.
Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 44. A close CIC game throughout ended up in favor of the visitors as Tuscola (4-3) delivered its second straight win. Hope Dietrich scored a team-high 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made five steals for the Warriors, who trailed 33-30 at halftime before bouncing back to take a slim 43-42 lead into the fourth quarter. Brynn Tabeling tossed in 10 points, making at least one field goal in every quarter, while the same held true for Abbey Jacob and her nine points. Marissa Russo (eight points, 13 rebounds) also contributed significantly.
Urbana 62, Monticello 45. Balanced scoring by three seniors carried the visiting Tigers to a nonconference victory. Kynzee Boastick boasted a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds for Urbana (3-4), which enjoyed a 35-22 halftime lead. Chian Scott dropped in a game-high 17 points and Raevyn Russell chimed in with 14 points to help Urbana to its second win in its previous three games. Hannah Swanson scored a team-high 14 points for the Sages and teammate Cloe Clark contributed nine points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Blue Ridge 30. Villa Grove/Heritage used a strong second half to separate itself from the Knights in a LPC triumph. Leading 31-20 at halftime, VG/H outscored Blue Ridge 19-6 in a decisive third quarter to easily pick up its seventh straight win. Kyleigh Block sank three three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points for the Blue Devils (9-1), while Samantha Campbell chipped in with 13 points. Kaylee Arbuckle and Jordyn Ray also contributed for VG/H with six points apiece. Jenna Mozingo scored a team-high 11 points for Blue Ridge (4-7) and Katie Bowns added six points.
Watseka 45, Momence 29. The visiting Warriors started strong and those efforts paid off with an SVC win. Natalie Schroeder scored a team-high 14 points on the strength of making four three-pointers to pace Watseka (8-2). Kinzie Parsons (10 points), Allie Hoy (seven points) and Sydney McTaggart (six points) also helped Watseka build a 31-20 advantage by halftime.
Westville 39, Chrisman 18. The host Tigers parlayed strong second- and third-quarter performances into their first win of the season, taking down the Cardinals in VVC action. Westville (1-8) outscored Chrisman (0-6) 21-4 during the middle two quarters to cruise to the win as Hunter Lange scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Tigers, while Hadley Cox chipped in nine points. Makenzie Mitchell scored a team-high seven points for Chrisman.
In wrestling
At Champaign. Mahomet-Seymour won two matches, defeating Judah Christian 41-17 and then topping host St. Thomas More 42-10 in a triangular match. Seth Buchanan picked up a pin in 44 seconds at 285 pounds to pace the Bulldogs against Judah Christian and Chance Decker won by fall in 4 minutes, 54 seconds at 145 during M-S's win against STM. Jonathan Bailey pulled off a pin in 5:41 at 132 for Judah Christian against M-S and Jason Palmberg of STM won by pin in 3:40 at 113 against M-S. JD Sexton of STM also registered a win against M-S with an 8-0 major decision at 160.
At LeRoy. Back-to-back pins by Ethan O’Linc and Collin Jones helped Monticello earn an eventual 41-40 road win against LeRoy/Tri-Valley during a dual meet. O’Linc pinned his foe in only 27 seconds at 145 pounds to give the Sages a 35-28 lead and then Jones came through with a pin in 3 minutes, 13 seconds at 152 to put Monticello ahead 41-28 with only two matches remaining. Matt Kerr at 182 ripped off a pin in only 15 seconds to start the match off on the right foot for Monticello, while Nick Wassom at 285 also delivered a pin for the Sages and teammate Austin McConaha won by technical fall at 138. The host Panthers recorded five pins during the match, with Darek Wiggins at 220 doing so in the quickest fashion in only 23 seconds.
In boys' swimming
At Normal. Four Champaign Central swimmers won events, but the visiting Maroons suffered a 99-86 loss against Big 12 foe Normal West in a dual meet. Ryan Wierschem won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 50.52 seconds, Nik Johnson added a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.75 seconds, Aidan Williams secured a top finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.76 and Nolan Miller outlasted the field in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:10.45.
