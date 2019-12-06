In boys’ basketball
Danville First Baptist 47, DeLand-Weldon 38. First Baptist received 16 points from Nate Cundiff in a home win, while Sean Shott dropped in a game-high 22 points for D-W.
Schlarman 74, Villa Grove/Heritage 69. In a back-and-forth nonconference game, the visiting Hilltoppers prevailed to snap a four-game losing streak. Jamal Taylor scored a game-high 28 points for Schlarman (2-5), which trailed 50-49 to start the fourth quarter and was playing its third game in as many nights. Jason Craig (19 points) and Cole Carnahan (10 points) also reached double figures for the Hilltoppers. Logan Nohren and Jake Eversole both finished with 17 points for the Hawks (4-2), who had a two-game win streak conclude.
In girls’ basketball
Arcola 61, Okaw Valley 38. The host Purple Riders took a 36-19 lead into halftime and didn’t let up in the second half en route to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Arianna Warren poured in a game-high 20 points — all achieved in the first three quarters — to lead Arcola. Ella Hopkins (15 points) and KayLee Hohlbauch (10 points) both hit double-digit scoring as well for the Purple Riders.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33, Schlarman 30. The host Blue Devils remained perfect on the season with a close Vermilion Valley Conference win that was spurred on by Emily Meidel. Meidel dropped in a game-high 20 points and Emma Clapp added five points for BHRA (7-0) in its first league game this season. Capria Brown (13 points) and Tannah Ceader (seven points) led the Hilltoppers (1-4).
Charleston 41, Mahomet-Seymour 40. The visiting Bulldogs suffered their second one-point loss to an Apollo Conference foe this week with Thursday night’s setback against the Trojans. Nichole Taylor stuffed the stat sheet for M-S (4-3) with 10 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. Teammate Makayla Rosenbery also contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Cayla Koerner chipped in seven points, five rebounds and four steals.
El Paso-Gridley 48, Fisher 38. The visiting Bunnies only trailed 22-21 at halftime, but couldn’t come up with enough key baskets in the second half to pull off the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Leah McCoy paced Fisher (1-5) with 13 points, while teammates Sidney Hood (eight points) and Brianna Keeton (seven points, 10 rebounds) also contributed.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Flanagan-Cornell 47. The visiting Falcons had their highest-scoring game of the season to earn the HOIC win and end a two-game losing skid. Abby Spiller tossed in a game-high 18 points to spark GCMS (2-5), while Ryleigh Brown (15 points), Hannah Hathaway (nine points) and Emily Clinton (nine points) all contributing for the Falcons.
Hoopeston Area 35, Westville 22. The host Cornjerkers (4-2) stayed above .500 with a win against the Tigers (0-7) in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams. Ali Watson produced a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to spark Hoopeston Area.
Iroquois West 46, Momence 11. The host Raiders answered the call in their Sangamon Valley Conference opener, putting forth their best defensive effort of the season to end a two-game losing skid. Shelby Johnson led the scoring output for Iroquois West (2-7) with 17 points and McKinley Tilstra contributed with 11 points.
Monticello 79, Mt. Pulaski 49. The host Sages compiled their highest-scoring output this season in picking up the nonconference win and snapping a four-game losing streak. Renni Fultz led the way for Monticello (3-4) with 23 points, while Lizzie Stiverson (14 points), Hannah Swanson (13 points), Cloe Clark (11 points) and Olivia Swanson (10 points) rounded out a balanced scoring attack for the Sages.
Ridgeview 58, LeRoy 34. Holding a 28-16 halftime lead, the host Mustangs outscored LeRoy 16-1 in the third quarter to take control in an eventual HOIC win. Kelly Jones scored a game-high 16 points to go along with five assists for unbeaten Ridgeview (7-0), while teammates River Rosales (11 points) and Emma Nunamaker (10 points) played key roles as well. Tiffany Bargmann and Layna Spratt each tallied 10 points to pace the Panthers (1-8).
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Danville 45. The visiting Spartans held off a second-half rally by Danville to post a nonconference win. SJ-O (6-1) led 29-13 at halftime before the Vikings (3-3) closed their deficit to 36-32 to start the fourth quarter. Payton Vallee and Payton Jacob each scored 10 points to lead the Spartans, while Ella Armstrong (seven points), Ashlyn Lannert (six points) and Taylor Wells (six points) all made key baskets. Erin Houpt led all scorers with 25 points for the Vikings, who have lost two in a row, while Tharija Rose and Miracle Payne each added six points.
Salt Fork 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17. The host Storm used stifling defense to keep the Buffaloes off the scoreboard in the first quarter of the VVC opener for both teams as Salt Fork staked itself to a 25-0 lead. Kayleigh Davis scored a game-high 16 points to spark Salt Fork and help the Storm (4-0) stay unbeaten, while Carsyn Todd (13 points) and Mackenzie Russell (nine points) also chipped in. Cheyanne Hasselbring scored a team-leading 10 points for G-RF (0-5).
Sullivan 58, Shelbyville 41. Sullivan rode a superb second quarter to a win in its Central Illinois Conference opener. After both teams played to a 9-9 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Redskins (5-1) outscored the Rams 27-9 to enjoy a 36-18 lead at halftime. Avery Still scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to produced a double-double for Sullivan and Emily White added 18 points, five steals and four assists.
Tri-County 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 24. The visiting Titans amped up their defensive pressure, limiting the host Broncos to only 11 points through the first three quarters in a Lincoln Prairie triumph. Tayler Barry dropped in a game-high 18 points to go along with eight steals for Tri-County (6-1), while Bella Dudley (14 points), Melia Eskew (10 points, nine steals) and Lillie Cox (nine rebounds) pitched in. Jazzie Hicks scored a team-high 12 points for Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-4).
Tuscola 51, Clinton 39. The host Warriors ended a two-game losing streak with a win in their CIC opener. Brynn Tabeling sank two three-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for Tuscola (3-3), while Marissa Russo also joined Tabeling in double figures with 11 points. Mallory Cyrulik (18 points) and Kaitlyn Rauch (eight points) led the offensive output for Clinton (4-4).
Villa Grove/Heritage 67, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27. The host Blue Devils rolled to their fourth consecutive win, this one in their Lincoln Prairie opener, by scoring a season-high point total. Aliya Holloman drained three three-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for VG/H (6-1), while Kyleigh Block sank two three-pointers and wound up with 17 points to complement Holloman’s big performance. Vanessa Wright (eigh points) and Samanatha Campbell (seven points) also got in on the scoring fun by the Blue Devils. Mallory Nichols and Mackenzi Bowles each scored six points to lead ALAH (2-4).
Watseka 38, Clifton Central 21. The host Warriors (6-1) held their fifth opponent this season to less than 30 points in picking up a win in their SVC opener. Kinzie Parsons sparked Watseka with a game-high 18 points and five rebounds, while Natalie Schroeder (eight points) and Kennedy McTaggart (eight rebounds) also had vital contributions.
In wrestling
At Bismarck. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher rolled to two wins to start their season out on a strong note, defeating Rantoul 62-6 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 56-12. Kellen DeSchepper at 138 pounds, Tim Booth at 160 and Braylen Kean at 170 all garnered pins for the Falcons in their win against Rantoul, with DeSchepper doing so in only 44 seconds. Brandon Lord at 285 picked up a pin for Rantoul's lone points. Bonifacio Francisco at 120, Cale Horsch at 126, Kaden Gream at 152, Calen Ragle at 182, Jody Reynolds at 220 and Markus Miguel at 285 all posted pins for GCMS/Fisher in its win against the Blue Devils. Darby had the quickest pin, doing so in 12 seconds. Zac Smith at 138 and Jacob Akins at 170 both won by decision for BHRA/A-P. The host Blue Devils also claimed a 60-12 win against Rantoul, with Marshall Gudauskas producing a pin in 12 seconds at 145.
At El Paso. Prairie Central defeated host El Paso-Gridley 42-31 in a nonconference dual match. The Hawks relied on pins from Abby Bergstralh at 113 pounds, Owen Steidinger at 160 and Brandon Hoselton at 195, with Hoselton’s pin in 1 minute, 56 seconds.
MATT DANIELS