In boys’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Centennial 53, Peoria Notre Dame 46. Deontrae Warren knocked down four three-pointers in the first half on his way to a game-high 20 points as Centennial (7-5) took a 29-21 halftime lead. The win set the Chargers up for a semifinal matchup with archrival Champaign Central. Jack Young scored 11 points for the Chargers, and Amareon Parker netted eight points, including three late free throws.
➜ Champaign Central 45, Peoria Manual 43. With the Maroons (9-4) trailing by two with six seconds left, Diego Sanchez knocked down a three-pointer to give Champaign Central a 44-43 lead. Henry Hamelberg scored a team-high 15 points and Sanchez added 13 as the Maroons moved on to the semifinals against Centennial on Friday night.
➜ Normal Community 56, Urbana 37. Jermale Young supplied 16 points for the Tigers (1-10) in the tournament-ending loss, including nine in the second quarter.
In girls’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Danville 55, Normal West 45. Erin Houpt was clutch late, knocking down all six of her fourth-quarter free throws as the Vikings (10-2) pulled away in the final period of a tight game. The Mercer commit scored 29 points, including 22 in the second half for Danville, which led 41-38 after three quarters. McKaylee Allen scored nine of her 10 points in the second half to help set up a semifinal matchup with Peoria Central.
➜ Peoria 67, Champaign Central 42. Addy McLeod tallied 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal for Champaign Central (2-14) in its tournament-ending loss. Loreal Allen added 14 points for the Maroons, who led 26-25 at the half but scored only three points in the fourth quarter.
Sangamon Valley Conference tournament
➜ Clifton Central 40, Cissna Park 26. Addison Seggebruch scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Cissna Park (2-12), and Mikayla Knake added seven points in the consolation semifinal loss.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 39. The Panthers won to set up a championship matchup with Watseka. Baylee Cosgrove had 13 points to lead PBL (9-3) in the tournament win while Brooke Walder chipped in with eight points.
➜ Watseka 41, Iroquois West 20. Natalie Schroeder led the way with 12 points for Watseka (16-1), which knocked down 14 of its 15 free throws. Kinzie Parsons had seven points and a team-high six rebounds, and Allie Hoy added eight points and five rebounds. Shea Small scored eight points for Iroquois West (8-6) in the loss.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Tuscola 48. Alexa Miller netted 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with five steals and three assists for ALAH (13-2), which staved off a late run by Tuscola (14-3) in a nonconference road win. The Warriors — led by 13 points and seven rebounds from Marissa Russo — trailed by 10 heading into the fourth before storming back. Makenzie Brown had a team-high 12 rebounds for ALAH.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 39. Ashlyn Lannert led the Spartans (8-6) with 10 points and Ella Armstrong added six in an Illini Prairie Conference road loss.
➜ Charleston 62, Mahomet-Seymour 45. Cayla Koerner knocked down three three-pointers on her way to 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (7-8) in the Apollo Conference loss. Durbin Thomas supplied 13 points, and Emma Clements pulled down six rebounds and blocked two shots.
➜ Hoopeston Area 52, Donovan 44. Emma Glotzbach scored a career-high 14 points, Adasyn Jones added 13 and Bre Crose had 10 for the Cornjerkers (11-4), which finished the season with eight straight wins.
➜ Sullivan 50, Okaw Valley 21. Emily White poured in 21 points as host Sullivan (14-1) ended its season on a 12-game win streak courtesy a nonconference victory. Jerra Goad's 12 points, Alaina Moore's 10 rebounds and Zoe Walton's five points and six steals also aided Sullivan.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Schlarman 0. Keanu King scored a hat trick and Liam Oxendine buried another goal to lead the host Blue Devils (2-0), all in the first half. Hayden Rice and Nathan Dice each dished out an assist, and Jamal Taylor tallied 11 saves for Schlarman (0-1).
➜ Blue Ridge 1, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Gavin Mechling scored the lone goal for ALAH (0-0-1) in a home draw with the Knights (0-0-2).
➜ Judah Christian 2, Arthur Christian 1. Colin Magenheimer scored twice in the second half for Judah Christian (2-0) after Jaden Mast gave Arthur Christian (0-2) a halftime lead.
➜ Iroquois West 3, Hoopeston Area 0. Santiago Andrade scored early and Lucas Alvarez added two more in the last two minutes of the first half to give the Raiders (2-0) their second win of the season. Connor Price added an assist for Iroquois West. Derek Drayer made 17 saves for host Hoopeston Area (1-1).
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Brady Tevebaugh and Grant Powell tallied two goals and an assist for the host Comets (1-1) in a 6-0 win, and Sam Howie added a goal and three assists. Chance Bays saved nine shots for the Buffaloes (0-2).
➜ Urbana 3, Normal Community 3. Jackson Gilbert had a goal and an assist and Sam Rummenie and William Arana added a goal apiece for host Urbana (1-0-1). Chase Mandra had five saves, including one on a penalty kick.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 6, Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 1. Ethan Neufeld scored the lone goal for the host Bombers (0-1-1), Landon Lawson had an assist and Jonathon Austin had 10 saves.