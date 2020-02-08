URBANA — First it was Deshaun Sanders. Then it was Chris Cross’ turn.
The two Urbana boys’ basketball players pulled down one offensive rebound apiece just moments apart, the latter resulting in Cross being fouled with less than 1 minute, 40 seconds left in Friday night’s Big 12 Conference matchup with rival Champaign Central.
Sure, Cross wound up missing both of the following free throws. But winning those two battles also meant fewer chances for the Maroons to rally from a late deficit.
And the Tigers never did allow Central back in front, staving off the Maroons 69-65 at Oscar Adams Gymnasium for Urbana’s fourth consecutive victory.
“It feels good knowing that we won the city,” said Tigers senior Bryson Tatum, who generated 18 points. “It was a hard-fought win. Team effort. Everybody participated, and I’m glad that we got the win.”
The Tigers (14-10, 5-2 Big 12) already held a pair of triumphs versus Centennial when Central (12-12, 4-4) made Friday’s short trip east.
The opportunity to run that crosstown mark to 3-0 wasn’t lost on Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr. or his athletes.
“We answered the call (Friday),” Jones said. “This is one for culture. ... These are traditional powerhouses.”
It was the Tigers who appeared the more powerful group in this result, specifically when it came to crashing the boards.
Urbana possessed a 34-26 rebounding edge on the night, and Maroons coach Jeff Finke believed his crew’s inability to bring in enough missed shots — at either end of the floor — was “100 percent” a difference-maker.
“That’s been our Achilles heel all year long,” he said. “Our goal is to get ... 75 percent of the chances defensively, and we’ve had games where we’re under 50.
“And ... I won’t be shocked when I see the stats if we’re under 50 percent (against the Tigers).”
There were times when Urbana snagging a loose ball didn’t equate to immediate offense. Such as when Sanders and Cross palmed the basketball during the final two minutes of regulation.
Then there were stretche, such as one in the second quarter, when the Tigers wrapped up three offensive rebounds in a single possession and junior Jermale Young punctuated the third with a make from beyond the arc.
“Just team rebounding — knowing where the rebounders are,” Tatum said was the main reason for Urbana’s success. “Khailieo (Terry), we know he’s very athletic. He wants to get the rebounds, so just keeping an eye on him (is important).”
Terry, a 6-foot-4 Central junior also was stifled offensively in the first half, carrying just five points into the locker room.
Instead, the opening 16 minutes was highlighted by three-point baskets from eight different competitors — four on each team.
Cross, a senior, netted three of those and finished with 16 points. Though Young banked just one triple, he rounded up a game-high 22 points. Tatum boasted one triple, and Sanders added two.
“Everybody on the team can shoot threes, so we take what we get,” Tatum said. “And if you’re going to zone us, then you’ve got to pay the price for that.”
The Maroons were no slouches in that department, though. Pryce Punkay (11 points), Judd Wagner (five points), Nate Allen (seven points) and Isaiah Roosevelt (12 points) all converted at least one three-pointer before intermission.
Terry (16 points) and Diego Sanchez (five points) added single deep shots of their own in the second half.
But Terry and Punkay, Central’s two leading scorers, were successfully guarded for long stretches, and neither a 10-of-19 free throw shooting clip nor Urbana entering the double-bonus with more than seven minutes remaining helped matters for the visitors.
“Teams do it all the time. They double Leo in the post (and) they face-guard Pryce. Our guys know,” Finke said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams and a lot of good coaches, so we didn’t see anything (Friday) we haven’t played against.”
It’s hard to say exactly what served as the final dagger delivered by the Tigers.
A good candidate is a pair of layups made by Tatum in the last three minutes, the latter happening with 44 seconds on the clock.
Other options were two free throws swished by Young and another by Sanders, after Terry followed Tatum’s latter layup with a pull-up three.
Regardless, Urbana cobbled together enough offense for its lowest scoring output during its ongoing win streak.
“They’re getting the extra shots up,” Jones said. “They’re doing the extra work that we ask them to do. They’re self-starters because they want to be the best that they can be.”
This is objectively one of the Tigers’ best runs this season, matching a four-game stint in late November and early December.
That the present streak is built partially from a win over the Maroons is icing on the cake.
“That drive to not want to lose, especially (in) a crosstown rivalry game,” Tatum said, “that’s going to carry down into the postseason.”