CHAMPAIGN — Nashville’s Craig Dalman made the two-and-a-half-hour trip up to Champaign on Saturday morning to watch his hometown basketball team secure its first state championship in more than 40 years.
State Farm Center was just like his dad described it.
“He played here in ’78, the last time Nashville won state,” Dalman said. “He said it was unreal.”
If you’re looking for a lesson after the IHSA boys’ state basketball tournament’s return to town after 27 years away, try this: Nostalgia’s hard to beat.
Even for the organizers, like Matt Troha, assistant executive director for the IHSA. When he rolled into town on Wednesday night, the orange-and-blue glow of State Farm Center gave him goosebumps.
For nearby teams like state runner-up Monticello, the excitement to play on the Illini’s home floor made plenty of sense. But to Troha’s surprise, even teams coming from as far as Steeleville couldn’t hide their zeal.
“They were all talking about how they’re big Illini fans,” Troha recalled. “When Steeleville walked into the Illini locker room, they all said ‘Oh my God.’
“Moments like that make this tournament.”
So, 16 teams, 16 fan bases, 16 high school basketball games in three days. How’d it all shake out?
“We knew this going in, but those are three long days,” said Kurt Gibson, IHSA associate executive director. “But, the university has been nothing short of spectacular in terms of how they’ve responded to what our format has been, what our needs have been.”
Saturday’s championship games were far easier to deal with, Gibson said — fewer games meant security staff could clear and turn over the arena with enough time “to put their feet up and relax.”
“When you’re doing a new event in a new venue, it takes a little while to learn where everything is at and who the key people are to go to if something pops up in a moment to get that problem solved,” he said.
Gibson said he’s been checking in with David Williams and John Marquardt of State Farm Center, and they’re planning to get together at the end of the month to “debrief, share some thoughts on our end, hear about what they think to maybe improve our operations a little bit,” he said.
To Gibson, who grew up watching state tournaments in Champaign, the fans are the story of the week.
By midday Saturday, just before the final two games of the tournament, more than 26,000 fans had shown up in the stands, according to Troha.
Saturday night’s final session certainly added to those numbers as the event’s largest crowds showed up to watch Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin play Metamora in Class 3A and Chicago Whitney Young and Glenbard West meet in 4A. That included stars of the current Illinois basketball team, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier.
“We’ve heard for years, ‘The tournament should move (from Peoria); bring it back to Champaign,’ and so it’s really given people who’ve been saying those kind of things an opportunity to step up, and I think they clearly have,” Gibson said Saturday. “I think we saw that this afternoon with the crowd size, everybody just is impressed with how beautiful the facility is.
“I think it’s really given the event a breath of fresh air.”
Local businesses surely felt the effects. A gaggle of Nashville High seniors said a trip to Market Place Mall was a highlight of their two-day visit to Champaign.
“It was so cool to play here, because we went to Peoria — I’m going to brag on us a bit — the last few years,” said Nashville grad Ryan Stigman.
Senior Kirsten Twenhafel interjected: “And (State Farm Center) is actually in the middle of the state.”
The commute to watch the IHSA finals this year was about a half-hour shorter from their southern Illinois town. But the minutes clearly mattered to the teenagers.
More importantly, to see the team win on the historic Illini floor was a dream come true.
“We have a very small community, they’re all of our best friends,” Nashville senior Lilly Taft said of the team. “They’re like brothers to us, so to come up and support them is not even a thought for us.
“And just like Coach (Patrick) Weathers says: ‘We won ugly.’”