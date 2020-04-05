Top of the Morning, April 5, 2020
When the all-clear sign to leave the house finally is given, Lee Cabutti’s first stop will be the Secretary of State facility at Round Barn Centre. The Hall of Famer, who turns 95 today, needs to renew his driver’s license.
“He’s itching it get it done,” his son, Mark, said.
Like a lot of us, the legendary coach (527 wins) whose name is on Champaign Central’s basketball court is feeling a bit cooped up these days. Most birthdays, he’d join his wife of 64 years — JoAnne, who turns 90 on Thursday — for dinner out.
Today, however, the First Couple of Champaign — they have keys to the city, after all — will be treated to a visit from family and friends who will relay birthday wishes from the porch of their White Street house.
“I have a hard time believing I’m that old,” Lee said.
It’s the notes from former players that keep him young, he said. He’s received plenty ahead of his big day that “I cherish very dearly.”
If you’d like to wish Coach a happy birthday, email markcabutti@gmail.com and his son will pass it on.
“I’ve had a great, great life,” Lee said. “I have been very fortunate that a lot of great kids played for me.”
News-Gazette