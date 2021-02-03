The return of school sports — even in masks — is good in so many ways, as Monday night’s uplifting scene at Arcola’s Nancy Stiff Gymnasium reminded us.
With 11 seconds left in an Arcola-Tuscola middle school boys’ basketball game, eighth-grader Danny GULLION checked in for his first career appearance.
Danny joined the team to lose weight for football and track, not because of his basketball skills. Popular with teammates “because of the energy he brings,” coach Corey Roberts said, Danny got the ball and moved up court, with the defense keeping its distance and referees overlooking a double- dribble, unleashing a two-handed 15-footer just before the buzzer.
His first career attempt found nothing but net.
“The kids went crazy,” Roberts said. So did Danny, chased by teammates around the gym as if the shot won a state championship. Watch for yourself on Arcola basketball’s Twitter account (My man Danny! First game ever, first shot ever! What it’s all about!!).
“It showed what sports is meant to be,” Roberts said, “and why we needed sports back.”
Another reminder: A little-known $2,000 scholarship is on the table for an area high school senior.
Since 1989, Township Officials of Illinois have awarded 200 graduating seniors a total of $331,500 to attend Illinois colleges and universities. The award is based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service and an essay.
Last year, Laura Poetzel — an Illinois State Scholar from Judah Christian — cashed in on her way to Wheaton College.
To apply, students should contact their high school counselor or reach out to Champaign Township Trustee Ernie Hoffman at 217-417-2224 or erwinjameshoffman@gmail.com by March 1.
Home-schooled students are eligible.