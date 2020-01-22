Top of the Morning, Jan. 22, 2020
High School Confidential publishes Wednesdays at news-gazette.com and in Weekend Extra.
A shoutout to the Bleacher Bums of Champaign Central, and not just for choosing News-Gazettes to use as pregrame props during last weekend’s boys’ basketball game against Centennial.
“Most of the newspapers came from my mom’s work but some I had collected from the school library as well,” senior leader Justin Somers said.
Student sections take their jobs seriously, as Central showed Friday. Senior Nik Johnson, using a GoPro camera, even produced a slick video documenting the wild scene .
“I just wanted to highlight and bring some attention to our Bleacher Bums,” Johnson said. “The best comment I received was ‘Thanks to you, now everyone can always watch that video and remember the good days of high school.’ That was pretty cool to hear.”
Our High School Confidential crew in these pages will soon tell of other student sections and the enthusiasm they bring to area gyms (email pictures, videos and ideas to jrossow@news-gazette.com).
It will be a challenge to top the Bleacher Bums, though, at least in terms of high-tech innovation.
“I think the Bums are bigger, crazier and just more excited than the other sections in the area,” Somers said.
News-Gazette