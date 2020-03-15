Top of the Morning, March 15, 2020
Lincoln’s Neil Alexander has done pretty much everything in his illustrious career coaching boys’ basketball at one of the state’s storied programs.
Except win a state championship.
“This was my last chance,” the 66-year-old Hall of Famer said Friday. “I’m getting to the point where any time is my last day now.”
The IHSA’s decision to cancel the basketball season hit the hoops-crazed community in Logan County especially hard. The Railsplitters were 32-2 and four wins from giving Alexander his first title in 43 seasons. Wednesday’s sectional win — No. 17 in a row — drew more than 2,000 fans who afterward lavished the boys with — in Alexander’s mind — too much praise.
“I had to tell ‘em ‘Hey, you ain’t that good,’ “ Coach said. “But this community, they’ll support you if you’re 0-25 or 32-2.”
After Wednesday’s practice, Alexander reconvened the kids to break the bad news. “There were a lot of tears,” he said. “This was a special group.”
Alexander’s son, Geoff, is on the staff for Illinois basketball, which like the Railsplitters saw a successful run come to a screeching halt.
“A double whammy,” Dad said. “His dream was to go to the NCAA tournament.”
Alexander, No. 2 among active coaches with 837 wins, doesn’t know what’s next. He told his team as much.
“What I preach is life has its ups and downs,” he said, “and that you have to be able to bounce back. That’s what we’ll do.”
