Top of the Morning, May 4, 2022
Champaign coaching legend Lee Cabutti received two rousing ovations over the weekend.
The first came at Saturday’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame celebration in Normal, where he was acknowledged as the only member to have attended all 50 banquets.
The IBCA surprised Lee and his family with a cake, which led to the second.
“The guys at my dad’s table suggested that my dad cut the cake and share it with them,” Mark Cabutti said. “However, my dad had other plans. We took the cake home intact, and we cut it and shared it with the residents of Bridle Brook (in Mahomet, where Lee and his wife, JoAnne, live) the next day for lunch. Everyone congratulated him and thanked him for sharing the cake with them. It was so nice.”
The IBCA held its first banquet in 1973 with Lee front and center.
“I wonder how many banquet stories Lee could tell,” the IBCA’s Bruce Firchau said. “Lee has seen every one of our 3,700-plus Hall of Famers inducted or highlighted by our emcees.”
Lee’s impact on the IBCA runs deeper than banquet attendance, of course. Before he sold his house in Champaign, he donated several items — pictures, trophies, game balls — to the IBCA to display when it opens its museum.