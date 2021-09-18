Top of the Morning, Sept. 18, 2021
Leconte Nix has gotten to know many of the Champaign school district bus drivers during long trips to football, basketball and baseball games.
So when the Champaign Central boys’ basketball coach saw the year get off to a rough start for the understaffed transportation department, including an incident last week in which a bus was struck by a bullet, he decided his team should show its appreciation.
On Friday morning, Nix and senior captains Dwayne Hubbard and AJ Williams brought coffee and doughnuts to the transportation department.
“They’ve been going through it lately,” Nix said. “They had a tough week last week, and they’ve got a shortage. I wanted to do something for them. I wanted our basketball boys to show their appreciation for them. They don’t hear enough that they’re needed and they’re appreciated.”
After 17 seasons as an assistant, Nix took over as the interim head coach this summer. Even before the season started, he wanted to make sure his players showed gratitude for the staff who serve them.
“Without them, there’s no us,” Nix said. “They’re everything. It’s just like every other relationship, you’ve got to feed the mouth that feeds you. We’ve got to take care of the people that take care of us, so this is just a little gesture to let them know that we’re thinking about them.”