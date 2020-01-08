In boys’ basketball
Arcola 65, Argenta-Oreana 36. Arcola delivered at both ends of the court, limiting Argenta-Oreana to no more than 12 points in a single quarter and topping that itself in all four in its 29-point win. Hugo Garza put up 19 points for the Purple Riders (6-4) and was joined in double figures by Kacee Moore with 12 and Kevin Garza with 10. Ryder Sprague and Jhustinn Reformina had eight points apiece for the Bombers (1-10).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Milford 46. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin set the tone for Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game against Milford with a 20-point effort in the first quarter and never looked back in the win. Drew Reifsteck led the way for the undefeated Blue Devils (15-0) with a game-high 23 points, and Mason Hackman contributed 14. Nick Allen paced the Bearcats (11-7) with 15 points.
Centennial 35, Washington 33. Centennial dug itself a fairly significant early hole by not scoring in the first quarter against Washington. The Chargers cut their deficit to five by halftime, two at the end of the third quarter and then completed their comeback victory in the final eight minutes to win by two. Centennial (9-6) will get back to Big 12 play in the new year next Tuesday against Normal Community.
Cumberland 66, Tri-County 57. Tri-County held steady with Cumberland through the first three quarters Tuesday but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth in the nine-point loss. Mitch Pollock and Cole McClain had 16 points apiece for the Titans (8-8), as their first loss in 2020 dropped them to .500 on the season.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70, Fisher 56. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley put the defensive clamps on Fisher in the second quarter and had more than enough cushion when the Bunnies put together a big fourth. Braden Roesch scored a game-high 28 points for the Falcons (4-9) to go with Cade Elliott’s 18 and Tristan Roesch’s 13. Will Delaney hit four three-pointers and paced Fisher (3-13) with 22 points.
Hoopeston Area 77, Schlarman 66. Hoopeston Area came out on top in the high-scoring VVC shootout thanks to 24 points each in the final two quarters. Josh Delfino scored a game-high 27 points for the Cornjerkers (5-8), with Lucas Hofer’s 19 and Cameron Flint’s 12 also paving the way to victory. Jamal Taylor led the Hilltoppers (6-11) with 25 points.
LeRoy 88, Clinton 41. A 50-point first half was all LeRoy actually needed against Clinton to extend its winning streak to a season-best six games. Mason Buckles paced the Panthers (11-1) with a game-high 18 points, while Max Buckles chipped in 17, Logan Petersen 16 and Nate Perry 12. Zeke Hickman finished with nine points for the Maroons (4-13).
Mahomet-Seymour 71, Effingham 67. Mahomet-Seymour remained unbeaten in Apollo Conference play thanks to a third-quarter rally that helped turn a tie game at halftime and a growing deficit in the third after an Effingham run into a four-point victory for the Bulldogs. Grant Coleman paced M-S (9-7) with a game-high 30 points, including 13-of-15 shooting at the free-throw line. Eli Warren added 15 points for the Bulldogs, and Kobe Essien made it three in double figures with 13 points.
Okaw Valley 59, Villa Grove/Heritage 47. Villa Grove/Heritage found itself facing a 15-point deficit after one quarter against Okaw Valley and never recovered. Logan Nohren had 20 points for the Hawks (10-6) in the loss.
Pontiac 73, St. Thomas More 50. St. Thomas More managed to hang with Pontiac through the first half, but the Sabers couldn’t get much going offensively in the final two quarters in the Illini Prairie Conference loss. David Hubbard scored 18 points to lead St. Thomas More (9-6) in the loss, while Dawson Magrini finished with 12.
Prairie Central 54, El Paso-Gridley 47. Prairie Central put together a strong finish after the game was tied through three quarters to top El Paso-Gridley in nonconference action. Trey Bazzell hit four three-pointers and led the Hawks (14-4) with 16 points, while Jake Bachtold finished with 14.
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Williamsville 22. St. Joseph-Ogden started pulling away in the second quarter, kept it up in the third and finished off Williamsville in the fourth for its second win of the new year. Chance Izard led the Spartans (10-4) with a game-high 21 points, while Ty Pence chipped in 15.
Salt Fork 52, Armstrong-Potomac 39. The 1-2 punch of Payton Taylor and Clayton Jarling for Salt Fork proved to be too much for Armstrong-Potomac in VVC action. Taylor and Jarling had 22 and 18 points, respectively, for the Storm (10-3), while Rylee Showalter put up a game-high 26 points for the Trojans (1-10).
Teutopolis 55, Monticello 38. A more than 10-minute drought without a made field goal in the second half sank Monticello’s chances for a signature road victory at Teutopolis. Cooper Mitze led the Sages (7-6) with 11 points, while Garrett Kepley had 10 points and four rebounds in a second straight loss for Monticello.
Watseka 53, Beecher 33. Watseka held Beecher scoreless in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead at halftime and cruise to a 20-point victory. Conner Curry and Drew Wittenborn, who made three three-pointers, had 15 points apiece, as the Warriors (7-7) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Westville 63, Chrisman 55. Westville scored 16 points in overtime — almost exclusively from the free-throw line with 14-of-18 shooting — to top Chrisman in VVC action. Raef Burke led the Tigers (3-11) with 19 points and was one of four starters in double figures in the team’s second overtime win in three games. Bryce Burnett had 12 points in the win, and Cole Maxwell and Dalton High chipped in 10 points each. Porter Hale finished with 15 points for the Cardinals (0-11).
In girls’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 47, Cerro Gordo/Bement 12. An 18-point deficit after one quarter after failing to score was too big a deficit for Cerro Gordo/Bement to overcome in the quarterfinals of the Macon County Tournament. The Broncos (6-12) will face Meridian at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Arthur Christian 34. The second half belonged to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, as the Knights outscored Arthur Christian by 15 in the last two quarters for the win. Mackenzi Bowles had 15 points to lead ALAH (9-8), while Jolynn Barbee finished with 11 and Makenzie Brown 10.
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Effingham 48. Mahomet-Seymour came out on top in Apollo Conference action after using a strong second quarter to break open a close game. Freshman Durbin Thomas had 16 points for the Bulldogs (11-7) in the win, while classmate Savannah Oregeron added 13.
Monticello 55, Hoopeston Area 45. Monticello overcame its slow start against Hoopeston Area with a strong second half for a come-from-behind, 10-point victory. Renni Fultz did most of her scoring in the final two quarters and led the Sages (6-11) with 15 points, while Jayna Burger chipped in 11 and Lizzie Stiverson had 10 in the win. Ali Watson paced the Cornjerkers (8-8) with 14 points.
Watseka 53, Tri-Point 24. Watseka held Tri-Point to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as it remained unbeaten in two games in the new year. Kinzie Parsons was the top scorer for the Warriors (12-5) with 13 points, while Kennedy McTaggart finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.