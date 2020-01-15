In boys’ basketball
Arcola 46, Cumberland 40. A fourth-quarter flurry helped Arcola overcome a small deficit heading into the final quarter and knock off Cumberland in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. The Purple Riders (8-4) scored 22 points in the final 8 minutes behind Kacee Moore and Beau Edwards, who made six three-pointers combined and three in the final frame. Moore ultimately scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. Edwards dropped seven of his 14 to help the Purple Riders notch their third straight win and remain unbeaten in LPC action.
Arthur Christian School 46, Decatur Christian 42. Arthur Christian snapped a three-game losing streak and got back to .500 in East Central Illinois Conference play with this come-from-behind victory against Decatur Christian. The Conquering Riders (3-13) trailed by 11 at halftime and again at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Warriors 17-3 in what turned out to be the pivotal fourth quarter. Evan Oliver made five three-pointers and led Arthur Christian with a game-high 18 points. Mason Smith chipped in 14 points in the win.
Cissna Park 60, South Newton (Ind.) 46. Cissna Park pulled away with a 19-point effort in the fourth quarter to beat South Newton after leading by just five through three quarters. Ian Rogers hit four three-pointers and led the Timberwolves (11-5) with a game-high 25 points, while Penn Stoller chipped in 14 points to help get Cissna Park back on track after Saturday’s overtime loss to Monticello.
Champaign Central 61, Normal West 46. Champaign Central got back to .500 with its Big 12 win against Normal West. Pryce Punkay led the Maroons (9-9) with 23 points, while Khailieo Terry finished with 18.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Fisher 44. A rough second quarter that saw Deer Creek-Mackinaw outscore Fisher 23-5 put the Bunnies in too deep a hole to overcome in their fifth straight loss overall and sixth in a row in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Will Delaney led Fisher (3-15) with 14 points, with Carson Brozenec chipping in 13 points for the Bunnies.
El Paso-Gridley 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley hung with El Paso-Gridley through two quarters in Tuesday’s HOIC showdown, but a strong third quarter and even stronger finish helped EPG pull away for the 18-point victory. Braden Roesch scored 16 points to lead the way for GCMS (4-12) and was the only player to hit double digits.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Westville 29. Georgetown-Ridge Farm held Westville to single digits in three out of four quarters without facing similar offensive struggles. The Buffaloes pushed their advantage to 16 points by halftime and never looked back in their rather significant Vermilion Valley Conference win. Cale Steinbaugh led G-RF (10-9) with 21 points, while five of his teammates chipped in at least six points apiece as the Buffaloes got back above .500. Bryce Burnett led the Tigers (3-13) with 11 points.
Mahomet-Seymour 73, Mattoon 37. Mahomet-Seymour got back on track after weekend losses to Lincoln and Crete-Monee and did so in a big way at Mattoon. The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point lead after one quarter and never looked back in their blowout win. Grant Coleman scored a career-high 44 points for Mahomet-Seymour (9-8) and was brutally efficient in doing so in the Apollo Conference win. The Milwaukee-bound forward was 16 of 24 from the field — including 5-of-7 three-point shooting — and also made 7 of 9 free throws. Eli Warren chipped in 10 points in the Bulldogs’ win.
Milford 46, Hoopeston Area 41. Milford never let go of the early advantage it built against Hoopeston Area, but the Cornjerkers at least made the VVC matchup interesting with a high-powered comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Milford handled that run and ultimately denied Hoopeston Area a sixth consecutive win. Tanner Sobkoviak led the Bearcats (13-8) with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Nick Allen with 13. The Cornjerkers (7-9) got 18 points from Lucas Hofer and 13 more from Mauricio Gonzalez.
Monticello 56, Clinton 18. Monticello held Clinton to two points in each of the first two quarters and just one in the fourth, as the Sages cruised to their big nonconference victory. Ethan Miller led the way for Monticello (9-6) with a game-high 16 points to go with five steals, three rebounds and two assists. Briggs Fultz added 12 points and eight rebounds in the win. Zeke Hickman hit 3 of 6 three-pointers and paced Clinton (4-11) with 14 points, as the Maroons dropped their seventh straight game.
Normal Community 45, Centennial 41. Big 12 remained a stumbling block for Centennial on Tuesday night, with Normal handing the Chargers their third straight loss in conference play and snapping their two-game overall win streak in the process. Amareon Parker finished with nine points to lead a balanced offensive effort for Centennial (9-7).
Oakwood 50, Salt Fork 45. Oakwood saw its early lead disappear against Salt Fork as the Storm went off in the second quarter, but the Comets rallied for the come-from-behind (after being ahead) VVC victory. Brevin Wells hit six three-pointers, including four in the third quarter that kept Oakwood in the game, and led the Comets (10-8) with a game-high 22 points. Elijah Harden chipped in 10 points for Oakwood, while Salt Fork (11-4) saw its five-game win streak snapped despite 18 points from Payton Taylor, 15 from Dawson Dodd and 12 from Clayton Jarling.
Prairie Central 56, Iroquois West 28. Prairie Central jumped on Iroquois West early, turning a 10-point lead after one quarter into an 18-point advantage by halftime and a 28-point victory by the final buzzer to extend its winning streak to four. Payton Dunahee was at the forefront of a balanced offense for the Hawks (15-4) with 13 points. Iroquois West (6-9) got 11 points from Ryan Tilstra.
Ridgeview 43, Heyworth 38. Ridgeview finished with a strong fourth quarter to top Heyworth in HOIC action. Levi Zimmerman scored 10 points to lead a balanced offensive night for the Mustangs (14-3) in their fourth straight win.
Tremont 58, LeRoy 53. LeRoy couldn’t quite match Tremont in a pivotal fourth quarter, as the Panthers lost their second straight HOIC game following a six-game win streak. Logan Petersen’s 16 points was tops for LeRoy (11-3), while Max Buckles added 11 points in the loss.
Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Tri-County 47. A dominant first half left little doubt in Villa Grove/Heritage’s 17-point victory that broke a two-game losing streak for the Hawks. Blake Smith led the Hawks (12-7) with a game-high 21 points, with Carson Howard chipping in 16 points and Logan Nohren 10. Cole McClain had 19 points for Tri-County (8-10), which lost its fourth straight game.
In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian School 55, Decatur Christian 9. Arthur Christian’s latest win in East Central Illinois Conference play — its eighth in eight chances — was never really in doubt. The Conquering Riders jumped all over the Warriors for a 22-4 lead after one quarter and coasted to their third straight victory overall. Alexa Franklin outscored Decatur Christian by herself, leading Arthur Christian (12-6) with a game-high 14 points.
Cissna Park 42, South Newton (Ind.) 31. Cissna Park took an early lead against South Newton, but the Timberwolves needed a strong second half to finish off the double-digit home win and snap their three-game losing streak in the new year. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park (3-16) with a game-high 17 points to go with seven steals, five rebounds and two assists, which were all also team highs.
Danville 46, Rantoul 34. Danville fended off a bit of a late run by Rantoul to pick up a 12-point victory on the road and snap a two-game losing streak. The Vikings pushed their lead to double figures by halftime and used that cushion as the Eagles tried to mount a comeback. Erin Houpt led Danville (8-10) with a game-high 23 points, and the Vikings also got 18 points from Nau’tika Conaway. Kianna Berlatsky made three three-pointers and finished with 14 points, as Rantoul (4-13) had its two-game win streak broken.
Urbana 55, Iroquois West 22. Urbana won its second game in as many days to move back to .500 on the season after its blowout nonconference win. Raevyn Russell led the Tigers (10-10) with 18 points and six steals to go with Chian Scott’s 15 points and Sariah Townsend-Cooper’s 14. Emma Lopez paced the Raiders (5-17) with six points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 80, Chrisman 20. Villa Grove/Heritage used a truly dominant offensive performance in the first quarter and an equally stingy defense that gave up five total points in the first three quarters in its blowout win against Chrisman. The Blue Devils (16-3) scored 37 points in the first 8 minutes of Tuesday’s game, with Aliya Holloman putting up 17 of her game-high 21 points in the quarter. Kyleigh Block added 13 points, and Vanessa Wright and Samantha Campbell had 10 apiece as VG/H’s winning streak hit four. Kendl Lemmon paced Chrisman (0-14) with nine points.
In wrestling
At Fairbury. Prairie Central gutted out a fairly close match with Tremont 40-31 and rolled over short-handed Judah Christian 69-0 in the three-team meet. Josh Woodrey won both of his matches at 285 pounds for the Hawks, beating Tremont’s Aaron Wagenback in a 10-1 major decision and recording a pinfall in 1 minute, 8 seconds against Judah Christian’s Michael Jancola. Prairie Central’s Jesse Karnes (9-3 decision at 138 pounds) and Owen Steidinger (pinfall at 152 pounds) got some redemption against Judah Christian after losing their matches against Tremont.
At Rantoul. Rantoul had a rough night at home, losing to both Mt. Zion (57-21) and Clinton (48-24) in a three-team meet. Keddrick Terhune won twice at 152 pounds for the Eagles, winning by pinfall in both of his matches. Robert Buford also won twice at 160 pounds with a 6-4 decision against Mt. Zion and a pin against Clinton. The Eagles’ Brandon Ford won his match against the Braves by forfeit, but he got it done on the mat against Clinton with a pinfall victory at 285 pounds.
In boys’ swimming & diving
At Champaign. A pair of individual event wins from Holden Siena helped Centennial top cross-town rival Urbana 131-49. Siena placed first in both the 50-yard freestyle (25.10 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:21.57) for two of the Chargers’ nine event wins. Urbana fared best in diving, with Avery Wright scoring 213.65 in his first-place finish. Centennial won all three relays and dominated the freestyle events, with Gyujin Lee placing first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.98) and Cade McAndrew holding off Lee by two-tenths of a second to win the 100 freestyle (53.31 seconds). The Tigers’ only other win came with Jonathan Dullerud’s victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.77).