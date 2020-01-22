In boys’ basketball
Chick-Fil-A-Tournament
Alton 59, Champaign Central 56. In a close game throughout, Central saw its three-game win streak end with a loss in the opening round of the eight-team tournament hosted by Belleville East. Khailieo Terry led the Maroons (10-10) with 21 points as Central fell into a 6 p.m. consolation semifinal game on Thursday against Belleville Althoff.
Nontournament
Blue Ridge 54, Argenta-Oreana 24. The visiting Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph. Zach Stephens poured in a game-high 28 points for Blue Ridge (8-12), while Lane Nichols chipped in six points. Ryder Sprague had six points for A-O (1-14).
Central A&M 61, Tuscola 39. The visiting Warriors never led at the end of any quarter, sustaining their first loss of the season in this highly-anticipated Central Illinois Conference game. Jalen Quinn scored a team-high 13 points for Tuscola (15-1), which trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, 30-21 at halftime and 47-35 to start the fourth quarter. Jacob Kibler contributed eight points and eight rebounds, while Ben Dixon and Cole Cunningham each finished with six points.
Cornerstone 59, Uni High 54. The host Illineks (1-15) couldn’t prevail in East Central Illinois Conference action despite 15 points from Arav Jagroop to go along with 10 points apiece from Steven Blankeand David Sun.
Danville First Baptist 61, Wabash Valley (Ind.) 58. First Baptist trailed 44-38 entering the fourth quarter before rallying for a home win. Bryson Harris finished with a team-high 17 points for First Baptist, while Stephen Seest (12 points), Israel Menez (11 points), Joel Menez (11 points) and Joel Cundiff (10 points) filled out the rest of the scoring for the hosts.
Monticello 48, La Salette 21. Visiting Monticello clamped down defensively, forcing 16 turnovers and holding the host Lions to only 27 percent shooting in earning a nonconference win. Garrett Kepley scored a team-high eight points for the Sages (10-7), who had seven players finish with at least five points. Dylan Ginalick (seven points), Ryan Reeder (six points), Nick Vogelzang (six points), Briggs Fultz (six points) and Andrew Rudolph (five points) all contributed for Monticello. Enmanuel Garcia scored a game-high 10 points for La Salette (6-11).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Iroquois West 39. The visiting Panthers left little doubt in posting their eighth win in the last nine games, keeping their Sangamon Valley Conference record perfect as well. Trey VanWinkle scored a game-high 18 points for PBL (17-3), while Colton Coy and Samuel Penicook complemented VanWinkle with 15 points apiece. Ryan Tilstra scored a team-high 16 points for the Raiders (7-11) and Cannon Leonard added eight points.
Prairie Central 63, Olympia 45. The host Hawks (17-4) rolled to their sixth straight victory, topping the Spartans in Illini Prairie play. Prairie Central’s Trey Bazzell led all scorers with 30 points, while Cooper Palmore added 12 points and Logan Goad chipped in seven points for the Hawks.
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, St. Thomas More 45. The host Spartans stopped their two-game losing streak and won their Illini Prairie Conference opener in impressive fashion, building a 31-14 halftime lead and not letting the Sabers back in the game during the second half. Payton Cain and Ty Pence each finished with 23 points to spark SJ-O (11-6), with the duo finishing a combined 18 of 31 from the field while making a combined 9 of 12 free throws. Chance Izard and Conner Hodge each finished with seven points for the Spartans. Dawson Magrini scored a team-high 15 points for STM (10-10) and teammate Tyronn Lee added 12 points.
St. Teresa 65, Clinton 24. The host Maroons trailed 32-10 at halftime and couldn’t get back in the CIC game in the second half. Zeke Hickman scored a team-high 10 points for Clinton (4-16), which lost its eighth straight game.
Schlarman 87, Martinsville 69. The visiting Hilltoppers earned a nonconference win in registering their fourth consecutive victory. Schlarman (10-11) led 45-39 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Jamal Taylor dropped in a game-high 33 points for the Hilltoppers and Cole Carnahan wasn’t far behind with 25 points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Arcola 54. The visiting Hawks left the Purple Riders’ gymnasium with a Lincoln Prairie win thanks to a balanced scoring effort and superb play down the stretch. Jake Eversole scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second half to lift VG/H (13-8), which trailed 45-40 to start the fourth quarter. Carson Howard (14 points), Logan Nohren (12 points) and Blake Smith (seven pints) also made key buckets at critical junctures for the Hawks. Hugo Garza and Beau Edwards each finished with 14 points for Arcola (8-6) and Kevin Garza chipped in with 13 points.
Washington 52, Mahomet-Seymour 50. The visiting Bulldogs managed to erase a six-point deficit in the final three minutes, only to lose on a buzzer-beater in a nonconference tilt. Braden Finch scored a team-high 14 points for M-S (9-9), while Grant Coleman (12 points, four assists), Cole Lener (nine points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Luke Koller (seven points) also contributed.
In girls’ basketball
Danville 70, Terre Haute (Ind.) South 60. Erin Houpt is only a junior at Danville. But the high-scoring guard has already left her mark on the program. Houpt poured in 48 points to not only lift the Vikings to a road nonconference win against an out-of-state foe, but also establish two new program records in the process. Houpt's 48 points broke the single-game scoring record of 43 points that she had already established earlier in her Danville career and also made her the school's all-time leading scorer, passing previous record-holder LaTana Lilliard, who had 1,522 points. Houpt now has 1,557 points as her memorable night snapped a two-game skid for the Vikings (10-12). Nau’tika Conaway added nine points.
“She is great to coach,” Danville first-year coach Zack Patterson said of Houpt. “She’s a point guard that does not turn the ball over and hits free throws. You have to love that. I know when they announced it at halftime, all the girls were really excited about it. I just told them that it will feel a lot better if we finish the game with a win.”
Mahomet-Seymour 57, Centennial 25. The visiting Bulldogs (13-9) broke a mini two-game losing streak in convincing fashion, taking a 33-11 lead into halftime and not letting up in the second half against the Chargers (1-19). Nichole Taylor narrowly missed a double-double with a team-high 11 points and team-high nine rebounds for M-S, while Durbin Thomas (10 points, five rebounds, four assists), Makayla Rosenbery (nine points, five rebounds) and Sammie Beyer (seven points) all contributed.
Uni High 48, Chrisman 33. The visiting Illineks won their second straight game behind solid contributions from Emma Murawski (16 points, four steals), Lara Marinov (13 points, four steals) and Dina Hashash (11 points) to top the Cardinals (0-16) in nonconference action.
Wabash Valley (Ind.) 45, Danville First Baptist 14. Lexi Doggett accounted for a team-high 10 points in a home loss for First Baptist.
In wrestling
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour beat Lincoln 55-15 and Mt. Zion 55-21 in a home triangular match between Apollo Conference foes. Caden Hatton at 106 pounds, Logan Petro at 138, Brennan Houser at 160, Colton Crowley at 182 and Daniel Renshaw at 220 each won two matches, with Petro, Crowley and Renshaw winning both their matches via pin.
At Tolono. Unity had eight wrestlers record a pin during a 58-24 home win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and then had five pins during a 66-6 win against Judah Christian. Ben Gavel secured the quickest pin of the night for the host Rockets, doing so in seven seconds at 126 pounds against Judah Christian. Gavel, Korie Novak at 138, Pate Eastin at 170 and Cam Scott at 220 and 285 both posted two pins for Unity. Gada Bryant at 106 and Marshall Gudauskas at 145 had both of the Blue Devils’ pins against Unity, while Graycen Wacker at 145 had Judah Christian’s lone pin against Unity.
At Stanford. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher defeated host Olympia 51-21 in a nonconference dual match. Ethan Duke at 152 pounds and Logan Benningfield at 170 picked up pins for the Falcons, while Andrew Ferguson (120) and Tim Booth (160) also compiled wins for GCMS/Fisher.
In boys’ swimming
At Seneca. Prairie Central defeated Streator 72-6 and also knocked off Seneca 47-30. Caden Young at 160 pounds and Josh Woodrey at 285 posted pins in both matches to spark the Hawks.At Champaign. Centennial cruised to a 117-50 win against Danville in a Big 12 dual meet. Cade McAndrew won two events to pace the host Chargers, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 2.42 seconds and also placing first in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.74. Cole Grimes (50 freestyle, 23.23), Deniz Taskan (500 freestyle, 5:42.65), Henry Moore (100 freestyle, 53.23) and Holden Siena (100 breaststroke, 1:11.19) also posted wins for Centennial. Lane Wagner led Danville with wins in the 200 individual medley (2:04.85) and the 100 butterfly (55.24).
MATT DANIELS