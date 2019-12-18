In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Prairie Central 53, Cissna Park 48. The championship game of the 18th annual tournament lived up to the billing, with Prairie Central prevailing thanks to a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds from Trey Bazzell. Jake Bachtold added 14 points and Cooper Palmore grabbed 12 rebounds for the Hawks (9-2), who held a slim 38-37 lead going into the fourth quarter and maintained that advantage to leave Watseka with their fifth straight win. Ian Rogers (20 points), Penn Stoller (10 points) and Malaki Verkler (nine points) carried the Timberwolves (9-2), who had a six-game win streak snapped.
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 44, Watseka 38. The host Warriors only trailed 34-33 to start the fourth quarter of the third-place game, but only managed two field goals during the final eight minutes in the setback. Maddux Rigsby scored a game-high 16 points for Watseka (6-5), while Jameson Cluver added nine points.
La Salette 50, Iroquois West 24. The Lions clamped down defensively in the first half, taking a 25-8 lead into halftime and never letting the Raiders back in during the fifth-place game. Enmanuel Garcia Camilo tossed in a game-high 20 points to pace La Salette (4-8), while Joseph McCall added eight points. Jack McMillan and Ryan Tilstra both had five points to lead IW (5-6).
Nontournament
Centennial 73, Rantoul 32. The host Chargers (5-4) took a 41-18 lead into halftime against the Eagles (0-6) and coasted to pick up the nonconference win.
Decatur Christian 46, Uni High 44. Despite Steven Blanke scoring 13 points, the Illineks (1-10) lost at home.
LeRoy 60, Lexington 30. The host Panthers led 25-2 at the end of the first quarter and didn’t slow down during their comfortable Heart of Illinois Conference win. LeRoy (8-1) had five players score at least eight points during its third consecutive win, with Logan Petersen finishing with a game-high 14 points. Caleb Moore (12 points), Max Buckles (nine points), Mason Buckles (eight points) and Ty Egan (eight points) also contributed significantly.
Monticello 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52. The host Sages relied on career nights from Ryan Reeder and Garrett Kepley to earn a nonconference win. Reeder went 10 of 14 from the field and poured in a game-high 25 points to go along with four steals as Monticello (2-3) won its second straight game. Kepley added 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Briggs Fultz (six points, 12 rebounds) also got in on the fun for the Sages. Jamison Rocke (15 points), Kaden Feagin (12 points) and Wyatt Hilligoss (11 points) paced the Knights (3-3).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43. The host Panthers remained perfect on the season with a nonconference win against their Ford County rival. Trey VanWinkle connected for a game-high 21 points to spur PBL (6-0), which led 42-24 at halftime. Colton Coy (12 points), Samuel Penicook (nine points) and Alex Rueck (eight points) all complemented VanWinkle’s big night. Braden Roesch accounted for nearly half of GCMS’s scoring output with a team-high 20 points, while Tanner Cribbett (seven points) and Cade Elliott (six points) also chipped in for the Falcons (2-5).
St. Thomas More 81, Fisher 58. The high-scoring Sabers rolled to a nonconference triumph that was bolstered by balanced scoring. Patrick Quarnstrom and Dawson Magrini each scored 18 points to lead STM (7-1), while Averi Hughes (14 points, nine rebounds), Tyronn Lee (11 points) and David Hubbard (eight points) all played a part in STM posting its fourth straight win. Will Delaney scored a game-high 20 points for the Bunnies (1-8), while Carson Brozenec (11 points) and Will Jokisch (seven points) also contributed.
Salt Fork 50, Chrisman 27. Salt Fork ended a two-game losing skid with a Vermilion Valley Conference road win, buoyed by a game-high 20 points from Clayton Jarling. Payton Taylor added 13 points and hit 1,000 career points in the process for the Storm (3-2). Porter Hale scored a team-high 13 points for Chrisman (0-6).
Tuscola 64, Villa Grove/Heritage 43. The duo of Jalen Quinn and Jacob Kibler helped Tuscola stay unbeaten and helped the Warriors knock off their Douglas County rival at home. Quinn produced a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Kibler scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to spark Tuscola (5-0). Ben Dixon, Cole Cunningham and Nick Williams all added six points for the Warriors, who led 35-18 at halftime. Logan Nohren was the one consistent scoring option for the Hawks (6-3) by delivering a game-high 24 points. No other VG/H player scored more than five points.
Unity 44, Argenta-Oreana 15. The host Rockets led 22-2 at the end of the first quarter and limited the Bombers to only three field goals through the first three quarters in a nonconference win for Unity (3-7). Jared Routh, Nate Drennan and Jordan Clark all finished with 11 points to lead the Rockets. Ryder Sprague had five points for A-O (0-5).
In girls’ basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 60, Monticello 32. After building a 33-18 halftime lead, the host Knights (5-5) outscored the Sages (3-7) 23-5 in the third quarter in the nonconference win. Mackenzi Bowles supplied 19 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots for ALAH, while teammate Makenzie Brown netted 11 points.
Cissna Park 43, Grant Park 39. The host Timberwolves trailed 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, but were not deterred en route to picking up their first win of the season with a nonconference triumph. Mikayla Knake scored a game-high 23 points to lead Cissna Park (1-8) and Kenadee Edelman added 13 points, with the duo combining to make six three-pointers. Kristen Walder also chipped in by grabbing eight rebounds.
Clinton 52, Cerro Gordo/Bement 24. The host Maroons led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and kept the Broncos at bay the rest of the night in earning a nonconference win. Mallory Cyrulik scored a game-high 22 points for Clinton (7-5) and teammate Kaitlyn Rauch finished with 15 points. Megan Hart scored six points to pace Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-10).
Prairie Central 64, Tri-Valley 39. Chloe Sisco and Elly Haberkorn both tallied 15 points to help the host Hawks jump out to a 38-11 halftime lead and cruise from there in a nonconference win. Emma Kinkade also dropped in nine points for Prairie Central (10-1) in its third straight victory.
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Urbana 40. The host Spartans won for the second time in as many nights with another nonconference win. Payton Jacob sparked SJ-O (10-3) with a career-high 19 points, while Ella Armstrong added 14 points. Ashlyn Lannert (seven points) and Payton Vallee (six points) also contributed for the Spartans. Raevyn Russell (14 points) and Chian Scott (11 points) led Urbana.
Unity 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 52. Elyce Knudsen drained 7 of 8 three-pointers, Chloee Reed sank a crucial three-pointer later and Unity prevailed in a taut nonconference game in Villa Grove. Knudsen set the tone early for what became a 39-point night for her when she sank four three-pointers in the first quarter. Taylor Henry (eight points) and Reed (six points) also contributed for the Rockets (8-2). Kyleigh Block and Aliya Holloman each scored 13 points to lead the Blue Devils (9-2), who had a seven-game win streak snapped. Jordyn Ray (nine points), Samantha Campbell (eight points) and Madie Burwell (seven points) also factored into the offense for VG/H.
In wrestling
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 home win against Clinton. Gage Granadino had one of three pins for the host Bulldogs, with Granadino registering the fastest one of the night for M-S by doing so in 1 minute at 160 pounds. Seth Buchanan at 285 (1:45) and Peyton Myers at 152 (3:07) also picked up pins for the Bulldogs. Tylor Fair at 120, Deegan Eveland at 132 and Kaedyn Sloat at 170 all recorded pins for Clinton.
At Gibson City. Oakwood/Salt Fork topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 38-30, but the host Falcons responded with a 54-18 win against St. Joseph-Ogden. Reef Pacot at 113 pounds picked up a pin in 1 minute, 15 seconds to lift the Comets, while Blake Barney (120), Caleb Lashuay (160) and Caide Borden (285) also recorded pins for O/SF. Logan Benningfield had a pin in 38 seconds at 182 for GCMS/F against the Comets, while Cale Horsch (132), Ethan Duke (152) and Payton Kean (195) also collected pins. Markus Miguel sparked GCMS/F in its win against SJ-O with a pin in only 17 seconds at 285, while Kellen DeSchepper (138) and Kean (195) also earned pins. For SJ-O, AJ Wagner (113) and Brodie Sullivan (182) won by pin against the Falcons.
In boys’ swimming
At Bloomington. Centennial edged host Bloomington 86-84 in a Big 12 meet thanks to five victories by the Chargers. Cole Grimes posted two individual victories for Centennial, securing first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.66 seconds) and the 50 freestyle (23.40 seconds). Holden Siena won the 200 individual medley (2:13.91), while Cade McAndrew touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (54.51).
At Champaign. Champaign Central picked up two wins, defeating Mahomet-Seymour 169-117 and topping Danville 166-87, while M-S beat Danville 149-93 when the three teams competed at Unit 4 Pool. Ryan Wierschem paced the Maroons with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.1 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (56.77 seconds). Nick Rienstra in the 50 freestyle (25.54), Nolan Miller in the 100 freestyle (52.54) and Maddox Dempsey in the 200 individual medley (2:24.3) also won races for Central. Danville’s William Bruett in the 500 freestyle (6:02.37) and Lane Wagner in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.96) posted victories, while Max Katz from Mahomet-Seymour won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 212.55.
At Urbana. Normal U-High topped Urbana 131-48 in a dual meet, with Avery Wright and Jonathan Dullerud winning events for the host Tigers. Wright took first place in 1-meter diving with a score of 169.90 and Dullerud won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.50 seconds.
MATT DANIELS