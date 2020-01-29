In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Cumberland 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55 (OT). Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond led at halftime and with less than 2 minutes left in regulation, but the Knights (12-7) couldn’t hold on in their overtime semifinal loss.
Villa Grove/Heritage 60, Okaw Valley 57. Villa Grove/Heritage overcame an early deficit to top Okaw Valley and clinch a spot in Saturday’s 7 p.m. tournament championship game against Cumberland. The Hawks leaned on Logan Nohren to do so, with the 6-foot-2 junior scoring a game-high 33 points.
Arcola 50, Blue Ridge 48. Arcola had to fend off a furious fourth quarter rally from Blue Ridge, but the Purple Riders held on for the win in the consolation quarterfinal matchup. Ben Crane and Hugo Garza led Arcola (9-7) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Zach Stephens had a game-high 26 points for the Knights (9-13).
Tri-County 75, Sangamon Valley 58. A 27-point first quarter paved the way for Tri-County (10-11) in its consolation quarterfinal victory and set up a 6 p.m. Friday showdown with Cerro Gordo/Bement.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 85, Chrisman 48. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin left no doubt that Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game against Chrisman would be the Blue Devils’ 22nd straight win. A 10-point first quarter lead ballooned to 35 by halftime, and unbeaten BHRA (22-0) rolled in another blowout victory. Drew Reifsteck led the way for the Blue Devils with a game-high 24 points, but he was just one of four BHRA players in double figures. Elijah Tidwell chipped in 15 points, Kaj Stanford finished with 12 and Avery McConkey rounded things out with 10. Porter Hale had 14 points for Chrisman (1-19).
Centennial 63, Decatur MacArthur 40. Centennial (10-10) managed to snap its four-game losing streak, win its first Big 12 game of the season and get back to .500 in one fell swoop with its 23-point home win against MacArthur.
Danville 81, Watseka 50. Turns out a balanced offensive effort and a break from Big 12 play was exactly what Danville needed. The Vikings got three players in double figures while turning a 16-point halftime lead into a 31-point victory against Watseka. Robert Stroud led Danville (11-13) with 18 points to help break the Vikings’ four-game losing streak. Devin Miles chipped in 13 points and Michael Moore 12 in the win. Conner Curry paced Watseka (11-10) with 14 points, while Drew Wittenborn finished with 11.
Iroquois West 53, South Newton (Ind.) 20. Iroquois West’s 20-point second quarter wound up being the catalyst for the Raiders’ blowout nonconference victory. Ryan Tilstra led Iroquois West (8-12) and outscored South Newton by himself with his game-high 23 points. Cannon Leonard made it two players in double figures with 10 points, as the Raiders broke their two-game losing streak.
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Bloomington 60. A bevy of second half Bloomington three-pointers put a second straight Mahomet-Seymour win at risk, but the double-digit lead the Bulldogs built by halftime came in handy in their second straight nonconference victory. Milwaukee-bound Grant Coleman again led M-S (11-9) with 29 points and nine rebounds.
Milford 51, Salt Fork 46. A three-pointer from Trey Totheroh with 11 seconds to play followed by a pair of free throws from Luke McCabe to ice the game sent Milford past Salt Fork in VVC play. It was Tanner Sobkoviak, though, who led the Bearcats (15-9) with 23 points in the win.
Monticello 56, Rantoul 43. Monticello found itself trailing at halftime after a strong second quarter from Rantoul, but the Sages rallied with a 24-point effort in the third and held the Eagles to just five points in the fourth in their Illini Prairie Conference win. Garrett Kepley scored a game-high 14 points to go with four rebounds and two steals for Monticello (12-8), while Ryan Reeder added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Deonta Space led Rantoul (4-15) with 12 points, while Colin Wilkerson chipped in 10.
Normal Calvary Christian 56, Uni High 43. Uni High couldn’t build off the momentum of its two-game East Central Illinois Conference winning streak — including a Monday victory against Decatur Christian — in a 13-point road loss in Normal. Arav Jagroop led the Illineks (3-16) with 23 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, St. Thomas More 44. Facing a 36-36 game through three quarters, Paxton-Buckley-Loda got back to the form that built the Panthers an early lead and finished off St. Thomas More in nonconference action. Trey VanWinkle led PBL (18-3) with 17 points, and Colton Coy had 12 as the Panthers won their fourth straight game. Averi Hughes paced the Sabers (10-12) with 16 points in their third consecutive loss.
Oakwood 74, Armstrong-Potomac 63. Oakwood’s 23-point first quarter was only the start of what turned into a VVC shootout and 11-point victory against Armstrong-Potomac. Josh Young dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Comets (13-10), and the Oakwood sophomore was joined in double figures by Brevin Wells with 13 points and Isaiah Ruch with 11. Dylan Knight had 18 points for the Trojans (1-16), with Jayce Townsend’s 14 points and Luke Gordon’s 12 also giving A-P three in double figures.
Pontiac 67, Prairie Central 63. Prairie Central got itself back in Tuesday’s Illini Prairie game with Pontiac with a 21-point third quarter, but the Hawks couldn’t complete the comeback in their four-point loss. Logan Goad made three three-pointers and led Prairie Central (18-5) with 20 points. Trey Bazzell scored 16 points, and Rylie Vaughan hit three three-pointers of his own and finished with 15 points in the loss that snapped Prairie Central’s seven-game winning streak.
St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Unity 46. St. Joseph-Ogden’s lead never got out of control against Unity. The Spartans just methodically put away the Rockets for the Illini Prairie victory. Payton Cain and Chance Izard provided a solid 1-2 punch for SJ-O (13-6) with 15 and 14 points, respectively, as the Spartans won their third straight conference game. Unity (4-15) lost its sixth straight game despite a game-high 18 points from Jared Routh and 10 from Nate Drennan.
Tri-Valley 66, LeRoy 39. LeRoy managed to hang with Tri-Valley through two quarters, but an 11-point deficit at the end of the third quarter got out of control in the final 8 minutes of the Panthers’ Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Logan Peterson paced LeRoy (12-6) with 12 points, as the Panthers dropped their second consecutive game to Tri-Valley and third in a row overall.
Tuscola 67, Arthur Christian 41. Tuscola doubled down on a strong first quarter with an even better second to put its nonconference showdown with Arthur Christian out of reach at the half. Jacob Kibler led the Warriors (16-2) with a game-high 17 points. Jalen Quinn put up a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Nick Williams chipped in 10 points in the Tuscola win. Evan Oliver had nine points for the Conquering Riders (8-16).
In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Decatur St. Teresa 42, Clinton 37. Clinton stormed back in the third quarter after being held to just 12 first half points, but the Maroons couldn’t finish off their semifinal comeback against St. Teresa. Mallory Cyrulik had 12 points to lead Clinton (15-12) in the loss, and she was joined in double figures by fellow sophomore Kaitlyn Rauch with 10.
Sullivan 46, Tuscola 29. Eight early turnovers didn’t help Sullivan in its tournament semifinal game. The Redskins recovered from their rough start, however, and rode a double-double from Avery Still to a 7:30 p.m. championship game appearance against St. Teresa by taking down Tuscola. Still led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Sulilvan (20-4). Brynn Tabeling’s 12 points were tops for the Warriors (13-9).
Nontournament
Danville 57, Watseka 53. Danville junior Erin Houpt celebrated her one-week anniversary of breaking LaTana Lillard’s program scoring record with another 40-point performance. Houpt dropped 48 points a week ago against Terre Haute (Ind.) South, and she followed that up with a game-high 42 points in the Vikings’ four-point win against Watseka. Houpt has now had games of 22, 27 and 42 points since breaking Lillard’s record, pushing her career total to 1,648. The win against Watseka was a fourth straight for Danville (13-12) and the Vikings’ third in the past five days. Natalie Schroeder led Watseka with 19 points, while Kinzie Parson chipped in 13 for the Warriors (19-7).
Fisher 49, Uni High 23. Fisher used a break fron Heart of Illinois Conference action to get back on track with its 26-point nonconference victory against Uni High. The Bunnies built a double-digit lead after one quarter and never relinquished their advantage. Kallie Evans led Fisher (13-12) with 11 points, 11 steals and four assists, with the Bunnies using a balanced offense behind her with five other players scoring at least five points to snap a three-game losing streak. Emma Murawski had 11 points for the Illineks (13-11), who saw their four-game winning streak broken.
Mahomet-Seymour 41, St. Thomas More 28. Mahomet-Seymour gave away most of its early lead with a rough second quarter, but the Bulldogs held on for the nonconference victory. Savannah Orgeron had eight points for M-S (15-9), with six of her teammates chipping in at least five each. Kennedy Ramshaw’s 13 points were tops for St. Thomas More (6-12).
Salt Fork 45, Arcola 41. Salt Fork’s sizeable early lead disappeared by halftime, but the Storm weathered Arcola’s comeback attempt for the win. Kayleigh Davis led Salt Fork (16-11) with 18 points, while Carsyn Todd chipped in 14. KayLee Hohlbauch had 13 points for the Purple Riders (13-8).
Prairie Central 44, LeRoy 26. Both Prairie Central and LeRoy were back in action Tuesday after playing Monday. The results wound up flipped. Prairie Central got back on track after its Illini Prairie loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, while LeRoy couldn’t keep up the momentum of its road win at Cissna Park. Becca Conlisk led a balanced offense for the Hawks (22-5) with a game-high 11 points, while Kiera Spratt paced the Panthers (6-18) with 10 points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9. Dan Sappenfield didn’t have to wait long at all to get started on his next 200 wins as a coach. A day after Villa Grove/Heritage helped Sappenfield hit milestone win No. 200, the Blue Devils blew past Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a nonconference showdown with a 36-2 first quarter lead putting the game on ice. Aliya Holloman led the way for VG/H (20-5) with 26 points and was joined in double figures by Kyleigh Block with 21 and Samantha Campbell with 14. Freshman Bryleigh Collom led G-RF (0-19) with four points.
In wrestling
At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher had home mat advantage for the HOIC Duals against Ridgeview, Leroy/Tri-Valley and Heyworth, but the Falcons wound up going just 1-2 on the night with the lone win coming in a 45-27 victory against Ridgeview. Calen Ragle scored a 24-second pinfall at 170 pounds for GCMS/F against the Mustangs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley topped the Falcons 40-32 behind a 15-2 major decision by Ethan Matlock at 120 pounds and a 27-second pinfall by Owen Gulley at 138.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour notched five straight wins (mostly forfeits) before Taylorville could get on the board and cruised to a 67-9 win. The Bulldogs made it an Apollo Conference sweep with a 65-9 rout of Charleston and improved to 21-1 on the season. Mateo Casillas opened the Taylorville match with a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 59 seconds at 195 pounds for M-S. Other wins of note included a 40-second pin by Logan Petro at 138 pounds and a 21-7 major decision for Chance Decker at 145 pounds. Gage Granadino scored a 16-0 technical fall victory in 4:52 at 152 pounds for the Bulldogs against Charleston, while Daniel Renshaw posted a quick 1:16 pinfall victory at 220 pounds against the Trojans.