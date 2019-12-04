In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
Cissna Park 40, La Sallette 37. Cissna Park built a small advantage by the end of the first quarter and held onto it for the duration against La Sallette. Penn Stoller led the balanced Timberwolves (2-0) with 12 points, while Manny Garcia Camilo finished with a game-high 15 for the Lions (1-3).
St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37. St. Joseph-Ogden overcame a sluggish first quarter for a 10-point halftime lead and then exploded for a 22-point third quarter to put Georgetown-Ridge Farm away in its season opener. Chance Izard scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Spartans (1-0). Kaden Mingee hit four three-pointers and paced the Buffaloes (1-3) with 15 points.
Watseka 43, Schlarman 37. Watseka saw its early lead slip away by halftime, but the Warriors never fell behind too far and rallied back to beat Schlarman. Conner Curry paced Watseka (2-1) with 12 points. Jamal Taylor put up a game-high 18 points for the Hilltoppers (1-4).
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 66, Unity 48. Drew Reifsteck actually had just three points in a big first quarter for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Then the Blue Devils’ senior kicked it into high gear. Reifsteck finished with a game-high 23 points — doing a fair amount of damage at the free-throw line — as BHRA (5-0) pulled away in the third quarter to beat Unity. Brady Porter knocked down five three-pointers to lead the Rockets (0-5) with 18 points.
Iroquois West 67, Armstrong-Potomac 39. Ryan Tilstra knocked down at least one three-pointer per quarter and eight for the game, as his 32-point outburst helped Iroquois West (2-3) beat Armstrong-Potomac. Rylee Showalter had eight points for the Trojans (0-5).
Judah Christian 60, Oakwood 50. Noah Jackson scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter to push Judah Christian to its 10-point win against Oakwood. Isaiah Thompson added 18 points for the Tribe (5-1), while Brevin Wells led the Comets (5-2) with 14 points.
Riverton 55, Monticello 41. Monticello fell behind early against Riverton and never could catch up in its second straight loss to start the season. Garrett Kepley put up 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Sages (0-2), but they had no answer for efficient Riverton forward Travis Hogan and his 29 points on 13 of 17 shooting.
Salt Fork 34, Arcola 32. Salt Fork trailed at the end of the first, second and third quarters against Arcola. Then the Storm made its move. Salt Fork held the Purple Riders to just six points in the final 8 minutes and pulled off the comeback victory in its season opener. Payton Taylor led the Storm (1-0) with 14 points and scored four in the fourth quarter. Ben Crane and Hugo Garza had eight apiece to lead Arcola (1-1).
Tri-Valley 43, Clinton 20. Clinton stayed with Tri-Valley through one quarter, but the Maroons faltered in the final three quarters in the loss. Zeke Hickman led Clinton (2-3) with six points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Uni High 22. Villa Grove/Heritage took control from the jump, led by 25 at halftime and rolled to its biggest win so far this season. Jake Eversole scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Hawks (4-1) in the win. Adit Kalsotra finished with four points to pace the Illineks (0-6).
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 57, Sullivan 31. Nine points at halftime put Sullivan in a hole it couldn’t extricate itself from in the home loss to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Colin Chappel scored all nine of his team-high points for the Redskins (0-2) in the second half.
In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian 35, DeLand-Weldon 18. Arthur Christian held DeLand-Weldon to single digits in all four quarters and cruised to the East Central Illinois Conference win. Alexa Franklin paced the Conquering Riders (3-2) with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Hadley Lappin hit two three-pointers and had eight points for the Eagles (3-2).
Clinton 55, Heyworth 27. Clinton put its matchup with Heyworth away early by scoring 21 points in the first quarter and taking a 27-point halftime lead. Mallory Cyrulik hit a pair of three-pointers and led the Maroons (4-3) with a game-high 20 points.
Covington (Ind.) 39, Armstrong-Potomac 35. Armstrong-Potomac led by six at halftime, but the Trojans fell behind by the end of the third quarter and dropped the four-point game to Covington. Lily Jameson made three three-pointers for all of her team-high nine points to lead A-P (1-5).
Maroa-Forsyth 45, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond did most of its scoring in the second quarter — a full 27 points worth — and stumbled down the stretch to let its lead slip away in a Maroa-Forsyth comeback victory. Mallory Nichols had 12 points, two rebounds and an assist for the Knights (2-3).
Prairie Central 70, Urbana 43. Prairie Central trailed by one after the first quarter, but a 28-point effort in the second put the Hawks firmly on the path to victory against Urbana. Madison Kinkade led unbeaten Prairie Central (7-0) with 17 points. Urbana’s Chian Scott scored 10 points in the first quarter and hit three three-pointers late to lead the Tigers (1-2) — and all scorers — with 19 points.
St. Thomas More 36, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26. Kennedy Ramshaw scored a game-high 21 points to lead St. Thomas More (1-1) past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Ryleigh Brown paced the Falcons (1-4) with 11 points.
Tri-County 55, Marshall 43. Tri-County bounced back from its only loss so far this season — a one-point game against Oakwood — by using a definitive halftime lead to top Marshall. Tayler Barry led the Titans (5-1) with a game-high 20 points to go with six steals.
Unity 51, Cissna Park 18. Unity got another standout performance from Elyce Knudsen, as the junior guard led the Rockets (6-1) with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists in their win against Cissna Park. Alexis Seggebruch had six points for the Timberwolves (0-5).
SCOTT RICHEY