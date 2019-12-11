In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
Meridian 80, Argenta-Oreana 35. Argenta-Oreana faced a double-digit deficit by the end of the first quarter and didn’t fare much better as the game progressed against the second-seeded host Hawks.
Nontournament
Arcola 56, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 48. Ben Crane scored a game-high 16 points, Hugo Garza chipped in 11 and Arcola (2-1) bounced back after a rough third quarter to beat Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
Blue Ridge 50, Uni High 43. Uni High had three players in double figures — led by Aakash Vasireddy’s 11 — but the Illineks (1-8) fell to Blue Ridge (3-4).
Cissna Park 74, Armstrong-Potomac 21. Malaki Verkler scored a game-high 20 points, Ian Rogers chipped in 19 and Cissna Park (6-1) blitzed Armstrong-Potomac. Luke Gordon led the Trojans (0-7) with nine points.
Judah Christian 55, Salt Fork 48. Judah Christian got back on track Tuesday with its seven-point win against Salt Fork. Noah Jackson paced a balanced offense from the Tribe (6-2) with 15 points. Clayton Jarling led the Storm (2-1) with 17 points.
LeRoy 67, Fisher 51. LeRoy saw its early lead slip away by halftime, but the Panthers rallied in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth for the 16-point win. Logan Petersen led LeRoy (6-1) with 30 points, while Carson Brozenec hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Bunnies (1-5).
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Mount Zion 49. Mahomet-Seymour stayed perfect at home and against Apollo Conference foes with its win against Mount Zion. Milwaukee-bound Grant Coleman led the Bulldogs (3-3) with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Braden Finch chipped in 14 points.
Marshall 63, Unity 40. Unity took an early lead, saw it slip away into a tie at halftime and a 23-point loss by the end of the game. Brady Porter hit four three-pointers to lead the Rockets (1-6) with a game-high 16 points.
Milford 59, Iroquois West 52. Milford’s Trey Totheroh flirted with a triple-double to lead the Bearcats (5-1) past Iroquois West. Totheroh put up 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win, while Zach Gerling had 13 points for the Raiders (3-4).
Monticello 55, Auburn 44. Monticello was in control early and knocked off Auburn thanks to an efficient night offensively in its first win of the season. Garrett Kepley paced the Sages (1-3) with 21 points, while Ethan Miller added 16. They combined to shoot 7 of 8 from three-point range.
Morton 51, Champaign Central 50. Champaign Central has pulled off plenty of late-game heroics this season, but the Maroons fell just short against Morton. The Potters hit the go-ahead shot with 13.8 seconds left, and Central’s final possession came up empty despite three attempts at a game winner. Pryce Punkay led the Maroons (4-4) with 19 points.
Mount Pulaski 54, Clinton 40. Clinton got off to a good start but couldn’t capitalize in its third loss in four games. Zeke Hickman led the way for the Maroons (3-5) with 13 points.
Okaw Valley 54, Sullivan 38. Sullivan kept Okaw Valley in check early, but the Timberwolves rallied after their slow start for the win. Colin Chappel led the Redskins (0-5) with 11 points.
St. Thomas More 61, Oakwood 50. St. Thomas More had a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up in its win against Oakwood. Dawson Magrini sparked the Sabers (6-1) to their early lead and finished with a game-high 17 points. Isaiah Ruch and Kade Anderson had 11 points apiece for the Comets (5-4).
Tri-Valley 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31. A slow start — namely five points in the first quarter and a 22-point halftime deficit — proved too much for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to overcome against Tri-Valley. Tanner Cribbett led the Falcons (2-4) with nine points in the loss.
Tri-County 49, Arthur Christian 40. Tri-County’s 23-point outburst in the second quarter put the Titans on the path to victory against Arthur Christian. CJ Eakle sank four three-pointers and led a balanced effort for Tri-County (5-3) with 15 points. Michael Miller had 12 points for the Conquering Riders (0-6).
Tuscola 70, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38. Tuscola had ALAH doubled up by halftime after a hot start and rolled to the blowout victory. Jalen Quinn paced the Warriors (2-0) with 17 points and six steals, while Domonick Baker had 15 points for the Knights (2-2).
Villa Grove/Heritage 66, Westville 30. Villa Grove/Heritage coasted in the fourth after three strong quarters of play to beat Westville. Jake Eversole hit three three-pointers and led the Hawks (5-2) with a game-high 22 points. Raef Burke had 12 points for the Tigers (0-3).
In girls’ basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31, Covington (Ind.) 17. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took control early by limiting Covington to just three points in the first half. More than enough cushion for the Blue Devils (9-0), as Emily Meidel nearly outscored Trojans by herself with 15 points.
Danville 63, Bloomington 55. Danville got back above .500 for the season with its second straight Big 12 win. Erin Houpt made four three-pointers and led the Vikings (5-4) with 31 points, while Nau’tika Conaway chipped in 18 points in the win.
Herscher 44, Iroquois West 27. Iroquois West had its two-game winning streak snapped in its home loss to Herscher. McKinley Tilstra led the Raiders (3-8) with eight points.
Judah Christian 50, DeLand-Weldon 39. Sa’kinah Williams dominated again for Judah Christian in its win against DeLand-Weldon. The Judah junior put up 26 points — thanks to five made three-pointers — 15 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in the win for the Tribe (5-6). Peyton Lappin led the Eagles (4-4) with 11 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Tri-Valley 39. A steady Paxton-Buckley-Loda jumped on Tri-Valley early and ultimately topped the Vikings by 11. Mackenzie Bruns led the Panthers (6-3) to their third straight victory with 14 points.
Peotone 25, Watseka 22. Watseka put together a strong fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome its early deficit in the low-scoring affair. Kinzie Parson led the Warriors (7-2) with nine points in the road loss.
Prairie Central 56, Reed-Custer 26. Prairie Central held Reed-Custer to single digits in three of four quarters and cruised to the 30-point nonconference win. Elly Haberkorn led the Hawks (9-1) with a game-high 16 points.
Tri-County 68, Neoga 38. Tayler Barry did a little bit of everything for Tri-County, finishing with 24 points, five steals and five rebounds, as the Titans (8-2) thumped Neoga.
In wrestling
At Danville. Calvin Hempel got Danville going with a pin in 1 minute, 23 seconds at 182 pounds. Dominic Perez was next with a pin in 3:39 at 195 pounds. That start helped the Vikings top Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 50-24. The Blue Devils’ best win came in a 34-second pinfall by Jacob Darby at 285.
At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher won both of its duals Tuesday taking down Peotone 42-24 and Dwight 52-12. Cole Maxey won by pinfall against Dwight and posted a 17-1 technical fall against Peotone at 132 pounds. Markus Miguel’s two pinfall victories at 285 came in a combined 1 minute, 2 seconds.
In boys’ swimming
At Champaign. Centennial won three individual races, two relays and then used its depth to top Normal 105-73. Deniz Taskan was on the 50-yard freestyle for the Chargers in 25.05 seconds, while Cole Grimes added a win in the 100-yard freestyle (51.50) and Henry Moore took first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:21.87).
At Normal. Nik Johnson won both the 50-yard freestyle (23.35 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (53.2), but Champaign Central fell 103-80 at Normal U-High.
At Urbana. A trio of runner-up finishes were Urbana’s best in its 143-42 loss to Normal West. Zach Menard came the closest to a win for the Tigers, placing second in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.73 seconds — just more than a second out of first.
