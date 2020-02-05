In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Decatur St. Teresa 56, Tuscola 44. Tuscola erased its halftime deficit with a strong start to the third quarter and kept St. Teresa in check in those crucial 8 minutes, but the Bulldogs put together a late run in the fourth to close out their CIC tournament semifinal victory. Jalen Quinn led the Warriors (19-3) with 20 points. Tuscola will play Meridian at 6 p.m. Friday in the third-place game.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Cissna Park 59, Iroquois West 51. A strong fourth quarter — spurred by Malaki Verkler scoring 11 of his 16 points — helped Cissna Park take down Iroquois West in the first round of the SVC tournament. Keegan Boyle led the Timberwolves (17-6) with 19 points in their fifth straight win. Penn Stoller’s 16 made it three Cissna Park players in double figures. Iroquois West’s Zach Gerling hit four three-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points, with Ryan Tilstra putting up 12 points for the Raiders (7-15).
Clifton Central 59, Watseka 47. Watseka kept its deficit manageable through the first two quarters of its first round matchup with Clifton Central, but a 24-point third quarter by the Comets proved too much to overcome. Maddux Rigsby had 12 points — including 10 in the fourth quarter as the Warriors’ tried to mount a comeback — to lead Watseka (12-12). Conner Curry chipped in 10 points in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Momence 23. Paxton-Buckley-Loda left zero doubt of its place in the semifinals of the SVC tournament by building an insurmountable halftime lead in its blowout first round victory against Momence. Trey VanWinkle scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half for the Panthers (20-3), while Colton Coy sealed the win by finishing off his 16-point performance with eight points in the third quarter in PBL’s fifth straight win.
Nontournament
Arcola 68, Blue Ridge 49. Arcola extended its lead to double digits at halftime and then put its Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup against Blue Ridge out of reach with a strong third quarter effort. Beau Edwards made four of the Purple Riders’ nine three-pointers and led Arcola (10-8) with a game-high 23 points. Ben Crane and Jacob Butler hit two three-pointers apiece and chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively, in the win. Zach Stephens paced the Knights (8-15) with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Wayne Bowns with 13 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 80, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33. Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference showdown played out like nearly all the rest for unbeaten Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin this season. A dominant early lead. A balanced offense with multiple double-digit scorers. And another blowout victory. Kaj Stanford led the Blue Devils (24-0) with 20 points, Drew Reifsteck added 19 and Avery McConkey and Elijah Tidwell finished with 13 apiece. Kaden Mingee had 10 points for G-RF (14-11).
Centennial 51, Mattoon 42. Centennial overcame a halftime deficit and used a strong fourth quarter to knock off old Big 12 rival Mattoon. Amareon Parker and Kvion Lott made three three-pointers apiece and led the Chargers (13-11) with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Fieldcrest 73, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trailed by just four points at halftime before a dominant third quarter from Fieldcrest put the Heart of Illinois Conference game out of reach. Braden Roesch paced the Falcons (5-18) with 13 points, while Cade Elliott finished with 10 in the loss.
Flanagan 72, Fisher 67. Fisher bounced back from a double-digit deficit after one quarter, but even a pair of 20-point performance wasn’t enough for the Bunnies. Carson Brozenec made a pair of three-pointers and led Fisher (3-19) with 21 points, while Will Delaney chipped in 20 in the loss.
Hoopeston Area 57, Oakwood 53. Lucas Hofer spurred on a fourth quarter rally, as Hoopeston Area got back to .500 in VVC play with its comeback victory against Oakwood. Hofer scored seven of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Cornjerkers (10-14), while Josh Delfino added 12 points in the win. Josh Young’s game-high 20 points and 10 from Jayden Cox led the Comets (13-12).
LaSalette 55, Paris 53. Henry Kracht’s go-ahead layup with 38 seconds to play helped LaSalette take down Paris. Manny Garcia led the Lions (8-13) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Dave Carlisle chipped in 11 points.
LeRoy 84, Uni High 62. LeRoy snapped a four-game losing streak, as the Panthers (13-7) took advantage of a nonconference opportunity against Uni High. The Illineks’ Arav Jagroop led all scorers with 25 points, while Adit Kalostra and Ethan Mok Chih finished with 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Uni High (3-17).
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Normal 52. Mahomet-Seymour had to contend with a big Normal run in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs managed to hang on to their lead and closed out their big nonconference victory thanks to clutch fourth quarter free throws by Grant Coleman and Eli Warren. Coleman led M-S (13-10) with 20 points, while Braden Finch chipped in 17.
St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Monticello 52. Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference showdown was tight from the opening tip. A slew of three-pointers — four of them, in fact — from St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence proved to be a deciding factor as the Spartans stayed unbeaten in conference play. Pence had a game-high 25 points for SJ-O (16-6), which got an additional 10 points from Chance Izard. Jake Edmondson had 16 points for Monticello (12-10), while Garrett Kepley finished with 13.
St. Thomas More 68, Unity 47. St. Thomas More turned a three-point lead after one quarter into a 16-point advantage at halftime and only built on that comfortable cushion for the Illini Prairie home win. Patrick Quarnstrom and Parker Jackson had 15 points apiece to lead the Sabers (11-13), who won their first conference game and snapped a four-game losing streak. David Hubbard added 11 points for St. Thomas More in the win. Jared Routh finished with a game-high 17 points and Blake Kimball added 11 for the Rockets (4-18).
Tri-Valley 62, Prairie Central 58. Prairie Central’s brief departure from Illinois Prairie Conference action didn’t alleviate the Hawks’ struggles. Tri-Valley pulled away just enough by halftime and held on to hand Prairie Central its third straight loss. Trey Bazzell sank two three-pointers to pace the Hawks (18-7) with 21 points, while Kaden King chipped in 11 points.
Urbana 101, Rantoul 77. A 31-point effort in the second quarter set Urbana (13-10) on its way to eclipsing the century mark against Rantoul. Six players in double figures didn’t hurt either. Deshaun Sanders led the Tigers’ balanced effort with 19 points, Bryson Tatum added 17, Christopher Cross chipped in 13, Mario Turner had 11 and Jermale Young and Jermontre Young rounded out the scoring with 10 points apiece. Deonta Space had 19 points for the Eagles (3-18) and was joined in double figures by Kamryn Rome with 16 and Bryant Shawwith 12.
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Cumberland 53. Villa Grove/Heritage jumped out to an early lead on Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals Cumberland, which came in handy when fending off the Pirates’ second half comeback attempt. Jake Eversole tied for the game high with 21 points to lead VG/H (16-9), with Carson Howard’s 15 points and Logan Nohren’s 10 giving the Hawks balance in their win.
Westville 49, Armstrong-Potomac 43. Westville needed all of the double-digit lead it built after one quarter to fend off a late rally from Armstrong-Potomac in VVC action and snap its eight-game losing streak. Raef Burke had 16 points in the Westville win, while Bryce Burnett chipped in 13 points for the Tigers (4-19). Brody Howard led the Trojans (1-17) with 12 points to go with Dylan Knight’s 11.
In girls’ basketball
Marshall 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35. A double-digit deficit after one quarter was too much for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to overcome in its nonconference loss to Marshall. Mackenzi Bowles led the Knights (15-12) with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Mattoon 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 29. St. Joseph-Ogden challenged itself with a road game against Class 3A Mattoon, but an 18-point halftime deficit was too big a hole to overcome in the nonconference loss that wa a third straight overall for the Spartans. Payton Vallee led SJ-O (19-9) with eight points.
Mount Zion 55, Clinton 43. Clinton’s regular 1-2 punch from Mallory Cyrulik with 17 points and Kaitlyn Rauch with 11 wasn’t enough for the Maroons (16-14) against Mount Zion.
Paris 72, Arthur Christian 20. Arthur Christian ran into a buzzsaw in unbeaten Paris, and the Conquering Riders couldn’t get anything going offensively in their loss to the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Alexa Franklin did most of the scoring for Arthur Christian (21-8) with 11 points in a loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Hoopeston Area 25. A breakout second quarter propelled Paxton-Buckley-Loda to an easy nonconference victory against Hoopeston Area. Mackenzie Bruns outscored the Cornjerkers by herself, dropping a game-high 26 to lead PBL (20-8). Ali Watson paced Hoopeston Area (12-15) with 10 points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Judah Christian 20. Villa Grove/Heritage has been absolutely dominant in the past week-plus, and that didn’t change Tuesday in nonconference action against Judah Christian. The Blue Devils’ big win extended their winning streak to five with an average margin of victory in those games of more than 41 points. Aliya Holloman scored a game-high 26 points for VG/H (23-5) in its win against Judah Christian, with Kyleigh Block chipping in 11 and Vanessa Wright 10. Lyndon Pelmore had nine points for the Tribe (15-13).
In wrestling
At Rantoul. Two pinfall victories apiece from Jordan Griggs (145 pounds) and Ryan Vasey (170) helped Centennial improve to 17-8 this season with a 50-30 win against Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and a 54-24 win against host Rantoul.