TUSCOLA — Jalen Quinn isn’t just a basketball player.
Yes, he possesses Division I college hoops aspirations. But he also helps out Tuscola High School in football and baseball.
He was a member of the starting lineup for each program as a ninth-grader. That doesn’t project to change now that Quinn’s a sophomore.
“I know I can help my teammates out in other sports,” Quinn said. “I like to do it each year. It really keeps me busy.”
Sometimes, however, even the best intentions lead to trouble.
Such was the case earlier this year, when Quinn suffered a broken wrist early in his first prep baseball campaign.
The injury derailed his spring AAU basketball activity, which also was impacted by Tuscola baseball making a run to a Class 2A super-sectional game.
“Really in the spring season, he only played, I think, one AAU tournament,” Warriors boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth said. “So I think that’s why he was a little unknown going into the July session.”
If that indeed was the case, it no longer applies for Quinn.
The reigning News-Gazette boys’ basketball All-Area first-team pick — the lone freshman selected to that 10-player group — made an unofficial visit to Illinois on Saturday.
It’s not Quinn’s first contact with Brad Underwood’s program, as Quinn took in the Feb. 2 game versus Nebraska at State Farm Center last season — a 71-64 Illini victory.
“It’s a big deal for me, being an in-state kid and growing up watching Illinois play,” Quinn said. “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity (to visit).”
Once high school baseball was in the books for 2019 — and with his wrist healed — Quinn turned his attention to summer action with the Indy Heat of the Nike EYBL basketball circuit.
Quinn admitted he isn’t set on an AAU squad for the next batch of tournaments.
But he clearly made an impact in his most recent run with Indy Heat — abbreviated as it might’ve been.“If you know Jalen pretty well, he’s not one that’s a man of a ton of words,” Bozarth said. “But I could tell after every AAU game — he always texts and lets me know how it goes — and just especially this summer, when a kid like him is writing a paragraph about how the game went, I know he played pretty well.”
The result was an invitation to an elite camp at Purdue last August, with more than 100 other participants from across the Midwest.
Quinn was selected to the top-20 game that concluded that camp as well.
“I didn’t really think that that was going to happen,” Quinn said. “I’m just blessed they see something in me and saw my talent. ... It just boosted my confidence knowing what they think.”
There is an interesting wrinkle to that experience, and it ties back to Quinn being a multi-sport athlete at Tuscola.
According to Bozarth, Quinn considered not attending the Purdue camp over concerns about missing a Warriors football activity.
Tuscola football coach Andy Romine wasn’t having it.
“Jalen can play any of the three sports at the college level,” Romine said. “But to have the chance to go to Purdue and get in front of (men’s basketball coach) Matt Painter and his guys, I would’ve been disappointed had he not told me and not went.”
That sentiment brings up a common viewpoint among the Warriors’ coaches.
They see more than just Quinn’s raw talent when he dribble-drives to the net.
When he stares down an opposing quarterback en route to an interception.
When he picks the perfect opportunity to break for second base on a steal sign.
“He’s a confident kid,” Warriors baseball coach Adam Carver said. “He’s not a vocal leader, but he leads with the way he plays, and that’s hard for a freshman to kind of be a leader.”
Carver echoed Romine’s thoughts about Quinn’s athletic future, too, saying “he’s probably a Division I talent in the other sports he plays.”
And both Romine and Carver have seen Quinn hoop it up.
“Where I think we’ll see the biggest jump from him in the past is his physicality,” Romine said. “He’s walking around our weight room, I told him, ‘Hey, your shoulders are starting to grow.’ ... His strength is going to bring a different level of physicality.”
“He’s definitely lived up to the hype that the people of Tuscola were telling me,” Carver added.
Now, Quinn has a foundation from which to build upon.He’s already led Warriors basketball to its first regional championship since 2008 by averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Quinn feels it did take him some time to find that groove.
“Being a freshman, you have to learn a lot coming into the season,” Quinn said. “Beginning of the year I was kind of shying away from all the older players, them being bigger, stronger — just not used to that. And then, toward the end of the season, I felt like I gained a lot of confidence.”
Expectations were enlarged even before Quinn played his first prep basketball minute.
As Carver said, Quinn was a kid touted around town as the next big thing. Quinn was the subject of a Sunday front-page article in The News-Gazette before Tuscola basketball’s 2018-19 season opener.
“One of the things that we really like about him,” Bozarth said, “is when the lights are the brightest, his play just continues to elevate.”
That’s been true in football and baseball as well.
Prior to Week 8’s football win over Shelbyville last Friday, Quinn ranked second locally with five interceptions snagged.
He also took over both leadoff batting and starting shortstop duties for Dalton Hoel, the 2018 N-G All-Area baseball Player of the Year.
Basketball is right around the corner, though. Even more so with that trip to Illinois in Quinn’s back pocket.
“That’s what I’m trying to get him to understand (about the visit) is you’re getting to do ... what thousands of kids around here dream of,” Bozarth said. “It’s fortunate that he’s got the ability and he’s got the work ethic to take him to these places.”
Bozarth noted Quinn also has received interest from Purdue and Missouri within the last week or so.
“I’m just trying to stay humble and keep working harder and harder,” Quinn said. “Just (colleges) thinking my talent is good right now, just trying to get better and prove to them that I could eventually play for that type of level.”
And Quinn isn’t shying away from his secondary extracurriculars throughout the hoops recruiting process.
“Jalen’s not where Jalen is by focusing on just football or just basketball or just baseball,” Romine said, “and he’s got enough influences in his life that understand that, too.”