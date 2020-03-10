URBANA — Opposing defenses have to keep an eye on Jermale Young. And Bryson Tatum. And Chris Cross.
It’s part of what makes the Urbana boys’ basketball team so dangerous. The junior point guard (Young) and senior forwards (Tatum and Cross) are adept at finding the bottom of a basket in the smallest of openings, as well as making one extra pass to turn a good look into a great one.
The trio will bring that dynamic into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game between the Tigers (18-13) and Springfield Lanphier (24-9), following up on the trio producing 72 percent of Urbana’s points across regional victories last week against Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour.
“They play hard and they continue to work, and we demand a lot of them,” Tigers coach Verdell Jones Jr. said. “But they step up to the table and they give us what we ask for, so you’re excited to see them have some success on the floor.”
If it was just Young, Tatum and Cross on the hardwood at any given time, though, it’s unlikely Urbana would possess its second regional championship in as many seasons after going 30 years without winning a piece of IHSA hardware.
Jones stretched his bench in each of the Tigers’ 3A regional matchups and received important production — offensively and defensively — from seniors Trey Walker and Mykel Neal and juniors Deshaun Sanders, Mario Turner and Jeremiah Hamilton.
“Whoever we put in we trust, and we ain’t got no people that just get in just to get a little (time),” Young said. “They get in to play. So when you get in, play your role.”
Walker’s role was bringing energy early to the 47-45 triumph over Centennial, bucketing all six of his points in the first eight minutes. Neal made his way to the free throw line multiple times in that outcome despite not starting. Sanders and Turner each came up with big second-half shots against both the Chargers and M-S.
Yet it was the 6-foot-7 Hamilton who may have recorded the most significant impact of the previous week outside the Young-Tatum-Cross triumvirate.
Already a large presence in the paint to begin with, Hamilton logged a dominant two minutes to close the first half versus Mahomet-Seymour during Urbana’s 64-48 win this past Friday night. He blocked M-S’s Kobe Essien at the rim in transition, hauled in a rebound that led to a Cross layup and slammed a pair of dunks that had Urbana’s fans threatening to tear the roof off Rantoul Township High School.
“I love it,” Tatum said. “The more people that step up, the better it is and the further we’ll go. The ultimate goal is state, and if everybody’s on the same page, then we’ll be good.”
That mindset isn’t just a hope at this point. It’s a requirement for the Tigers to put last year’s sectional semifinal loss to Lincoln — a potential sectional final foe this Friday night — in the rearview mirror.
“We know that we can play better, and we just kind of slid into the end of the (regular) season,” Jones said. “A lot of times when it gets tough like that, teams turn on each other. But our guys really lift each other up, and to me, that’s incredible.”