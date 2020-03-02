DANVILLE — It wasn’t perfect, by any stretch.
But the first nine games this season for Danville boys’ basketball were by no means a disappointment.
The Vikings held a 6-3 record, with their losses to Lincoln, Chicago Orr and Benet Academy, all quality opponents.
First-year Danville coach Durrell Robinson — a former Vikings standout — was getting strong performances out of a loaded roster that graduated just one starter from the campaign prior.
On Dec. 27, however, the hits started coming for Danville. The Vikings (15-15) still managed to earn a No. 4 seed in its Class 3A sub-sectional and starts its playoff run at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal with host and seventh seed Bloomington (11-15).
A box score from that December day’s Pontiac Holiday Tournament matchup between the Vikings and Peoria Manual showed a 50-46 win for Danville. But also a stat line for junior Division I prospect Tevin Smith that included one point scored in nine minutes.
Smith soon stopped appearing in box scores altogether, with Robinson opting for safety after Smith injured his right knee in that victory versus Manual. Smith tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 offseason.
“He’s been cleared a while ago, but we’ve been more focused with getting his body right,” Robinson said of Smith. “He actually played against Rantoul (last Monday), looked real well. ... Fifth or sixth game all season where we’re at full strength.”
Another reason for the lack of a complete roster was an illness suffered by fellow D-I prospect Nathanael Hoskins.
One that meant both Smith and Hoskins were out in January’s early stages. The start of a span in which Danville dropped 10 of 11 games — incuding six in a row at one time.
Those who remained active for the Vikings, as well as Hoskins when he returned, were tasked with keeping the squad afloat so it’d have the chance at decent postseason positioning.
“That’s been our motto: Next man up,” Robinson said. “It’s been to the point where I can name at least five or six guys who have missed games for various reasons. ... It has helped us as far as getting deeper with our bench, so I’m proud of the way the guys have responded.”
Senior forward Robert Stroud “has really emerged,” according to Robinson, and is scratching the surface of his playing potential. Junior guard Devin Miles, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year, also has starred at times.
When Hoskins recovered, Danville was that much closer to becoming a well-oiled machine once again.
The Vikings haven’t lost by more than seven points in putting together a 5-5 record since Jan. 24. An overtime triumph at Normal Community on Feb. 7 offered an indication things were returning to normal for Danville.
The last remaining piece was Smith, who made his long-awaited return in a 69-38 rout of Rantoul this past week.
“Limited restrictions as far as minutes,” Robinson said. “He looked good and comfortable on both ends.”
An athlete being targeted by Illinois, Butler, DePaul and Tennessee-Martin, among other D-I programs, the 6-foot-5 Smith brings a boost.
“It’s an excitement,” Robinson said. “Tevin is well-loved by everyone, so his presence just brings a whole different aura. Even in practice, when we allowed him to practice, everything went up a whole other notch.”
The Vikings now might look the same as they did back in late November and early December, but Robinson knows there’s more to it than which guys are available on a given night.
“It feels totally different,” he said. “We have a lot of growth and maturation along the line ... and it was just a great opportunity and experience (for other players).”
One that will be required should Danville wish to get past Bloomington — which it defeated 67-65 on Dec. 13. Prior opponent Lincoln is likely to be waiting in a regional final.
“We’ve played a pretty challenging schedule,” Robinson said, “so hopefully we’re prepared for anything that comes our way.”