DANVILLE — The last image of Danville boys’ basketball in December had a pack of happy Vikings, holding a trophy after winning the consolation championship at the 89th annual Pontiac Holiday tournament.
The last three weeks haven’t treated the Vikings too kindly.
Danville (10-10) has lost seven of its previous eight games heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. tip at Peoria Richwoods in Big 12 action, the first of three scheduled games this weekend for the Vikings.
What’s happened to cause this drop for a team with lofty expectations this season after finishing last year 31-4 with a Sweet 16 appearance in Class 4A and four returning starters?
Injuries. Illnesses. Difficult schedule.
“Other than that,” Danville’s first-year coach Durrell Robinson said with a slight chuckle, “life is great.”
One of the biggest factors in Danville’s recent slide is the absence of Tevin Smith. The 6-foot-5 junior wing with a handful of Division I offers hurt his right knee during Danville’s game against Peoria Manual on Dec. 27 during the consolation quarterfinals of the Pontiac Holiday tournament. Smith tore the ACL in his left knee in May.
“It was a freak accident,” Robinson said. “During the first three minutes of the game versus Peoria Manual, he went for a tip dunk and landed awkwardly. He had got cleared by the trainer in Pontiac, but I had told Tevin he wasn’t playing the rest of that tournament no matter what we did. Just being safe.”
That caution Robinson used almost a month ago is still evident. Smith hasn’t played since and Robinson said he doesn’t have a timeline on when Danville’s leading scorer and rebounder last season might return.
“I may be the only one in America that would be OK if he didn’t play the rest of this year,” Robinson said. “I’m more thinking of career. That’s my biggest thing is to make sure Tevin is good and healthy because he really is such a great kid with a great future.”
Junior guard Nathanael Hoskins, who also has attracted Division I interest, dealt with an illness in early January that caused him to miss some time.
“He was about 60 percent in the game against Urbana (on Jan. 14), and he got back into form the last two games,” Robinson said. “Hoskins is becoming more and more comfortable as a leader, which has been great to see as well.”
Danville has a packed weekend, starting Friday night at Richwoods. The Vikings will turn around and host Peoria Notre Dame, ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press Class 3A statewide poll, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in a makeup game. The two teams were slated to play last Friday before inclement weather forced a rescheduling.
Then, the Vikings are set to play Zion-Benton at 7 p.m. on Sunday in Chicago at the Orr Breast Cancer Shootout. The Zee-Bees just handed Evanston, the fourth-ranked team in 4A and defending state runner-up, its first loss of the season with a 90-71 win on Tuesday.
Danville will also be without the services of junior guard Devin Miles for the weekend with him down in Florida on a football trip. Senior guard Delcrey Crowder will also miss Saturday’s game against Peoria Notre Dame because of a football trip.
“All three of those games will be against different types of opponents and different type of star power with each team as well,” Robinson said. “We’ll figure out what we’ll need to adapt to, and we’re always looking to find out more about ourselves. The schedule hasn’t been easy at all, but that’s what we wanted. We beefed up the schedule because nothing is won in January.”
Even with all the absences, Danville will count on Hoskins, junior forward Robert Stroud and others this weekend to help the Vikings navigate a difficult part of the season.
“A little bit of everybody has stepped up because you’re not going to replace a Tevin Smith,” Robinson said. “We don’t want to put the weight on one person. Our attitude is, ‘Next man up.’ Whenever you get a chance as far as the rotation, you try to help and produce for the team in whatever way you can.”
Danville will drop into 3A this postseason, its first time playing down from 4A since 2010. Overcoming the aforementioned injuries to key players and quality opponents, is something Robinson hopes pays off come late February and early March for his team.
“That’s the way you get stronger is with adversity and things that test you. Diamonds become themselves through fire. That’s what we’re going with. Our thing is always having big goals of getting better every day so that at the end of the year, hopefully we’ll be better prepared to make a run.”