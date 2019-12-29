MONTICELLO — Grant Hardwick didn’t nab Monticello Holiday Hoopla all-tournament status.
The Tuscola junior didn’t join pals Jalen Quinn, Cole Cunningham and Jacob Kibler in that distinction.
“My teammates deserve that,” Hardwick said. “I’m glad they got it.”
Easy not to worry about it when you’re the guy holding the tournament championship trophy in a postgame team photo.
Hardwick drained four three-pointers on his way to a game-best 15 points as the Warriors held off defensive-minded Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45-39 in Saturday night’s finale.
It marked the first Hoopla title for Tuscola (11-0) in program history.
“It means everything,” Hardwick said. “I’m glad I got to experience it with my best friends. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The Warriors trailed for a large portion of the game as the Panthers (9-2) deployed a full-court press and sent two athletes to every Tuscola ball-handler.
Division I prospect Quinn didn’t hit a field goal until the second half, though he battled to 15 points. PBL led from 10-8 in the first period until the Warriors went ahead 34-33 midway through the fourth.
“We thought, ‘You know what, if there was a year that we could go get it,’ we felt we were pretty confident in this particular group to get it done,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “For 32 minutes, they played their rear ends off.”
Panthers standout Trey VanWinkle netted seven first-quarter points but was held to 14 overall, with Colton Coy’s 10 points the next-best mark for PBL.
“We really struggled to score there in the second half,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “That’s part of fatigue, playing four games in three days.”
Hardwick credited both the Panthers’ effort and the Warriors’ resiliency for how the championship game played out.
“It’s just getting the jitters out,” he said. “We kind of settled in and started making some shots.”