Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette All-Area boys' golf Player of the Year Champaign Central's Justin McCoy at Lincolnshire Fields in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette All-Area boys' golf Player of the Year Champaign Central's Justin McCoy at Lincolnshire Fields in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.