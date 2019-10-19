NORMAL — Justin McCoy had a pretty chill Friday night planned.
Eat a home-cooked meal. Play some video games on Xbox One. Spend time with the family. Maybe watch a movie.
All of these activities were designed to keep the Champaign Central senior’s mind at ease. Because Saturday figures to stir all sorts of emotions for McCoy and those closely connected with his high school golf career as he gets ready to tee it up one last time representing the Maroons.
McCoy opened up the Class 2A state tournament on Friday with a 1-over-par 72, leaving him tied for ninth after the first round.
He’ll need to shoot an absurdly low number — and hope his fellow competitors suffer through a tough day — during Saturday’s second round at Weibring Golf Club on the campus of Illinois State University to even entertain hopes of a possible state title.
Quincy Notre Dame junior Alex McCulla topped the leaderboard on Friday after a blistering 6-under 65 in his opening round, with Rockford Boylan senior TJ Baker one shot back after a 5-under 66.
McCoy’s round consisted of 10 pars, four birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey. All in all, a solid round that leaves McCoy, a four-time state qualifier, in contention to earn All-State honors on Saturday.
“I loved the confidence I had in my round,” McCoy said. “People are usually nervous at state, but I found myself pulling some hard shots off.”
Central coach Mike Osterbur credited McCoy’s work off the tee as a key reason why he landed among the top 10 individuals following the first day of state tournament action.
“I don’t know if he put Kryptonite in his scrambled eggs, but he was driving the ball unbelievably well,” Osterbur said. “His short game was phenomenal, and he was great on the greens, with the exception of his double-bogey.”
McCoy was one of two area competitors who played in the 2A state tournament on Friday.
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Trey VanWinkle finished tied for 49th with a 9-over 80, not enough to advance to Day 2. His opening round featured two birdies, seven pars, seven bogies and two double bogies.
The thought of McCoy playing his final round with the Maroons on Saturday after all of his accomplishments — McCoy tied for 101st at state as a freshman, moved up to tie for 28th as a sophomore and tied for 12th last year as a junior — left Osterbur pausing a few seconds to find the right words and compose himself.
“I love him like a son,” Osterbur said. “I’d take a bullet for him, along with all my other guys. It’ll be special when he comes off the 18th green. It will be sad, but also a celebration.”
The realization that his high school career is winding down hadn’t hit McCoy by Friday evening. It may, though, once he drops in the final putt of his Central career on Saturday.
“It’ll be emotional after the round, I’m sure,” McCoy said. “Whatever comes out will come out. I’m proud of all I’ve done, and all the people who have supported me through the ups and downs.”
Clapp, Huddleston stand out in 1A. Sullivan wound up in 11th place in the team standings after Friday’s first round at the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, not advancing them to the second day.
Junior Drew Rogers posted the best round for the Redskins with an 11-over 83 that left him tied for 43rd, also not enough to move forward.
Senior Kevin Clapp from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin did move on to Saturday’s play after he compiled the best round from an area competitor.
Clapp opened with an 8-over 80 that included two birdies and nine pars to leave him in a tie for 26th.
Joining Clapp in Saturday’s second round is Schlarman junior Gabe Huddleston, who put up a 10-over 82 to snag a Day 2 berth.
Other area individuals who competed on Friday but didn’t make the cut were Bement junior Zach Rogers (11-over 83, tied for 43rd) and Watseka senior Lukas Ball (11-over 83, tied for 43rd).
Bowie leads Sabers. Senior Alaina Bowie opened her final state tournament with a 5-over 77, the best score by an area golfer during the girls’ Class 1A state tournament on Friday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.
Bowie’s result helped St. Thomas More into sixth place in the team standings after Friday’s first round, which has Normal U-High 12 strokes ahead of second place Mt. Carmel. That allowed the Sabers to advance to Day 2 as a unit.
Bowie’s round, which has her tied for eighth place individually, featured an eagle, two birdies, seven pars, seven bogies and one double bogey.
Teammates Sammy Miller (9-over 81, tied for 25th), Mia Kirby (20-over 92, tied for 68th) and Brooke Erhard (27-over 99, tied for 91st) also helped STM make the cut as the top eight teams moved on to Saturday’s second round.
Monticello senior Molly Stringer (21-over 93, tied for 74th) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Allison Tucker (22-over 94, tied for 78th) also competed on Friday in Decatur, not advancing to Day 2.