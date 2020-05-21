FAIRBURY — Scott Willi knows a fair bit of Prairie Central boys’ golf history.
The 2020 season — regardless of how it looks because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — will be his 11th as the Hawks’ coach.
He’s seen both teams and individuals thrive.
Athletes qualify for state.
His 2018 unit win a Class 2A regional title.So when Willi speaks the way he does about his upcoming Prairie Central squad — one that loses Ty Drach and his local seventh-best nine-hole stroke average — it doesn’t come off as hyperbole.
“If it’s not the best (in my time), it’s the second best,” Willi said. “Talent-wise, it’s right up there. I’ve had some really good groups in the past.”
And he should have another this fall.
His typical varsity lineup the previous year consisted of Drach, three juniors and two freshmen.
A trio of Hawks — seniors-to-be Payton Dunahee and Trey Bazzell and sophomore-to-be Carson Friedman — advanced from a loaded 2A Centennial Regional as Prairie Central finished fewer than 15 strokes shy of team sectional qualification.
All of the Hawks’ varsity regulars ended the year with a nine-hole stroke average below 46.
Dunahee led the way with the area’s third-lowest total (39.0), followed by teammates Drach (40.5), Friedman (41.7), Bazzell (43.7), senior-to-be Rylie Vaughan (44.0) and sophomore-to-be Teegan Quinn (45.2). Each achieved his mark over the course of 17 to 19 events.
“We won five tournaments during the season,” said Bazzell, a 2020 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball first-team pick. “We had a real good group of guys. It was a fun group to be around.”
Willi describes Bazzell as “a pleasant surprise” of last season. Bazzell made his way out of the regional with an 87 in just his second go-round with Prairie Central golf.
“Trey’s a great athlete,” Willi said. “Great athletes will always do well at what they do and the stuff that they enjoy.”
Bazzell said he’s golfed throughout his life. He eventually gave up football in the fall and turned to golf, in part because it better meshed with his AAU basketball schedule.
It probably helps as well that Quinn is Bazzell’s backyard neighbor — and that the two “talk a little crap” to one another as motivation.
“It’s kind of relaxing, actually,” Bazzell said. “Some people get stressed when they play golf. I don’t feel pressure when I’m out there.”
The Hawks’ bona fide team leader last year was Dunahee, who captured the Illini Prairie Conference tournament’s individual medalist honor as Prairie Central finished atop the field.
“It was a really good junior season,” Dunahee said. “I was kind of disappointed I didn’t make it out of sectionals, but it was probably a lot better than what I could’ve asked for.”
Willi expects a locked-in Dunahee from the Hawks’ first team practice onward.
Dunahee tied for fourth at Prairie Central’s most recent regional with a 77, then wound up the first person to miss the state cut in the Hawks’ sectional the next week. Dunahee carded an 80, one shot behind four state advancers’ 79s.
Unfortunately, there’s more where that came from. The same thing happened to Dunahee as a sophomore in 2018. He actually was a regional medalist in that season, then was one stroke outside the sectional-to-state jump with a 79.
Considering Dunahee also golfed at a sectional tournament as a freshman — part of a full Prairie Central outfit — Willi believes making that last leap to the state stage has to be on Dunahee’s mind.
“He knows very well this is his senior year and basically his team,” Willi said. “He can’t wait for the chance to lead the kids by example and show them how to do things. ... He’s got a bone to pick with state.”
Dunahee is coy regarding the topic, saying only that he wants to “make a long run in the postseason.”
To that end, he — and Bazzell, for that matter — is hitting the Fairbury-based Indian Creek Golf Course for solo rounds during the pandemic.
“I’m actually probably a lot further ahead than I was last year at this moment,” Dunahee said, “and I still have so many more improvements for this summer going into the season.”
Willi said Friedman’s “youthful exuberance” on the course also benefits the Hawks, while he anticipates Vaughan, Quinn and junior-to-be Isaiah Adams taking another step in their respective golf games.
One aspect this Prairie Central outfit cannot control, however, is where it lands in the postseason draw.
With Fairbury’s location in the state, the Hawks are prone to getting tossed between different regionals and sectionals each year. An easier draw in 2018 was followed by a brutal one in 2019, featuring powers like Normal U-High, Champaign Central and Bloomington.
Even with a relatively small enrollment of less than 600, though, Willi’s boys don’t plan on backing down from anyone.
“It’s fun not knowing where we’re going to go,” Bazzell said. “You prepare yourself for anything.”