Trio of Eagles flies into next round
RANTOUL — Tom Wilks hasn’t seen or played the Macomb Country Club course, which his Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ golfers will compete on Monday as part of the Class 2A Macomb Sectional.
So the Eagles coach has come up with an interesting approach to prepare his athletes for their state-qualifying opportunity.
“We’re going to head up there Sunday, and I’m going to play with them,” Wilks said. “I’m going to play it just like I would be if I was trying to get out (of the sectional). These boys, they absorb a lot, and it will be fun to watch come Monday and see how they can come out of this.”
Seniors Trey VanWinkle, Casey Dillman and Jalen Childs all will represent Rantoul/PBL after each carded an 85 in last Monday’s 2A Centennial Regional.
Though the Eagles regularly competed for the top boys’ team spot in Champaign County, the rugged regional field left them seventh of 10 squads.
“With a few of the players making some big strides this year, I think we knew we could get anywhere,” Wilks said. “The biggest thing ... is course management.”
The reaction to each player’s regional effort differed, though all resulted in the same score.
VanWinkle was coming off an individual victory in the Charleston Invitational and has missed state advancement by just one stroke each of the last two years.
So being in the middle of the regional pack left a “little sour taste in his mouth,” according to VanWinkle’s coach.
“He was right out there the next day pounding balls, knowing what he wants to do in sectionals this year,” Wilks said. “I hope we can get him to state.”
Dillman and Childs are in a different boat, as Wilks noted each kid made “unbelievable improvements” in the summer that have translated to their last high school golf campaign.
“I wish I had a couple more years with them,” Wilks said. “If (Casey) could get his short game under control, he’s got a great shot to make it to state. ... Jalen, on the other hand, I don’t even know if he was breaking 100 last year.”
Spartans see growth in multiple ways
ST. JOSEPH — Rod Grimsley typically oversees four kids per year as volunteer coach of St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf.
That was the maximum roster size his first six years at the helm, anyway.
But something changed for 2019.
“We had seven players this year, which is the most that we’ve ever had,” Grimsley said. “That was a new experience for me.”
That meant more opportunities for the Spartans to make noise in the IHSA postseason.
And two of Grimsley’s boys did so at last Monday’s Class 1A Oakwood Regional, as seniors Payton Grimsley and Joe Acton moved on with identical 89s at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course.
“I’m happy for both of them,” Rod Grimsley said. “Joe had his best round ever in an 18-hole match in the three years he’s been doing golf, so that was really good for him. ... Payton’s made it out of the regional since his sophomore year.”
This mirrors what SJ-O managed last year in regional play, with Payton Grimsley being joined in a sectional by now-graduated teammate Adam Rose.
“That was kind of nice, having more than one, considering we don’t have a true golf team,” Rod Grimsley. “Kids play as individuals.”
Unfortunately for Payton Grimsley and Acton, they won’t share a tee time at this upcoming Monday’s 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, hosted by El Paso Golf Club.
The latter gets going at 10:30 a.m., and the former one group behind at 10:39.
Yet Rod Grimsley is hopeful that won’t slow his pupils in what will be their last week of prep golf.
Payton Grimsley is a bit more accustomed to the sectional stage, this being his third appearance.
“Each year I think he’s gotten a little bit better, both physically and mentally,” Rod Grimsley said of his son. “He got the growing process, and now he’s as big and as strong as he’s going to be.”
Less experienced by comparison, Acton will be riding a momentum boost caused by shooting below 90 for the first time in an 18-hole format — in a regional tournament, no less.
“He had a lot of high scores (when he was younger), but he stayed with it,” Rod Grimsley said. “Joe hits the ball off the tee really well.”
Rod Grimsley believes the two Spartans will need to shoot “right around 80” to book a state date.
“Golf’s a funny game. You can play really well one day, and the next day you play the same course and not do so well,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll have a career day.”
Sages rally, stay together as team
MONTICELLO — As St. Thomas More and Tri-Valley ran off with the top two spots in last Thursday’s Class 1A STM Regional, Monticello girls’ golf coach Andrew Turner started to wonder about his club’s prospects for snagging the third and final team sectional berth.
“I was like, ‘I’m not sure this is going to happen,’” Turner said. “But then our back-nine swings were a lot better.”
As a result, the Sages outlasted Olympia 371-376 for the coveted third-place slot at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Country Club.
This after Monticello’s Illini Prairie Conference rival had posted a better score than the Sages in two previous tournaments.
Senior Molly Stringer and junior Ashley Long were integral to the third time being the charm, finishing third and fourth individually at 81 and 84.
Stringer qualified for state last year while Long wound up on the outside looking in. Both possess state aspirations a season later.
“Even though they’ve both been good players in the past, they’ve both improved their averages,” Turner said. “They both are like 21 / 2 strokes better than they were a year ago.”
Junior Claire Webber’s 97 at Lincolnshire also would’ve been good for solo advancement, had Monticello not achieved that as a unit.
Meanwhile, Turner said patience with sophomore Tori Taylor and freshman Amelia Patterson is paying dividends down the stretch.
“(Sectional qualification) is hugely important for this group of girls,” Turner said. “They just continue to get better.”
Light on numbers, Warriors still thrive
TUSCOLA — On paper, Doug Bauer’s Tuscola girls’ golf crew had a significant uphill battle at last Thursday’s Class 1A Okaw Valley Regional.
Just four competitors, including three freshmen, took to the tee boxes for the Warriors. They had to swing at Findlay’s Eagle Creek Golf Course, which Bauer called a “place (that) will drive you insane.”
And, in Bauer’s estimation, “there were a lot of teams that were, quite frankly, better than us.”
No matter. Tuscola snared third place of eight programs to earn its place in Monday’s 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional, at Jacksonville Country Club.
“My girls, they’re really quite talented but they don’t know how to play golf,” Bauer said. “We had a game plan: took the driver out of their hands on a majority of holes. And the kids, they stuck to that plan and it paid off.”
Senior Lainey Banta is the “natural-born leader” for these Warriors, shooting a group-best 100 in a regional that produced just three sub-100 cardings.
“She’s shown these young girls a lot of things,” Bauer said, “and she’s been a big mentor to all three of them, which has been really, really good.”
Ninth-graders Makenna Fiscus, Marley Good and Ella Boyer, despite their relative youth, have impressed Bauer. He’s hopeful their current success might encourage some others to join Warrior golf.
“The potential is unbelievable,” Bauer said. “They take it serious and they work hard, and I think that they could be pretty good one of these days.”