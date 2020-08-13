The story of 14-year-old Tristan Slade’s first hole-in-one keeps getting better.
The Monticello High freshman aced the third hole at the par-3 course at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet during a golf camp July 8. The club was as important as the swing: He was using a wedge passed on to him by his late grandfather, Jeffrey Slade, an avid golfer who died of cancer on Feb. 20.
“It was just like Jeff was with him,” said Tristan’s grandmother and biggest fan, Lisa Slade, who has been taking him to golf camps and lessons since he was 8. “We all knew it was special.”
There’s more.
On Saturday at Mahomet Family Restaurant, family and friends surprised Tristan with a commemorative plaque celebrating the moment. It was presented to him by his great-grandfather, Bob Slade Sr. of Mahomet (above), who with five career holes-in-one knows a thing or two about golf. Tristan was as floored as when he saw the ball roll in the cup.
“It was really, really great,” Bob said. “It was neat to see how pleased Tristan was.”