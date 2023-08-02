Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Not only did they each win their division in the Lake of the Woods Junior Open, but Forrest and Hunter Benson each set a tournament record in the process.
The best part?
The brothers didn’t start playing golf until the summer of 2020, after COVID-19 forced them to find another sport besides ice hockey.
They took their first swings at the par 3 course at Lake of the Woods, which Mom (Yuka) and Dad (Collin) caught on video. “Very rudimentary at the time,” Collin said. But a background in ice hockey, he said, “helps from a swing perspective.”
Living near the course helps, too, the boys biking there “almost daily,” Dad said. So does natural talent — as well as a yearn to learn.
On Thursday, high school sophomore Forrest shot 69 to win the 14-15-year-old division, and eighth-grader Hunter shot 35 (nine holes) to dominate the 12-13 division.
Collin credits Lake of the Woods pro David Sebestik and Jason Troyer, a member of Mahomet-Seymour’s state championship golf team, “as a large reason for their love of the game and improvement.”
Both kids compete on the Prep Tour, which wrapped up Tuesday at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington (Forrest won, Hunter finished second). Collin, Yuka and the family dog (Mugi) have enjoyed traveling to watch them play this summer.
“Very surprising even given their effort and the time they put in,” Dad said when asked about their rapid rise. “It’s rewarding for my wife and I to watch them progress.”