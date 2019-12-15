Final N-G Top 10: High school boys’ soccer
1. Champaign Central 19-5-3 1
Maroons won Class 2A regional championship for second straight year before falling to Springfield in heartbreaking fashion in sectional semifinal.
2. St. Thomas More 20-3-3 2
Sabers snatched fifth Class 1A regional crown in last seven campaigns by knocking off Judah Christian before dropping a sectional final against loaded Normal U-High.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 17-5-4 3
Bulldogs clipped Urbana in highly-competitive Class 2A regional final for first plaque on that stage since 2015, then challenged Morton before losing in sectional semis.
4. Urbana 11-5-2 4
Tigers drubbed Rantoul in Class 2A regional semifinals but couldn’t hang on at home versus Mahomet-Seymour one match later, still return plenty of talented youth in 2020.
5. Monticello 20-3-1 6
Sages used big rallies against Warrensburg-Latham, Cornerstone to snare a Class 1A regional trophy, their first since 2014, before losing to STM in sectional semis.
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 20-1 5
Senior-heavy Blue Devils dispatched Fisher/GCMS for second Class 1A regional championship in four seasons, but Normal U-High proved too much in sectional semifinal.
7. Judah Christian 16-6-1 7
Tribe nearly stunned St. Thomas More in a Class 1A regional title match before taking a penalty-kicks defeat in final match for accomplished senior unit.
8. Hoopeston Area 21-5-1 8
Cornjerkers’ prolific offense dried up in Class 1A regional final loss to Herscher, concluding two-year run in which senior class piled up 36 victories across 48 matches.
9. Uni High 6-8-6 9
Illineks nearly pulled out Class 1A regional semifinal success against Judah Christian but lost in penalty kicks, ending up-and-down first year under coach Joe Krehbiel.
10. Iroquois West 18-6-1 10
Raiders were stumped by Manteno in Class 1A regional final held at Gilman, serving as the final salvo for a senior class led by goal-scoring machine Diego Camarena.