Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Seymour's Kadyn Jones (6) and Urbana's Fernando Oliva-Contreras (24) in the Class 2A Urbana Soccer Regional Championship at Urbana High School on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

 Robin Scholz
Final N-G Top 10: High school boys’ soccer

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.

1. Champaign Central    19-5-3    1

Maroons won Class 2A regional championship for second straight year before falling to Springfield in heartbreaking fashion in sectional semifinal.

2. St. Thomas More    20-3-3    2

Sabers snatched fifth Class 1A regional crown in last seven campaigns by knocking off Judah Christian before dropping a sectional final against loaded Normal U-High.

3. Mahomet-Seymour    17-5-4    3

Bulldogs clipped Urbana in highly-competitive Class 2A regional final for first plaque on that stage since 2015, then challenged Morton before losing in sectional semis.

4. Urbana    11-5-2    4

Tigers drubbed Rantoul in Class 2A regional semifinals but couldn’t hang on at home versus Mahomet-Seymour one match later, still return plenty of talented youth in 2020.

5. Monticello    20-3-1    6

Sages used big rallies against Warrensburg-Latham, Cornerstone to snare a Class 1A regional trophy, their first since 2014, before losing to STM in sectional semis.

6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin    20-1    5

Senior-heavy Blue Devils dispatched Fisher/GCMS for second Class 1A regional championship in four seasons, but Normal U-High proved too much in sectional semifinal.

7. Judah Christian    16-6-1    7

Tribe nearly stunned St. Thomas More in a Class 1A regional title match before taking a penalty-kicks defeat in final match for accomplished senior unit.

8. Hoopeston Area    21-5-1    8

Cornjerkers’ prolific offense dried up in Class 1A regional final loss to Herscher, concluding two-year run in which senior class piled up 36 victories across 48 matches.

9. Uni High    6-8-6    9

Illineks nearly pulled out Class 1A regional semifinal success against Judah Christian but lost in penalty kicks, ending up-and-down first year under coach Joe Krehbiel.

10. Iroquois West    18-6-1    10

Raiders were stumped by Manteno in Class 1A regional final held at Gilman, serving as the final salvo for a senior class led by goal-scoring machine Diego Camarena.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

