FISHER — Caleb Bleich was the man in 2018, when Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ soccer compiled 17 victories.
Ethan Kasper was the go-to guy in 2019, when the Bunnies scrounged up 14 wins.
So who will lead coach Robbie Dinkins’ third Fisher/GCMS unit, which is dealing with just four graduations — albeit with Kasper as one — from the previous outfit?
“It’s going to be a whole team kind of standpoint,” Dinkins said. “I was talking to a parent the other day, and he’s like, ‘Man, you’ve got all these guys returning, but you also have almost this other squad here of depth where other teams wish they could have those guys.’
“It’s going to be more by committee, and competition on the depth chart is going to breed success for whoever’s in the game.”
The Bunnies are hopeful none of their 2020 matches are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as their summer contact days currently are.
Dinkins said it would “not be a good year for us not to have a fall season,” given Fisher/GCMS boasts 11 seniors on its roster.
But even the Bunnies’ younger players have reason to yearn for a fresh campaign, as many of them gained varsity experience in a 2019 campaign that ended in a Class 1A regional championship match.
“The previous two years before (last season), we had a really good defense and really good midfield,” said senior-to-be Alex Minion, Fisher/GCMS’s center midfielder. “When we practiced with them, it really set up the younger kids and they filled those roles really well.”
Minion tied for the second-most assists locally last year with 21, adding six goals to his statline, and he is “the first person that pops into my mind” when Dinkins discusses how his midfield and defense can pace the Bunnies this fall.
“He just made that huge jump, and he was always willing to make one more pass — like that hockey assist,” Dinkins said. “A guy like Alex, he’s going to do this job, and he’s not going to try to overplay and overcommit to something he’s not. He’s a guy that wants to get those assists and is going to open things up for other guys.”
Minion has long been a midfielder, but he didn’t take on the center mid role until he was a junior.
Tyler Ricks, a 2019 graduate, is someone whom Minion credits for getting him ready to take on the duties associated with that job.
“I always say I like the assist more than the goal,” Minion said. “We had really good shooters last year. All I had to do was get them the ball, and they’ll do the rest.”
Senior-to-be Andrew Ferguson, meanwhile, was listed as a midfielder on Dinkins’ 2019 roster.
When the Fisher student returned from a knee injury that cost him a few games early that season, though, Ferguson shifted to defense.
That’s because then-junior captain Liam Killian suffered a concussion that kept him sidelined for a large chunk of action.
So in stepped Ferguson, who actually started his Fisher/GCMS tenure as a freshman striker.
“At first it was kind of nerve-racking. I hadn’t been playing defense that much,” said Ferguson, who still managed three goals and one assist from the backfield. “I like all of (the positions), just being able to switch around positions wherever I’m needed.”
Killian, fellow seniors-to-be Alex Killian and Nolan Pollard and sophomore-to-be Connor Ray are other defenders Dinkins expects will continue on an upward trajectory from last year to this season.
“I feel like our defense will be one of the stronger ones in the area,” Ferguson said.
Parker Rollins’ continued development at goalkeeper also is critical to that idea.
Rollins received more starting time in the net last year so Kasper could play the field. The senior-to-be responded by saving three-fourths of the shots booted his way, for a total of 72 stops.
“One thing (Rollins) did the season before was going to all sorts of camps and training for keeper. He saw himself maybe down the road playing that position,” Dinkins said. “He does have that knack in the goal.”
Back in the midfield, Minion is likely to be joined by teammates such as senior-to-be Will Shook and sophomores-to-be Seth Kollross and Seth Barnes.
“We’ll do very well, and we’ll surprise a lot of people,” Minion said. “The class that is coming up has a year (of experience) now. They’re filling the roles pretty good, and I expect us to do pretty well.”
What Dinkins and his boys hope that finally equates to is a program-first regional title.
The Bunnies had lost just twice entering the 2018 postseason but were stunned by Unity in a 1-0 regional semifinal decision.
Fisher/GCMS was stifled by then-unbeaten Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a 2019 regional final as well.
Dinkins said he doesn’t want to put unnecessary pressure upon his athletes, but neither Minion nor Ferguson seems to mind doing so themselves.
“That’s always a goal in the back of our minds,” Minion said.“Getting to a regional championship last year and losing that game 3-1, it was heartbreaking to a lot of us,” Ferguson added. “That’s going to be a big motivation for us this year.”