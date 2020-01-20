PETER WAGNER was the last line of defense for a 2018 regional-champion Champaign Central boys’ soccer team and now is on the Illinois-Chicago men’s roster. The 2019 Maroons alumnus checks in:
What has the soccer experience been like so far at Illinois-Chicago?
My teammates are great. I definitely love all my teammates. I feel like I’m really part of a family. They were very nice and approachable. Everybody was trying to make you feel at home, really from the get-go. Everybody’s really close, like built-in friends, which is nice.
What’s the adjustment been like from Big 12 Conference to Division I soccer?
Definitely crazy. The speed of play and the competitiveness is all an extreme level. But it’s a lot of fun, for sure. It’s totally different. A few people from our team are from different countries or academies up until they came here and have had tryouts with great teams. The speed is definitely a tough adjustment at first, but you’ve just got to keep working and little by little you start getting adjusted, and it starts getting easier day by day.
What are those workouts like?
We’d have to basically practice six days a week every single morning, anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours, and on top of that we’re lifting and conditioning at least three, four times a week. On top of that, to get adjusted, you have to put in extra practice hours after class to try and catch up to those people who are already better.
What are some things you’ve taken away from the older goaltenders on your team?
The importance of communication, being a leader on the field. Just asserting your dominance and instill(ing) trust in your team and being able to command the defense and your team. Controlling everything that’s going on in front of you — that’s the biggest thing, for sure.
How do you feel about your chances of seeing playing time moving forward?
Our backup left, so next year I’m hoping to compete for the backup job. ... Hopefully I can compete for a starting spot my junior year.
Current Central senior Santiago Rodriguez will join the DePaul men’s soccer program next season, and UIC will face the Blue Demons in 2020. How much are you looking forward to that matchup?
Definitely followed my guy, Santi, who had a great (2019) season, for sure. I’m excited that we get to play DePaul next year. ... You still want to win just so you can brag to him, (have) bragging rights.