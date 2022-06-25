GIBSON CITY — It didn’t matter if you were Colin Bane’s teammate, classmate or a complete stranger. He treated everybody like an old pal.
Widely adored as both a friend and for the standout defense he provided the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ soccer team, Mr. Bane was just shy of completing his junior year at GCMS when he was killed in a car accident May 18 in McLean County.
At 5 p.m. today, the GCMS and Fisher communities will unite to raise money for his scholarship fund during the program’s alumni game.
Forty players currently in the program will be pitted against alumni from as far back as 2004 in the match in Gibson City.
“He talked to just about anyone. He didn’t care who you were, he was always going to be nice and talk to you,” teammate Seth Kollross said. “He was just a great kid. He was always the goofing off one, the one that made everyone laugh.”
Kollross and Mr. Bane met in middle school and became fast friends. That was common with everybody who met the vocal, high-energy kid who filled a room with ease.
Mr. Bane had never played soccer before high school, but when his friends gravitated toward the sport during freshman year, he naturally followed along.
“He learned a lot about the game,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robby Dinkins said. “He was a lot smaller at the time, he was probably only (115 to 120 pounds), but he got a little bit bigger between his freshman and sophomore year.”
That Mr. Bane took to the new sport quickly was unsurprising. He also played basketball at GCMS, and his older brother, Clay, was an accomplished golfer who qualified for a 1A sectional in 2018.
When the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to derail Mr. Bane’s sophomore season, he used the abbreviated schedule to learn behind fellow defender Nolan Pollard, building a foundation that would lead to a starting role in his junior season.
“He was always willing to put his body on the line for everything,” Dinkins said. “He was just an overall hard worker, great kid, and he was just the energy. Any time somebody scored, he would be the first one to run up to him and congratulate them.”
His work ethic extended onto the practice field in Fisher, where Mr. Bane and his teammates from GCMS made the 13-mile commute via bus every day.
But his start-of-practice ritual frequently alarmed Kollross. While most players stepped off the bus and donned their gear before partaking in light warm-ups, Mr. Bane would chat with his friends from Fisher before starting with a bang.
“He’d be one of the last ones to be done getting his shoes tied and everything, and then he’d throw his ball out and he would kick a (half-field) shot and just put everything into it,” Kollross said. “I remember always being so nervous that he was going to tear something or cramp up, just because he had no warm-up at all.”
Kollross can only recall a handful of those kicks connecting. Most sailed several feet wide.
A missed target is also the catalyst for one of Seth Barnes’ favorite moments.
The teammates and second cousins were in Jason Mackinson’s industrial-arts class one day throwing around a piece of wood when Mr. Bane’s throw slipped past Barnes, instead connecting with Mackinson’s leg.
“It was a good time; we were laughing,” Barnes said.
Though a student at GCMS, Mr. Bane was well-liked around the entire area. Fisher was especially affected by the tragedy given his connection with his teammates.
“Fisher, they were right behind us helping us out. A bunch of different towns did a lot, and it was great to see that,” Kollross said, mentioning Ridgeview, Rantoul, Paxton and Tri-Valley as examples.
“Play for Bane” is the theme of today’s game, and over 400 shirts with his face and number on them were ordered at $20 each. More money will be raised via a pork-chop dinner and silent auction.
A mix of emotions will be felt over the course of the evening, especially among the 40 current players expected to participate. But with Mr. Bane at the event’s core, happiness is sure to be among them.
“There’s going to be a lot of people there,” Barnes said. “I think everybody will have a good time and just remember Colin in the back of their heads.”