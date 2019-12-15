Caleb Aldridge
Sr., M, Judah Christian
Why he made the team: Both an offensive playmaker and a defensive stopgap in the midfield for the regional-finalist Tribe, Aldridge contributed 11 goals and 21 assists — the latter tying for the second-most locally — for a 16-win program.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Adele. ... Before I compete, I eat a protein bar with a banana. ... In my dream career, I would play in the Premier League. ... My favorite subject to study in school is recess. ... My favorite athlete is Kevin De Bruyne. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick James Corden, Gordon Ramsay and Queen Elizabeth II.
Three items on my bucket list: Find a vice versa date, become TikTok famous and go to El Clasico with Santi Rodriguez.
Nate Allen
Jr., GK/D, Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Also a very capable field player, Allen stepped into the goaltending void left by Peter Wagner’s graduation and excelled for a 19-win Class 2A sectional semifinalist, notching 162 stops for a .831 save percentage.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat a cookie. ... In my dream career, I would travel the world. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Paul George. ... My favorite TV show is “The Flash.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Juice Wrld, Adam Sandler and Steve Jobs.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skiing, go skydiving and swim with sharks.
Colten Brunner
Sr., M, Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the team: It wasn’t all about the offensive stats for Brunner, who wound up with six goals and two assists, as he made first-team all-sectional in Class 2A courtesy his defensive play for a 17-win sectional semifinalist.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see The Weeknd. ... Before I compete, I eat an apple. ... In my dream career, I would be a software engineer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is physics. ... My favorite athletes are Julian Draxler and Bastian Schweinsteiger. ... My favorite TV show is “Peaky Blinders.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kaka, my future date and Eddie Jackson.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Australia, ski in the Alps and get a date.
Diego Camarena
Sr., F, Iroquois West
Why he made the team: Camarena again paced the area with a gaudy scoring output, finding the back of the net 68 times to go with 20 assists for the 18-win Raiders, who qualified for their own regional championship match.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see The Weeknd. ... Before I compete, I eat chicken and pasta. ... In my dream career, I would play professional soccer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Cristiano Ronaldo, Abel Tesfaye and Lionel Messi.
Three items on my bucket list: Go parachuting, go to Japan and go to Spain.
Andrew Ellison
Sr., M, Monticello
Why he made the team: Ellison was at the forefront of a resurgent Sages club that garnered its first regional title since 2014 — just three seasons after a three-win campaign — as he turned in 38 goals and 12 helpers for the Class 1A sectional semifinalist.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Drake and Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat a granola bar. ... In my dream career, I would be a general in the Army. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athletes are Sammy Sosa and Lionel Messi. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Lionel Messi, Sammy Sosa and Michael Phelps.
Three items on my bucket list: Go see El Clasico, visit Italy and skydive.
JP Hoffman
Sr., F, St. Thomas More
Why he made the team: As various key teammates went down injured around him, Hoffman took control and guided the Sabers to a Class 1A sectional final. He jetted to 34 goals and an area-best 30 assists, not to mention the regional-winning penalty kick in extra time versus Judah Christian, and earned an all-state honor as a result.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see J. Cole. ... Before I compete, I eat pretzels. ... In my dream career, I would be an entrepreneur. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Derrick Rose. ... My favorite TV show is “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Adam Sandler, Jeff Bezos and Dr. Howell.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel across Europe, learn how to surf and tame a lion.
Seydou Mukadi
Sr., D, Urbana
Why he made the team: Mukadi is the local athlete whom Player of the Year Santiago Rodriguez said he least liked going up against, as the 6-foot defender made life challenging for Big 12 Conference foes and others while adding four goals and an assist offensively.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Fally Ipupa. ... Before I compete, I eat fufu. ... In my dream career, I would be a soccer player. ... My favorite subject to study in school is lunch. ... My favorite athlete is Virgil van Dijk. ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel around the world, go to a Liverpool game and leave Illinois.
Drew Reifsteck
Sr., F/M, BHRA
Why he made the team: An all-state selection, Reifsteck came second-closest to dethroning Diego Camarena as the local scoring leader, beating opposing goalies 43 times to go with 19 assists for a Blue Devils unit that lost its only match of the season in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Juice Wrld (RIP) and Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat a turkey sandwich and fruit. ... In my dream career, I would be a teacher and coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Murad Abbed. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tim Grover, Michael Jordan and Christian Pulisic.
Three items on my bucket list: Watch U.S. men’s soccer win a World Cup championship, go scuba diving and travel to Hawaii.
Santiago Rodriguez
Sr., F, Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Now a two-time Player of the Year, the DePaul signee continued to torch both local and out-of-area defenses with fleet feet and dazzling ball-handling. He put forth a school-record 48 goals and 17 assists amid an all-state, all-sectional, unanimous all-Big 12 first-team run that ended in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Tame Impala with the boys. ... Before I compete, I eat a ham and cheese sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would be a pro soccer player. ... My favorite subject to study in school is stats. ... My favorite athlete is Karim Benzema. ... My favorite TV show is “The Mandalorian.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Iker Casillas, Raul Gonzalez and Barack Obama.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, go to El Clasico and be Caleb’s vice versa date.
Joe Sellett
Sr., M, St. Thomas More
Why he made the team: An offensive force when healthy, Sellett still managed to boast 19 goals and 17 assists despite missing approximately 60 percent of his final prep season. He was integral to the Sabers plunging into a Class 1A sectional final — the deepest postseason run of any local unit.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Frank Ocean. ... Before I compete, I eat nothing. ... In my dream career, I would become the manager of a top-tier European soccer team. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Wade Baillon. ... My favorite TV show is “Drake & Josh.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Adam Sandler, Warren Buffett and Josh Koerner.
Three items on my bucket list: Dog sled under the Northern Lights, befriend a bison and make the world a better place.
Eli Warren
Jr., F, Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the team: Warren flourished with enhanced front-field playing time for a retooled group of Bulldogs, netting 17 goals and 16 assists as M-S captured its first Class 2A regional championship since 2015.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat Skittles. ... In my dream career, I would be a pro soccer player. ... My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish. ... My favorite athlete is Neymar Jr. ... My favorite TV show is “The Mandalorian.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama.
Three items on my bucket list: Go the NBA Finals, win the NBA Finals and win Finals MVP.