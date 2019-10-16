soccer1
Buy Now

BHRA's Drew Reifsteck (11) and Oakwood/Salt Fork's Joe Lashuay (10) in a Class 1A Unity Regional Semifinal soccer game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

With the postseason in full swing, preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his updated weekly rankings:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 16-4-3 (1)

Maroons couldn’t stop state No. 1 Peoria Notre Dame, make non-league trip to Rantoul for Thursday matchup.

2. St. Thomas More 18-2-3 (2)

Sabers began postseason by dropping St. Joseph-Ogden, face either Uni High or Judah Christian for regional title.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 14-4-4 (4)

Bulldogs topped Effingham after working to draw with Normal Community, host Taylorville in Apollo finale next.

4. Urbana 10-4-2 (3)

Tigers won for first time in four matches by defeating Peoria, get break until regional semifinal with Rantoul.

5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19-0 (6)

Blue Devils stayed perfect by dumping Oakwood/Salt Fork in regional semis, draw Fisher/GCMS or Unity in final.

6. Monticello 18-2-1 (5)

Sages fell to Judah Christian ahead of playoff opener Wednesday against regional host Warrensburg-Latham.

7. Judah Christian 15-5-1 (8)

Tribe started playoffs by blasting Schlarman, renews rivalry with Uni High in Wednesday regional semifinal.

8. Hoopeston Area 21-4-1 (7)

Cornjerkers clipped St. Anne to begin own regional on high note, face Herscher or Grant Park for championship.

9. Uni High 6-7-6 (9)

Illineks tied Bloomington CC in regular-season finale, get good test in regional semifinal with Judah Christian.

10. Iroquois West 18-5-1 (10)

Raiders avenged earlier loss to Momence, winning in regional semis Tuesday, to set up final with No. 1 Manteno.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).