With the postseason in full swing, preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his updated weekly rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 16-4-3 (1)
Maroons couldn’t stop state No. 1 Peoria Notre Dame, make non-league trip to Rantoul for Thursday matchup.
2. St. Thomas More 18-2-3 (2)
Sabers began postseason by dropping St. Joseph-Ogden, face either Uni High or Judah Christian for regional title.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 14-4-4 (4)
Bulldogs topped Effingham after working to draw with Normal Community, host Taylorville in Apollo finale next.
4. Urbana 10-4-2 (3)
Tigers won for first time in four matches by defeating Peoria, get break until regional semifinal with Rantoul.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19-0 (6)
Blue Devils stayed perfect by dumping Oakwood/Salt Fork in regional semis, draw Fisher/GCMS or Unity in final.
6. Monticello 18-2-1 (5)
Sages fell to Judah Christian ahead of playoff opener Wednesday against regional host Warrensburg-Latham.
7. Judah Christian 15-5-1 (8)
Tribe started playoffs by blasting Schlarman, renews rivalry with Uni High in Wednesday regional semifinal.
8. Hoopeston Area 21-4-1 (7)
Cornjerkers clipped St. Anne to begin own regional on high note, face Herscher or Grant Park for championship.
9. Uni High 6-7-6 (9)
Illineks tied Bloomington CC in regular-season finale, get good test in regional semifinal with Judah Christian.
10. Iroquois West 18-5-1 (10)
Raiders avenged earlier loss to Momence, winning in regional semis Tuesday, to set up final with No. 1 Manteno.